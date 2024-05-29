Simple Borscht Recipe (Instant Pot or Stove Top!) (2024)

A simple delicious Borscht Recipe -ahealthy,vegetarian beet and cabbage soup that can be made in an Instant Pot or on the stovetop. Warming and nourishing, Borscht is full of flavor andnutrients! Vegan-adaptable and gluten-free. Video
No winter lasts forever; no spring skips its turn.― Hal Borland
The color of this soup almost feels therapeutic during the winter months! Bright and vibrant and full of healthy fresh veggies, Borscht nourishes body and soul. This version made by my friend Tonia is vegan, except for a dollop of sour cream (or yogurt ) on the top, but feel free to leave it off entirely or sub vegan yogurt. I find the little extra richness to be lovely.
Earthy, tangy and subtly sweet from the beets, Borscht is elevated with a generous sprinkling of fresh dill. A whisper of Spring.
Make it quickly in your instant pot or simmer it slowly on your stove – either way it is sure to delight. A little bit of color therapy, just when we need it most!
Craving more Beet Recipes? Take a peek at our collection of 20+ Best Beet Recipes, for more ways to cook this nutritious little gem!
How to make Broscht| Video
Where does Borscht Originate?
Borscht hails from Eastern Europe – Russia and Ukraine – and is traditionally made with beef bone broth, giving it delicious depth to balance the tartness. If so inclined feel free to use bone broth- or keep it vegan with veggie broth– up to you!
The fresh really dill elevates the Borscht – so be sure to include this!
We hope you enjoy thissimple Borscht recipe – made with colorful beets, cabbage and fresh dill. Share your adaptions and let us know what you think in the comments below!
Simple Borscht Recipe
Description
A simple delicious recipe for Borscht, a healthy, vegan-adaptable beet and cabbage soup that can be made in an Instant Pot or on the stove top. Warming and nourishing, Borscht is full of flavor andnutrients!
Ingredients
UnitsScale
- 2 tablespoons olive oil or butter
- 1 medium onion, diced
- 6 large garlic cloves, rough chopped
- 2 stalks celery, chopped
- 1 cup carrots, sliced or diced small
- 1 extra large beet, thinly sliced, or small dice (approx. 2 cups)
- 2 cups red cabbage, shredded or chopped
- 1 cup beet stems and greens, chopped (optional or add another cup cabbage)
- 4 cups veggie broth (or chicken stock or traditional beef stock)
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 1 teaspoon celery seed
- 1/2 teaspoon allspice
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne (more to taste)
- 2 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- 1/2 cup fresh dill, chopped
Garnish: dollop of sour cream, Greek yogurt or vegan yogurt
Instructions
Set Instapot to “saute” function.
Add the olive oil (or butter) and diced onions and sauté 4-5 minutes stirring often making sure onions do not stick.Add the rest of the veggies; garlic, celery, carrots, beets, cabbage, beet stems and greens and stir to coat with onions and oil.
Add the broth and tomato paste, spices, salt and pepper. Give and stir and press “cancel” button.
Place the lid on pot and lock, making sure steam release is pointed to Sealing.Press High Pressure and set to 10 minutes.When time is up, allow to naturally release for 5 minutes then place kitchen towel over the pressure release button and turn to manually release.Once the float valve drops, open the lid.
Stir in the apple cider vinegar.Taste and adjust salt and pepper.
To serve, top with a dollop of sour cream or yogurt ( or vegan yogurt) and ample amounts of fresh dill.
Enjoy!!!
Notes
This can also be made on the stove top, in a similar fashion. Heat oil in a dutch oven over medium-high heat. Brown the onions, stirring 4-5 minutes. Lower heat to medium and add garlic, saute 2 minutes, then add celery, carrots, beets, cabbage, beet greens, stirring to coat. Add broth and tomato paste. Add spices, salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer, cover and simmer on low heat 20 minutes or until beets and carrots are tender.
Continue with recipe above, adding vinegar, adjusting salt and pepper.
Nutrition
- Serving Size: 1.5 cups -without sour cream
- Calories: 106
- Sugar: 7.6 g
- Sodium: 491.4 mg
- Fat: 5.1 g
- Saturated Fat: 0.7 g
- Carbohydrates: 14.7 g
- Fiber: 3.8 g
- Protein: 2.4 g
- Cholesterol: 0 mg
