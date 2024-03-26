Simple Vinaigrette Recipe - Kristine's Kitchen (2024)

This Vinaigrette recipe is quick and easy to make using pantry staple ingredients. Make a batch today and drizzle it over salads all week long!

Homemade salad dressing is so simple to make, and this simple vinaigrette recipe is my favorite. It’s made with just four ingredients, plus salt and pepper. Once you master this basic recipe, you can customize it to make it your own. I’ve included some variation suggestions below.

This vinaigrette is tangy and perfect for drizzling over your favorite green salad. You can store it in your refrigerator for up to two weeks, so you can always have homemade vinaigrette dressing ready to enjoy.

I prefer homemade dressing over store bought because it tastes fresher and you can choose what to put in your salad dressing. Without any preservatives or other questionable ingredients, this vinaigrette dressing is perfect for serving with your healthy salads. You might also enjoy my balsamic vinaigrette, Italian dressing, honey mustard dressing, greek salad dressing and homemade ranch dressing recipes.

How to make Vinaigrette

Ingredients

Extra Virgin Olive Oil: I prefer to use extra virgin olive oil in a vinaigrette because the olive oil is a key ingredient in your dressing. The flavor of the olive oil plays a big role in the flavor of the dressing.

Apple Cider Vinegar: The best vinaigrette is the perfect balance of an acidic ingredient (in this case vinegar) and a sweetener. Apple cider vinegar is my favorite vinegar for salad dressings because of the flavor. You can substitute another vinegar if you prefer.

Honey: The honey balances out the tartness of the vinegar. You can add more or less, to taste.

Dijon Mustard: Dijon mustard helps to emulsify the vinaigrette. It also adds flavor. If you don't care for mustard, you can leave it out.

Salt and Pepper: Always season your salad dressings to taste with salt and pepper.

Recipe Steps

To make this vinaigrette dressing, all you need to do is combine the ingredients and mix them together well. You can mix everything together in a bowl, with a whisk. Or, you can combine the ingredients in a jar with a tight fitting lid and shake to mix. I usually make homemade salad dressing in a mason jar because then I can store the dressing right in the jar in my refrigerator.

Once everything is mixed together, taste the dressing and adjust the ingredients as necessary. The ratio of ingredients listed in the recipe below can be adjusted to your tastes. If your dressing tastes too sweet, you can add a little more vinegar or olive oil. If it is too acidic, add a little more honey or olive oil. You can also add more salt and pepper, to taste.

Vinaigrette Variations

You can change the flavor of this recipe by using a different type of vinegar. Try red wine vinegar, white wine vinegar, balsamic vinegar or champagne vinegar.

You can use maple syrup instead of honey.

Like this Lemon Vinaigrette recipe, instead of vinegar, you can use lemon juice as your acidic ingredient.

