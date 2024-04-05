Shrimp And Scallop Lasagna Recipe - Easy Kitchen Guide (2024)

Jump to RecipePrint Recipe

Shrimp and Scallop Lasagna is a classic Italian dish that combines the rich flavors of seafood with creamy cheese and marinara sauce.

This dish is sure to be a hit at your next dinner party or family gathering! It’s not only delicious but also packed with nutrition, making it a great option for everyone.

Read on to learn more about this delicious lasagna recipe, what it tastes like, how to make it, and more.

What is Shrimp and Scallop Lasagna Recipe?

Shrimp and Scallop Lasagna Recipe is a classic Italian dish that combines the rich flavors of seafood with creamy cheese and marinara sauce.

This dish features layers of lasagna noodles, shrimp, scallops, crabmeat, ricotta cheese, Parmesan cheese, spinach, parsley, lemon zest, and nutmeg. It is topped with a creamy white sauce and mozzarella cheese before baking.

What does it taste like?

This dish has a rich and creamy flavor, thanks to the combination of ricotta and Parmesan cheese. The shrimp, scallops, and crabmeat add a hint of sweetness and a satisfying texture to the dish.

The spinach adds vitamins, minerals, and fiber for an added nutritional boost. The marinara sauce gives it an Italian touch, while the lemon zest and nutmeg give it a bright, fresh flavor.

The white sauce adds creaminess and richness to the lasagna. Overall, this dish is a delicious combination of flavors that will be sure to please any seafood lover!

How to make Shrimp and Scallop Lasagna?

Making seafood lasagna is easy and requires just a few simple steps. Here are the ingredients & step-by-step instructions:

Ingredients

Lasagna noodles: This is the base of the lasagna. Use high-quality noodles for the best results.

This is the base of the lasagna. Use high-quality noodles for the best results. Extra-virgin olive oil: Used to sauté the onion, garlic and seafood.

Used to sauté the onion, garlic and seafood. Onion: Adds flavor and texture to the lasagna.

Adds flavor and texture to the lasagna. Garlic: Adds a depth of flavor to the dish.

Adds a depth of flavor to the dish. Crushed red pepper flakes: For a bit of heat and flavor.

For a bit of heat and flavor. Black pepper: For seasoning.

For seasoning. Kosher salt: To bring out the flavors.

To bring out the flavors. Shrimp: A classic seafood choice for this lasagna recipe, adds a nice texture and flavor.

A classic seafood choice for this lasagna recipe, adds a nice texture and flavor. Sea scallops: Adds even more seafood flavor to the dish.

Adds even more seafood flavor to the dish. Lump crabmeat: Great for adding another layer of texture and flavor.

Great for adding another layer of texture and flavor. Ricotta cheese: This is the cheese layer of the lasagna.

This is the cheese layer of the lasagna. Parmesan cheese: For an extra cheesy flavor.

For an extra cheesy flavor. Frozen chopped spinach: Adds vitamins, minerals, and fiber to this dish.

Adds vitamins, minerals, and fiber to this dish. Parsley: For freshness and a pop of color.

For freshness and a pop of color. Lemon zest: To brighten up the flavors in this dish.

To brighten up the flavors in this dish. Nutmeg: To bring out the flavors.

To bring out the flavors. Marinara sauce: For an Italian touch.

For an Italian touch. Mozzarella cheese: An essential for this seafood lasagna recipe!

An essential for this seafood lasagna recipe! White Sauce: This is the creamy topping for the lasagna – it requires butter, flour, milk and salt and pepper.

Step-by-step instructions

Step 1

Preheat your oven to 375°F. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cook the lasagna noodles until al dente, about 8 minutes. Drain and set aside.

Step 2

Meanwhile, in a large sauté pan over medium heat, warm the olive oil. Add the onion, garlic, red pepper flakes, black pepper, and kosher salt and cook, stirring occasionally, for about 5 minutes.

Step 3

Add the shrimp and scallops to the pan and cook for another 3 minutes. Add the crabmeat and cook for 1 minute more or until the shrimp is a beautiful pink while the scallops have a milky, almost translucent opalescence. Remove from heat and set aside.

Step 4

In a medium bowl, mix together the ricotta cheese, Parmesan cheese, spinach, parsley, lemon zest, and nutmeg.

Step 5

Spread the marinara sauce over the base of a 9 x 13-inch baking dish, then layer on 4 lasagna noodles. Dollop the ricotta mixture evenly over the noodles and spread it out with a spatula, followed by 1/2 of the seafood mix and 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese.

Step 6

Repeat with the remaining noodles, ricotta cheese mixture, seafood mixture, and marinara sauce. Sprinkle the mozzarella cheese over the top.

Step 7

To make the white sauce, melt the butter in a small saucepan over medium-low heat. Add the flour and whisk until smooth. Slowly add the milk, whisking constantly until the sauce is thick and creamy. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 8

Pour the white sauce over the lasagna. Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 30 minutes. Uncover and cook for an additional 15 minutes or until bubbly and golden brown. Let cool before serving.

Step 9

Serve with extra Parmesan cheese, if desired.

Tips

• Make sure to squeeze out as much water as possible from the thawed spinach, otherwise, your lasagna will be too liquidy.

• If you don’t have any crabmeat, you can substitute it with cooked lobster or extra shrimp instead.

• To make this dish even more flavorful, add a pinch of saffron to the white sauce.

• Make sure to let the lasagna cool for at least 10 minutes before serving, as it will be very hot!

• For a spicy twist, add a few tablespoons of your favorite hot sauce to the marinara sauce.

Nutrition Information

Per serving:

Calories: 391kcal

Total Fat: 8g

Saturated Fat: 4.5g

Trans Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 30mg

Sodium: 450mg

Total Carbohydrate: 18g

Dietary Fiber: 1g

Sugars: 3g

Protein: 11g

Vitamin A: 10%

Vitamin C: 0%

Calcium: 8%

Iron: 8%

What to serve with Shrimp and Scallop Lasagna?

Seafood lasagna goes nicely with a variety of side dishes. Try serving it with a green salad, roasted vegetables, garlic bread or a crusty loaf of bread. This lasagna is also delicious when served with steamed or grilled asparagus and mashed potatoes.

For a light and fresh flavor, try adding lemon wedges to the side for squeezing over the lasagna. No matter what sides you choose, this lasagna is sure to be a hit!

How to store leftovers Shrimp and Scallop Lasagna?

Leftover Shrimp and Scallop Lasagna can be stored in an airtight container or sealed tightly with plastic wrap and kept in the refrigerator for up to three days. To reheat, place a single serving of lasagna on a microwave-safe plate and heat until warmed through.

You can also reheat it in a 350°F preheated oven for 15-20 minutes. Make sure to cover with foil before reheating. Leftovers can also be frozen for up to three months in an airtight container or resealable bag. Let thaw overnight in the refrigerator before heating as directed above.

Can pregnant women eat this?

Yes, pregnant women can safely enjoy this lasagna. Pregnant women should always make sure to cook their seafood thoroughly and be mindful of the sodium content in this dish; if you’re worried about the sodium level, opt for a low-sodium marinara sauce instead.

It is also important to note that some types of seafood should be avoided during pregnancy, so be sure to check with your healthcare provider before consuming this dish.

FAQs

Can I use fresh seafood instead? Yes, you can definitely substitute fresh seafood for the frozen in this recipe. Just be sure to cook it through before adding it to the lasagna. How can I make this lasagna gluten-free? You can easily make this seafood lasagna gluten-free by substituting regular lasagna noodles for your favorite gluten-free ones. You can also use GF all-purpose flour in place of regular flour when making the white sauce. Can I make this dish ahead of time? Yes, you can definitely prepare this dish ahead of time. Simply assemble the lasagna according to the instructions and refrigerate it for up to 24 hours before baking. You may need to add a few extra minutes of cooking time if you’re baking from chilled.

Wrapping Up

Now that you know how to make Shrimp and Scallop Lasagna, you can enjoy this delicious dish any time you’re in the mood for something special. From prepping to baking, it’s a simple dish that will leave your guests wanting more.

Thank you for reading! We hope this guide has been helpful in making Shrimp and Scallop Lasagna. Please share this article with your friends & family.

