Simple Russian Soup Recipe (2024)

This simple Russian Soup Recipe recipe is classic comfort food. The soup is loaded with seasoned meat, potatoes, noodles and vegetables. The soup is so easy to prepare and is loved by kids and adults alike.

Serve the soup with our gourmet grilled cheese for a complete meal.

This easy Russian Soup recipe is amazing. Loaded with seasoned meat that is so flavorful and tender, potatoes and sauteed vegetables, the soup is such a treat. The added angel hair pasta gives it a texture you normally wouldn’t expect in soup and comfort food at its finest.

With the added pasta in the soup, you don’t want to freeze the soup.

Seasoned Meat-

Have you ever seasoned meat for soups? If you haven’t, I promise you, once you give this recipe a try, you’ll never cook soup without seasoning the meat. Though the seasoning is super simple and consists of salt, pepper, garlic and a bay leaf, the texture and flavor it gives the meat is phenomenal. The seasoning penetrates deep into the meat resulting is the most tender meat and packed with so much flavor.

You want to give the meat at least 2 hours once the seasoning has been added but it can stay refrigerated up to 5 days. I always have seasoned meat in my refrigerator for soups.

NOTE: If you don’t like or don’t have Vegeta (which is best in this recipe), use whatever favorite soup seasoning you have. But, if you like to try different seasonings, Vegeta is a staple in just about every home.

TIP: If you want to make this soup quick and didn’t have time to season the meat, just skip that step. When adding the chicken to the water, season the water with the meat.

How to Make Russian Soup-

This soup is so easy to make and though a little time-consuming, totally worth every minute.

CHICKEN: Cut the chicken into bite-size pieces. Thinly slice the garlic cloves and break bay leaf into small pieces. In a bowl, combine the chicken, salt, pepper, bay leaf pieces, and garlic. Mix and keep covered and refrigerated until ready to use.

In a large pot, bring water to a boil. Add the chicken and cook over high heat for 10 minutes, removing any impurities that float to the top.

SAUTE VEGETABLES: Meanwhile, finely chop the onions. In a skillet, saute onions with oil and butter until onions are soft.

As the onions are sauteing, grate the carrots. Add to the onions and cook until onions are tender. Once sauteed, add to the soup pot.

POTATOES: Peel and cube the potatoes. Add to the pot and cook for 10 minutes over medium heat.

PASTA: Slice the red pepper and add the soup along with the pasta (don't forget to break up the pasta into smaller pieces).

Slice the red pepper and add the soup along with the pasta (don’t forget to break up the pasta into smaller pieces). HERBS: Remove from heat and add desired herbs.

HERBS: Remove from heat and add desired herbs.

Enjoy this quick chicken potato and noodle soup recipe, especially during the cooler weather.

