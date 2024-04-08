Skille Almond Shortbread Recipe | Brown Sugar Food Blog (2024)

It is almost time for the season of rustic desserts. This Skillet Almond Shortbread is nothing short than amazing and delicious and just in time for the Fall.

If you like Shortbread Cookies, then you are going to love this Skillet Almond Shortbread Recipe.

Okay, so I have a serious obsession with Chocolate Chip Cookies. In fact, I am obsessed with just about any Chocolate Chip Cookie based recipe. If you are a faithful blog follower, you would know this because of my Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Cake and my Chocolate Chip Pudding Cookies. Oh, and my Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches. Yeah, I am pretty crazy about my Chocolate Chip Cookies. However, there is one cookie that I love almost just as much, if not more, than Chocolate Chip Cookies and that is Shortbread Cookies.

I love me some buttery, soft, and chewy Shortbread Cookies.

I think I love Shortbread Cookies because of the simplicity of the cookie. For a classic Shortbread Cookie, all you need is flour, butter, a little salt, and sugar. Those basic ingredients make the most amazing cookie. Heck, you can buy the ingredients at your local corner market. There are times where I don’t want a really sweet cookie. I just need something to take the edge off and that is where Shortbread Cookies come into play for me. So, it only makes sense to make an entire shortbread dessert in a skillet bringing you the Skillet Almond Shortbread Recipe.

First of all, don’t you just love making desserts in a cast iron skillet? There is nothing more rustic than that. I feel that making desserts in a cast iron skillet gives your desserts an excuse to not look “pretty” but at the same time, they look pretty. Does that make sense? However, a dessert ends up looking in a cast iron skillet is how it is supposed to look and that is okay. This is perfect for someone who doesn’t really spend a lot of time making desserts look pretty. Like me!

This Fall, you can expect a lot more rustic and comforting recipes like this Skillet Almond Shortbread recipe! In fact, I am going to start off with a series of cast iron skillet recipes. You will be amazed at some of the recipes you can make using a cast iron skillet. You can make bread, desserts, casseroles, and pies all from a cast iron skillet. Curious? Don’t worry I am going to share with you new ways to fall in love in your cast iron skillet. In the meantime, you can check out these recipes on my blog that have been made using a cast iron skillet.

Recipe adapted from Trisha Yearwood

