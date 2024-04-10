Simple Creamy Gorgonzola Dressing Recipe (2024)

This is a recipe you will keep and be making for years! Dress up your salad with this super simple and completely delicious creamy gorgonzola dressing recipe. With just a few ingredients and a couple of minutes you can whip up this tangy and delicious dressing perfect to top a salad or dip chips, veggies, or wings.

I am thrilled to partner with Kroger, the store I have shopped at for as long as I can remember, to sponsor this post. All, stories, ideas, and recipes are created by me!

I think in life, you are either a buffet person or you aren’t. And I happen to be a buffet person.

I mean what is there not to love about getting to try little bits of everything delicious for dinner? When we lived in Las Vegas, one of my favorite activities with the kids was spending a morning exploring the hotels while most of Vegas was still sleeping. We could see a pirate ship, a volcano, visit Venice and hear the gondeliers sing, and see priceless works of art all in the span of a couple of hours! We would always finish our mornings with a trip to one of the nice buffets for lunch where there was something for each of my picky eaters and equally delicious food for me.

Since we moved away a couple of years ago, we don’t get to do that any more, but what we do love to do is have a sort of tapas style dinner from time to time. We load the menu with smaller portions of different foods that everyone loves and then you can have a little feast of tastes of all sorts of different items.

My whole family enjoys this so much that I thought it was probably past time to share it with you! So this week when we did it I took loads of pictures, and of course am sharing the recipe for my super simple and ridiculously delicious creamy gorgonzola dressing with you below.

On the menu this time was a pizza, pasta, salad, chips combo. All different but all really compliment each other. Our menu was:

And if you are anything like me… you are probably thinking, “Who has time to make ALL THAT FOOD on a weeknight?!”

Well… I will let you in on a little secret… I combine simple to make, delicious fresh foods with pre-made frozen picks to be able to serve a variety of foods in perfect portions for a busy week night.

For example, I was able to grab the handful of ingredients for the salad and dressing then a quick swing by the frozen aisle to pick up the pizzas and ravioli in one quick trip to Smith’s and be home before my daughter got out of dance. Then I can throw the pizzas in the oven, heat up the ravioli and chop the veggies and fruit. The dressing takes less than 10minutes to put together and then everything comes together all at right about the same time to make me feel like I kind of rock this dinner thing… at least this time.

The beauty of this whole thing is that the frozen aisle today is not your Grandma’s frozen food section. There are so many great flavors and options available today. From gourmet to gluten free, there is pretty much something for every taste preference and diet. For this meal I used theDEVOUR brand meals which are packed with bold flavors! My kids literally gobbled up the whole dish of ravioli with sun-dried tomato cream sauce. Even my 2 year old who makes me feel like I have a better chance of winning the lottery than him actually eating what is served, ate almost an entire dishof ravioli then had his fair share of fruit and chips with the the dressing to dip in. My husband was thrilled since BBQ chicken pizza is his favorite and he usually only gets it when we go out, and I had a little of everything. Just my style! You can check out the Freezer Fresh Ideas to see more of the options in your local Kroger store freezer section.

Now for the knock your socks off Creamy Gorgonzola Dressing to top your salad, and then when you can’t get enough, for dipping!

Step by Step- Simple Creamy Gorgonzola Dressing Recipe

This dressing is SUPER SIMPLE to make and tastes so, so delicious! Similar to blue cheese, gorgonzola has a unique and very tangy taste that blends perfectly into a dressing to load it with tons of flavor. You can follow along below for the step by step on the recipe or just jump down to the bottom of the post for the full recipe card.

Ingredients:

1 cup mayonnaise

3/4 cup low fat buttermilk

1/2 cup sour cream

4 oz gorgonzola, crumbled

3 garlic cloves, pressed

1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

1/2 tsp ground pepper

1/4-1/2 tsp salt

Instructions:

Combine the mayonnaise, buttermilk, sour cream, 3 oz of the gorgonzola, garlic, lemon juice and pepper in a medium bowl.You can use already crumbled gorgonzola, or buy a wedge like I did, pictured above, and crumble it yourself. Although all gorgonzola has arelatively strong and distinct flavor, itcan vary in intensity, so you might find when you make this dressing that you would like more or less of the tangy flavor. If it isn’t quite enough, feel free to add more, or if it is really strong you can start with a bit less.Make sure you crumble the cheese ahead of time and then separate it, using 3/4 in the main part of the dressing and reserving 1/4 of the cheese to stir in at the end. Use a hand blender (or blender or food processor) to blend all the ingredients together until smooth.I like to blend the dressing because I think it helps to really incorporate the flavors quickly, rather than having to let it sit for hours or overnight for the flavors in it to meld. Since I usually need to do things the quick way, this little short cut gives you all the flavor without the wait. I prefer a hand blender, but a food processor, or standard blender also work perfectly. Stir in remaining gorgonzola crumbles by hand.This step will give you the signature texture of a blue cheese dressing with the small bit of the cheese incorporated into the dressing. Since you blend the majority of it, this lets us bring back those perfect little bits of flavor into the mix.

Season with salt to taste.Just like I mentioned above, the flavor and intensity of different gorgonzolas can vary. This is also true with the saltiness of the cheese. Some can be very salty, so I recommend making the dressing without the salt, taste testing it, then adding salt at the end to enhance the flavor as needed. Regardless, you should not need more than 1/2 a teaspoon for the recipe at most, and quite possibly less. Serve on salad or as a dip for chips, wings, or veggies! Enjoy!You can use this as soon as you are finished whipping it up, but if you aren’t ready, then you can chill until serving. If you want to serve on a salad, then drizzle it right on, but if you are serving as a dip, then put it out in a bowl and top it with extra gorgonzola, green onions, and bacon crumbles for a treat that is crazy good!This recipe does make quite a bit of dressing (approx 2.5 cups) so you should have enough for a crowd, or to top your salads for days. It can be stored in the fridge for a week if you don’t finish it in one sitting, or you can easily cut the recipe in half to make a smaller batch. I find myself quite addicted to it once I have a bowl though, so make sure you don’t underestimate the deliciousness that will be calling you!

That is that! Quick and easy, and to the table. With the combo of fresh and frozen I can do so much more at dinner time which is a huge win for me and the family. If you get a chance to make this recipe, I would love to hear about it in the comments. It makes my day when someone tells me that they made and loved my recipe! You can also tag me on Instagram (@easyfamilyrecipes) if you are sharing the yums with your friends. I would absolutely love to see it!

Season with salt to taste.

This is a sponsored conversation written by me on behalf of Kroger. The opinions and text are all mine.