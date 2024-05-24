Simple Baked Apples Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe·Print Recipe

Sometimes, the simple recipes are the ones you turn to time and time again. This recipe for Simple Baked Apples spiked with cinnamon is perfect for fall when it’s apple season and is one my whole family adores.

Today’s recipe is one of those recipes I have made over and over again, yet never really gave it a thought to put it on the blog. It’s baked apples. Nothing special about simple baked apples, right?

Wrong! These healthy baked apples just happen to be one of my kids’ very favorite side dishes. So what if it’s really simple? It’s healthy, tasty, and a perfect way to round out any meal, especially in the fall months.

I’m always looking for fun ways to use in-season produce. I really think I need to try these Smoked Apples…how creative! It does use brown sugar, but you could probably substitute coconut sugar or pure maple syrup to keep it refined sugar free.

But today, we’re sticking with simple. Simple is good when you have kids, am I right? These baked apples are the ultimate simple recipe.

If you have kids who don’t like fruit (I guess they exist, but I wouldn’t know since my kids are fruit monsters), try these simple baked apples. Sometimes just serving something in a different way will do the trick. These warm, cinnamon-spiked apples taste like dessert, but have no added sugar!

I first started making these simple baked apples when Luke was just starting to eat table food. He refused purees pretty quickly, so I had to turn to foods that were soft and he could pick up. So I started making these baked apples in wedge shapes, because that’s a good shape for little hands. These are great for anyone doing baby-led weaning.

Now days I tend to cut the apples into smaller chunks because they are easier to pick up with forks. You can also make these into baked apple slices. Whether you do slices, chunks, or wedges, I know these are going to bit a huge hit with your whole family!

Recipe Ingredients–What You Need

The best part about this recipe is it uses simple ingredients you probably keep on hand!

5-6 medium apples

Any kind of apples work here, but I like to use a variety of tart and sweet for the best balance of flavor. Ideas for the best apples would be a mix of granny smith, pink lady, gala, fuji, or honeycrisp.

2 tablespoons butter or coconut oil

I prefer the flavor with butter, and if you use grass-fed butter, it’s got a lot of essential nutrients. Coconut oil also works well if you need this to be vegan or dairy-free.

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Just 1 teaspoon of cinnamon is enough for my family, but you can always add more for a stronger flavor. Cinnamon adds anti-inflammatory properties and also helps keep your blood sugar balanced.

How to Make Simple and Healthy Baked Apples

You’re going to love this easy baked apples recipe. It really couldn’t be any more simple!

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Put the apples in a small to medium baking dish. Mix the melted butter or coconut oil and cinnamon together and then dump it on the apples. Toss well to coat all the apples evenly with the cinnamon mixture. Bake in the preheated oven until the apples are soft, about 20-30 minutes. Stir once during the baking time. Enjoy!

If you are looking for a healthy, easy, and family-friendly side dish, you found it! These cinnamon apples are such an easy recipe and a great way to use your apples when you go apple picking in the fall! Save this recipe for when that happens, but really, I make this all year long!



As much as I love this recipe as a super easy and delicious side dish, you could make this a healthier, gluten-free version of apple pie for a delicious treat. Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream to a bowl of baked apples and there you go!

You should also know that leftover apples are perfect as a snack eaten cold–it’s one of my favorite things! Works well to add to your kids’ lunch boxes.

If you make these Simple Baked Apples or any of my other healthy recipes, please share it onInstagramand I’ll feature you! Also, if you try it, please leave a comment with a star rating below! Those star ratings are so helpful in helping my recipes get discovered. I appreciate you!

Keep scrolling if you want more healthy recipe ideas as I’ve added a lot of ideas after the recipe card. Enjoy!

Print

Simple Baked Apples 5 Stars 4 Stars 3 Stars 2 Stars 1 Star 4.7 from 44 reviews Author: Happy Healthy Mama

Total Time: 32 minutes

Yield: 4 servings 1 x

Diet: Vegan Print Recipe Print Recipe Description This recipe for Simple Baked Apples makes a family-friendly side dish that is easy and everyone loves. No added sugar! Ingredients Scale 5 – 6 medium apples, peeled and cut into chunks

– medium apples, peeled and cut into chunks 2 tablespoons butter or coconut oil, melted

butter or coconut oil, melted 1 teaspoon cinnamon Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark See Also 31 (Really Good) Recipes To Make In March, Now That It's Basically Spring Instructions Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Put the apples in a small to medium baking dish. Mix the melted butter or coconut oil and cinnamon together and then dump it on the apples. Toss well to coat all the apples evenly with the cinnamon mixture. Bake in the preheated oven until the apples are soft, about 20-30 minutes. Stir once during the baking time. Enjoy! Notes *All of the sugar listed in the nutrition facts is naturally occurring sugar from the apples. There is 0 added sugar in this recipe. Prep Time: 7 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Category: Recipes

Method: baking

Cuisine: American Nutrition Serving Size: 1/4 of recipe

Calories: 170

Sugar: 23

Fat: 3.8

Carbohydrates: 31

Fiber: 5.5

Protein: .5

This post was originally published in 2014. A new video was added in 2019 and more post updates were added in 2022.

Aren’t fall recipes the best? If you aren’t sure which dinners to serve these Simple Baked Apples with, I have some ideas for you! Here are some great main course ideas that these warm, comforting apples will be the best side dish with!

Main Courses that Pair Well with Baked Apples

Instant Pot Macaroni and Cheese

This one is perfect for an entirely kid-friendly meal!

Chicken Breasts made with the best chicken marinade (healthy)

These apples go with all kinds of chicken recipes, and this is an easy favorite!

Butternut Squash Kale Lasagna

The flavors of baked apples pair so well with this delicious vegetarian lasagna recipe.

Spinach Stuffed Chicken Breasts

These stuffed chicken breasts seem fancy, but they’re deceptive. It’s one of the easiest chicken recipes and goes so well with the baked apples!

Air Fryer Tilapia Recipe

These healthy baked apple slices pair so well with fish, too! This pairing makes for a SUPER quick and easy dinner!

Air Fryer Chicken Cutlets

This air-fryer recipe is actually gluten-free, too. These cutlets became another family favorite and again, chicken and apples work so well together!

Baked Bone-In Chicken Breasts

If you want your whole dinner baked in the oven, then go for these Baked Bone-In Chicken Breasts to pair with the tasty apples.

Want more healthy apple recipes? Here are some we love!

Recipes With Apples

Whether you are looking for apple desserts, snacks or breakfast with apples, I have a way for you to use them next time!

Healthy Apple Crisp

Instant Pot Apple Sauce

The Ultimate Whole Wheat Apple Pancakes

Butternut Squash Apple Soup

Apple Cinnamon Baked Oatmeal Cups