Simple Borscht Recipe (Instant Pot or Stove Top!) (2024)

A simple delicious Borscht Recipe -ahealthy,vegetarian beet and cabbage soup that can be made in an Instant Pot or on the stovetop. Warming and nourishing, Borscht is full of flavor andnutrients! Vegan-adaptable and gluten-free. Video

No winter lasts forever; no spring skips its turn.― Hal Borland

The color of this soup almost feels therapeutic during the winter months! Bright and vibrant and full of healthy fresh veggies, Borscht nourishes body and soul. This version made by my friend Tonia is vegan, except for a dollop of sour cream (or yogurt ) on the top, but feel free to leave it off entirely or sub vegan yogurt. I find the little extra richness to be lovely.

Earthy, tangy and subtly sweet from the beets, Borscht is elevated with a generous sprinkling of fresh dill. A whisper of Spring.

Make it quickly in your instant pot or simmer it slowly on your stove – either way it is sure to delight. A little bit of color therapy, just when we need it most!

How to make Broscht| Video

Where does Borscht Originate?

Borscht hails from Eastern Europe – Russia and Ukraine – and is traditionally made with beef bone broth, giving it delicious depth to balance the tartness. If so inclined feel free to use bone broth- or keep it vegan with veggie broth– up to you!

The fresh really dill elevates the Borscht – so be sure to include this!

We hope you enjoy thissimple Borscht recipe – made with colorful beets, cabbage and fresh dill. Share your adaptions and let us know what you think in the comments below!

