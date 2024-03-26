Simple Vinaigrette Recipe - Kristine's Kitchen (2024)

This Vinaigrette recipe is quick and easy to make using pantry staple ingredients. Make a batch today and drizzle it over salads all week long!

Simple Vinaigrette Recipe - Kristine's Kitchen (1)

Homemade salad dressing is so simple to make, and this simple vinaigrette recipe is my favorite. It’s made with just four ingredients, plus salt and pepper. Once you master this basic recipe, you can customize it to make it your own. I’ve included some variation suggestions below.

This vinaigrette is tangy and perfect for drizzling over your favorite green salad. You can store it in your refrigerator for up to two weeks, so you can always have homemade vinaigrette dressing ready to enjoy.

I prefer homemade dressing over store bought because it tastes fresher and you can choose what to put in your salad dressing. Without any preservatives or other questionable ingredients, this vinaigrette dressing is perfect for serving with your healthy salads. You might also enjoy my balsamic vinaigrette, Italian dressing, honey mustard dressing, greek salad dressing and homemade ranch dressing recipes.

Simple Vinaigrette Recipe - Kristine's Kitchen (2)

How to make Vinaigrette

Ingredients

  • Extra Virgin Olive Oil: I prefer to use extra virgin olive oil in a vinaigrette because the olive oil is a key ingredient in your dressing. The flavor of the olive oil plays a big role in the flavor of the dressing.
  • Apple Cider Vinegar: The best vinaigrette is the perfect balance of an acidic ingredient (in this case vinegar) and a sweetener. Apple cider vinegar is my favorite vinegar for salad dressings because of the flavor. You can substitute another vinegar if you prefer.
  • Honey: The honey balances out the tartness of the vinegar. You can add more or less, to taste.
  • Dijon Mustard: Dijon mustard helps to emulsify the vinaigrette. It also adds flavor. If you don’t care for mustard, you can leave it out.
  • Salt and Pepper: Always season your salad dressings to taste with salt and pepper.

Recipe Steps

To make this vinaigrette dressing, all you need to do is combine the ingredients and mix them together well. You can mix everything together in a bowl, with a whisk. Or, you can combine the ingredients in a jar with a tight fitting lid and shake to mix. I usually make homemade salad dressing in a mason jar because then I can store the dressing right in the jar in my refrigerator.

Once everything is mixed together, taste the dressing and adjust the ingredients as necessary. The ratio of ingredients listed in the recipe below can be adjusted to your tastes. If your dressing tastes too sweet, you can add a little more vinegar or olive oil. If it is too acidic, add a little more honey or olive oil. You can also add more salt and pepper, to taste.

Vinaigrette Variations

  • You can change the flavor of this recipe by using a different type of vinegar. Try red wine vinegar, white wine vinegar, balsamic vinegar or champagne vinegar.
  • You can use maple syrup instead of honey.
  • Like this Lemon Vinaigrette recipe, instead of vinegar, you can use lemon juice as your acidic ingredient.

Simple Vinaigrette Recipe - Kristine's Kitchen (3)

Try this Salad Dressing with these Salads:

  • Avocado Kale Salad
  • Massaged Kale Salad
  • Spinach Salad with Bacon
  • Green Salad Recipe

Simple Vinaigrette Recipe - Kristine's Kitchen (4)

5 from 5 ratings

Simple Vinaigrette Recipe

This Vinaigrette recipe is quick and easy to make using pantry staple ingredients. Tastes so much better than store bought! Make a batch today and drizzle it over salads all week long.

Print Recipe Leave a Review Pin Recipe

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar, see note
  • 1 ½ teaspoons honey, or pure maple syrup
  • ½ teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • teaspoon Kosher salt, or fine sea salt
  • black pepper, to taste

Instructions

  • Combine all ingredients in a jar with a tight-fitting lid or in a small bowl. Seal the jar with the lid and shake until well combined, or whisk until well combined.

  • Taste and adjust the ingredients as necessary. If the dressing is too sweet, add a little more vinegar or olive oil. If it is too acidic, add a little more honey or olive oil.

  • Dressing can be used immediately or stored in the refrigerator in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.

Notes

  • The dressing will separate as it sits and the oil may solidify in the refrigerator. Let the dressing sit at room temperature until the oil melts and then shake or stir vigorously to recombine the ingredients.
  • Apple cider vinegar may be substituted with white wine vinegar, balsamic vinegar or red wine vinegar.

Serving: 1.5tablespoons, Calories: 129kcal, Carbohydrates: 2g, Protein: 1g, Fat: 14g, Saturated Fat: 2g, Sodium: 81mg, Sugar: 2g, Iron: 1mg

Nutrition information is an estimate.

Cuisine: French

Course: Dressing

posted by Kristine Rosenblatt on Jan 28, 2020 (last updated May 14, 2020)

8 comments Leave a comment »

Leave a Reply

8 comments on “Simple Vinaigrette Recipe”

  1. Lynn Reply

    I’ve been making my own dressing for years and I had to tell you this is one of the tastiest vinaigrette dressings I have ever made. My husband loved it also and he isn’t usually a fan of this type of dressing ! Thanks for the great recipe !

  2. Augustine Reply

    This vinaigrette salad dressing was simple and absolutely delicious. I will definitely make it whenever I need one, highly recommend.

  3. Lesley Reynolds Reply

    I made this dressing using red wine vinegar. I also added a tsp of Italian seasoning and 1/4 cup of basil puree. Drizzled over grape tomatoes, diced cucumber and feta cheese for a yummy summer salad. Thanks for sharing the recipe!

  4. Lisa Reply

    This dressing is delicious!!!! I love garlic, so I added a tablespoon of minced garlic…….def. my go to salad dressing

  5. Stefany Reply

    BEST, easiest dressing! Can’t tell you how many times I’ve made it.

  6. mary Reply

    This salad dressing was so quick to make and tasted delicious. I used it on my salad straight away. Thank you for sharing the recipe!

  7. Addy Reply

    Absolutely delicious! Quick & easy to make, this is my new go to salad dressing

  8. Addy Reply

    My new go to salad dressing. Tastes absolutely divine.

Leave a comment »

