Simple Russian Soup Recipe (2024)

Table of Contents
Seasoned Meat- How to Make Russian Soup- More Soups to Try: Simple Russian Soup Ingredients Instructions Nutrition Did you make this recipe? Leave a comment 111 comments FAQs

This simple Russian Soup Recipe recipe is classic comfort food. The soup is loaded with seasoned meat, potatoes, noodles and vegetables. The soup is so easy to prepare and is loved by kids and adults alike.

Serve the soup with our gourmet grilled cheese for a complete meal.

Simple Russian Soup Recipe (1)

This easy Russian Soup recipe is amazing. Loaded with seasoned meat that is so flavorful and tender, potatoes and sauteed vegetables, the soup is such a treat. The added angel hair pasta gives it a texture you normally wouldn’t expect in soup and comfort food at its finest.

With the added pasta in the soup, you don’t want to freeze the soup.

Simple Russian Soup Recipe (2)

Seasoned Meat-

Have you ever seasoned meat for soups? If you haven’t, I promise you, once you give this recipe a try, you’ll never cook soup without seasoning the meat. Though the seasoning is super simple and consists of salt, pepper, garlic and a bay leaf, the texture and flavor it gives the meat is phenomenal. The seasoning penetrates deep into the meat resulting is the most tender meat and packed with so much flavor.

You want to give the meat at least 2 hours once the seasoning has been added but it can stay refrigerated up to 5 days. I always have seasoned meat in my refrigerator for soups.

NOTE: If you don’t like or don’t have Vegeta (which is best in this recipe), use whatever favorite soup seasoning you have. But, if you like to try different seasonings, Vegeta is a staple in just about every home.

TIP: If you want to make this soup quick and didn’t have time to season the meat, just skip that step. When adding the chicken to the water, season the water with the meat.

Simple Russian Soup Recipe (3)

How to Make Russian Soup-

This soup is so easy to make and though a little time-consuming, totally worth every minute.

  • CHICKEN: Cut the chicken into bite-size pieces. Thinly slice the garlic cloves and break bay leaf into small pieces. In a bowl, combine the chicken, salt, pepper, bay leaf pieces, and garlic. Mix and keep covered and refrigerated until ready to use.
  • In a large pot, bring water to a boil. Add the chicken and cook over high heat for 10 minutes, removing any impurities that float to the top.
  • SAUTE VEGETABLES: Meanwhile, finely chop the onions. In a skillet, saute onions with oil and butter until onions are soft.
  • As the onions are sauteing, grate the carrots. Add to the onions and cook until onions are tender. Once sauteed, add to the soup pot.
  • POTATOES: Peel and cube the potatoes. Add to the pot and cook for 10 minutes over medium heat.
  • PASTA: Slice the red pepper and add the soup along with the pasta (don’t forget to break up the pasta into smaller pieces).
  • HERBS: Remove from heat and add desired herbs.
  • Enjoy, friends.

Simple Russian Soup Recipe (4)

Enjoy this quick chicken potato and noodle soup recipe, especially during the cooler weather.

Simple Russian Soup

Author: Valentina

Simple Russian Soup Recipe (5)

Print

4.98 from 42 votes

An easy and simple Russiam soup recipe loaded with seasoned chicken, potatoes, onions, carrots, peppers, noodles and seasonings. Pure comfort food in a bowl.

Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes minutes

Total Time: 40 minutes minutes

Servings: 8 servings

Ingredients

soup-

  • 3/4 lbs chicken, thighs or breast, cut into bite-zed pieces
  • 12 cups water (or water and chicken broth)
  • 1 Tbsp unsalted butter
  • 1 tsp oil
  • 1 small onion, finely chopped
  • 1 large carrot, grated
  • 5 medium potatoes, cubed
  • 1/2 red pepper, sliced
  • 6 oz angel hair pasta
  • 1 ½ tsp Vegeta (or favorite seasoning)
  • 1 ½ tsp salt
  • ¼ tsp ground black pepper

chicken seasoning:

  • ½ tsp salt
  • ¼ tsp ground black pepper
  • 1 bay leaf, broken into pieces
  • 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
Instructions

  • Cut chicken into bite-size pieces. Slice the garlic. Break bay leaf into small pieces. Combine the chicken, salt, pepper, bay leaf pieces, and garlic. Mix everything. Keep covered and refrigerated until ready to use.

  • In a large pot, bring water to a soft boil. Add the seasoned chicken and cook over medium/high heat for about 10 minutes, removing any impurities that rise to the top.

  • Finely chop the onions. In a skillet, over med/high heat, saute onions with butter and oil until onions are tender.

  • Shred the carrot and add to the onions, saute until carrots are tender, stirring frequently so the carrots don't burn. Once sauteed, at to the soup.

  • Meanwhile, peel and cube your potatoes. Add to the pot and cook for 10 minutes.

  • Slice red pepper into thin strands. Break the pasta into small pieces. Add the pepper, seasoning and broken pasta into the soup. Cook until pasta is tender.

  • Remove the soup from heat and add desired chopped herbs.

  • Enjoy.

Nutrition

276kcal Calories35g Carbs14g Protein9g Fat3g Saturated Fat36mg Cholesterol651mg Sodium738mg Potassium5g Fiber2g Sugar1611IU Vitamin A27mg Vitamin C66mg Calcium5mg Iron

  • Full Nutrition Label

Nutrition Facts

Simple Russian Soup

Amount Per Serving

Calories 276Calories from Fat 81

% Daily Value*

Fat 9g14%

Saturated Fat 3g19%

Cholesterol 36mg12%

Sodium 651mg28%

Potassium 738mg21%

Carbohydrates 35g12%

Fiber 5g21%

Sugar 2g2%

Protein 14g28%

Vitamin A 1611IU32%

Vitamin C 27mg33%

Calcium 66mg7%

Iron 5mg28%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

(The nutrition information provided is an estimate and will vary based on cooking methods and brands of ingredients used.)

Course: Soup

Cuisine: Russian

Simple Russian Soup Recipe (6)

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @valentinascorner on Instagram and use hashtag #valentinascorner

Leave a comment

111 comments

  • Simple Russian Soup Recipe (7)

    • Liza

    This was so delicious, this will become our new favorite soup recipe.

    • Reply

    • Simple Russian Soup Recipe (8)

      • Valentina’s Corner

      I’m so glad you enjoyed the chicken noodle soup recipe. Thank you so much for visiting our online kitchen.

      • Reply

  • Simple Russian Soup Recipe (9)

    • Jess Weinreis

    So good!

    • Reply

    • Simple Russian Soup Recipe (10)

      • Valentina’s Corner

      So simple and so delicious.

      • Reply

  • Simple Russian Soup Recipe (11)

    • Leanne

    Haven’t made this recipe yet as I just found it. I also have a question about Vegeta. What other recipes can this be used in? It is pretty expensive for just this recipe. Are there other substitutes for it?

    • Reply

    • Simple Russian Soup Recipe (12)

      • Valentina’s Corner

      So, the vegeta is a magical seasoning. It may be used on everything. I mean we use it in soups, chicken, beef, casseroles, eggs, potatoes, etc. You name it, you can use it. In our Ukrainian homes, if you don’t have Vegeta on hand do you even cook, ha. You can look for smaller jar to test the seasoning out.

      • Reply

More Comments

Simple Russian Soup Recipe (2024)

