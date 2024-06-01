Simple Russian Soup Recipe (2024)

This simple Russian Soup Recipe recipe is classic comfort food. The soup is loaded with seasoned meat, potatoes, noodles and vegetables. The soup is so easy to prepare and is loved by kids and adults alike.
This easy Russian Soup recipe is amazing. Loaded with seasoned meat that is so flavorful and tender, potatoes and sauteed vegetables, the soup is such a treat. The added angel hair pasta gives it a texture you normally wouldn’t expect in soup and comfort food at its finest.
With the added pasta in the soup, you don’t want to freeze the soup.
Seasoned Meat-
Have you ever seasoned meat for soups? If you haven’t, I promise you, once you give this recipe a try, you’ll never cook soup without seasoning the meat. Though the seasoning is super simple and consists of salt, pepper, garlic and a bay leaf, the texture and flavor it gives the meat is phenomenal. The seasoning penetrates deep into the meat resulting is the most tender meat and packed with so much flavor.
You want to give the meat at least 2 hours once the seasoning has been added but it can stay refrigerated up to 5 days. I always have seasoned meat in my refrigerator for soups.
NOTE: If you don’t like or don’t have Vegeta (which is best in this recipe), use whatever favorite soup seasoning you have. But, if you like to try different seasonings, Vegeta is a staple in just about every home.
TIP: If you want to make this soup quick and didn’t have time to season the meat, just skip that step. When adding the chicken to the water, season the water with the meat.
How to Make Russian Soup-
This soup is so easy to make and though a little time-consuming, totally worth every minute.
- CHICKEN: Cut the chicken into bite-size pieces. Thinly slice the garlic cloves and break bay leaf into small pieces. In a bowl, combine the chicken, salt, pepper, bay leaf pieces, and garlic. Mix and keep covered and refrigerated until ready to use.
- In a large pot, bring water to a boil. Add the chicken and cook over high heat for 10 minutes, removing any impurities that float to the top.
- SAUTE VEGETABLES: Meanwhile, finely chop the onions. In a skillet, saute onions with oil and butter until onions are soft.
- As the onions are sauteing, grate the carrots. Add to the onions and cook until onions are tender. Once sauteed, add to the soup pot.
- POTATOES: Peel and cube the potatoes. Add to the pot and cook for 10 minutes over medium heat.
- PASTA: Slice the red pepper and add the soup along with the pasta (don’t forget to break up the pasta into smaller pieces).
- HERBS: Remove from heat and add desired herbs.
- Enjoy, friends.
Enjoy this quick chicken potato and noodle soup recipe, especially during the cooler weather.
Simple Russian Soup
Author: Valentina
4.98 from 42 votes
An easy and simple Russiam soup recipe loaded with seasoned chicken, potatoes, onions, carrots, peppers, noodles and seasonings. Pure comfort food in a bowl.
Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 30 minutes minutes
Total Time: 40 minutes minutes
Servings: 8 servings
Ingredients
soup-
- 3/4 lbs chicken, thighs or breast, cut into bite-zed pieces
- 12 cups water (or water and chicken broth)
- 1 Tbsp unsalted butter
- 1 tsp oil
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 1 large carrot, grated
- 5 medium potatoes, cubed
- 1/2 red pepper, sliced
- 6 oz angel hair pasta
- 1 ½ tsp Vegeta (or favorite seasoning)
- 1 ½ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp ground black pepper
chicken seasoning:
- ½ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp ground black pepper
- 1 bay leaf, broken into pieces
- 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
Instructions
Cut chicken into bite-size pieces. Slice the garlic. Break bay leaf into small pieces. Combine the chicken, salt, pepper, bay leaf pieces, and garlic. Mix everything. Keep covered and refrigerated until ready to use.
In a large pot, bring water to a soft boil. Add the seasoned chicken and cook over medium/high heat for about 10 minutes, removing any impurities that rise to the top.
Finely chop the onions. In a skillet, over med/high heat, saute onions with butter and oil until onions are tender.
Shred the carrot and add to the onions, saute until carrots are tender, stirring frequently so the carrots don't burn. Once sauteed, at to the soup.
Meanwhile, peel and cube your potatoes. Add to the pot and cook for 10 minutes.
Slice red pepper into thin strands. Break the pasta into small pieces. Add the pepper, seasoning and broken pasta into the soup. Cook until pasta is tender.
Remove the soup from heat and add desired chopped herbs.
Enjoy.
Nutrition
276kcal Calories35g Carbs14g Protein9g Fat3g Saturated Fat36mg Cholesterol651mg Sodium738mg Potassium5g Fiber2g Sugar1611IU Vitamin A27mg Vitamin C66mg Calcium5mg Iron
Nutrition Facts
Simple Russian Soup
Amount Per Serving
Calories 276Calories from Fat 81
% Daily Value*
Fat 9g14%
Saturated Fat 3g19%
Cholesterol 36mg12%
Sodium 651mg28%
Potassium 738mg21%
Carbohydrates 35g12%
Fiber 5g21%
Sugar 2g2%
Protein 14g28%
Vitamin A 1611IU32%
Vitamin C 27mg33%
Calcium 66mg7%
Iron 5mg28%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
(The nutrition information provided is an estimate and will vary based on cooking methods and brands of ingredients used.)
Course: Soup
Cuisine: Russian
- Liza
This was so delicious, this will become our new favorite soup recipe.
- Valentina’s Corner
I’m so glad you enjoyed the chicken noodle soup recipe. Thank you so much for visiting our online kitchen.
- Jess Weinreis
So good!
- Valentina’s Corner
So simple and so delicious.
- Leanne
Haven’t made this recipe yet as I just found it. I also have a question about Vegeta. What other recipes can this be used in? It is pretty expensive for just this recipe. Are there other substitutes for it?
- Valentina’s Corner
So, the vegeta is a magical seasoning. It may be used on everything. I mean we use it in soups, chicken, beef, casseroles, eggs, potatoes, etc. You name it, you can use it. In our Ukrainian homes, if you don’t have Vegeta on hand do you even cook, ha. You can look for smaller jar to test the seasoning out.
