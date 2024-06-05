Skillet Cabbage and Sausage Recipe (2024)

What sausage for a cabbage and sausage recipe? Is cabbage and sausage keto friendly? What meat goes well with fried cabbage?

Cabbage and sausage are the perfect match for the skillet. Using a keto sausage this recipe can be made in no time with a few simple ingredients. Buttery cabbage with the spice of sausage!

Growing up in the south cabbage, collards, mustard greens and turnips are a given at any food establishment. Or even at your own household table. To add southerners like to fry things so fried cabbage was born.

Becoming keto I knew the typical way they fried it wasn’t possible. So I adapted and came up with my one skillet cabbage and sausage recipe.

Keto dinner skillets are a huge favorite for their quick time and ease of making them. Not to mention they are just down right delicious. Here this one pot skillet dinner is keto friendly and low carb. Cabbage is a green leaf vegetable so you definitely get your helping of cruciferous vegetables eating this recipe.

What sausage for a cabbage and sausage recipe?

The best keto sausage I have found was Penderson’s Natural Farms. They are keto and whole 30 friendly. Uncured meats without all the processing, added sugars and additives you find in more popular brands. Those are things to look for if using another brand of sausage how processed it is. Here I used one serving of Penderson’s keto sausage for the dish. So, for those asking what sausage is keto? Here is a great option.

Is cabbage and sausage keto friendly?

Yes, very much so down to every single ingredient. The sausage I used is keto specific. Of course anyone can eat it from any diet but they built the brand off sugar free for a reason. Olive oil is rich with fantastic fats, garlic and onions are just plain delicious. A note though sweet onions carry more carbs. But, great onion choices are shallots, white and red onions.

What meat goes well with fried cabbage?

Due to the sausage added to the skillet this one can be eaten alone. Although sausage doesn’t carry much protein on its own. A juicy ribeye steak is a great option.

I have a few meat recipes that have been given great reviews that could pair well.

Chicken and broccoli

Parmesan turkey meatballs

How to cook cabbage and sausage:

  • Start by cutting cabbage up discarding the hard core. Steam the cabbage to release most of the water or you could not but keep in mind most of the water will come out in the pan while cooking.
  • Toss sausage into medium hot skillet and once some of the fat begins to cook out add in shallots and garlic.
  • Sauté garlic and onion while browning the garlic and shallots. If fat starts to dry in pan toss a little olive oil in to help it out. Cook for caramelization.
  • After shallots and garlic have browned add in shredded cabbage. Season the dish with the salt, pepper and smoke paprika.
  • Add in 2 TB olive oil and 1 TB butter. Cook the cabbage to the texture and color you’d like. I have seen about 5-7 minutes work great and still keep a little crunch.

How many calories in cabbage and sausage?

Macros

serves 3 people

Calories 224
Fat 28g
Net carbs 7g
Protein 5g

Helpful Recipe Tips

  • You can skip steaming the cabbage altogether. The purpose for this is to lose as much water as possible. Steaming first and allowing to drain will assist with this.
  • Caramelize your onion and your garlic. This just takes the flavor to another level. Make sure they are fully caramelized before adding in cabbage.
  • Olive oil is cold pressed extra virgin and butter can be salted or unsalted
  • Note that sausage does contain salt so keep that in mind when preparing the dish.
Skillet Cabbage and Sausage Recipe

Cabbage and sausage are the perfect match for the skillet. Using a keto sausage this recipe can be made in no time with a few simple ingredients. Buttery cabbage with the spice of sausage!

Prep Time 10 minutes mins

Cook Time 15 minutes mins

Total Time 25 minutes mins

Servings 3 people

Ingredients

  • 1/2 head cabbage
  • 1/2 shallot
  • 1/8 piece Penderson's sausage (or sausage link of choice)
  • 3 cloves garlic
  • 2 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1 teaspoon Salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon coarse black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika (or regular paprika)

Instructions

  • start by cutting cabbage up discarding the hard core. Steam the cabbage to release most of the water or you could not but keep in mind most of the water will come out in the pan while cooking

  • Steam cabbage for about 3-5 minutes

  • set aside to allow excess water to drain off. Meanwhile cut up sausage, shallot or onion and garlic

  • Toss sausage into medium hot skillet and once some of the fat begins to cook out add in shallots and garlic

  • sauté garlic and onion while browning the garlic and shallots. If fat starts to dry in pan toss a little olive oil in to help it out

  • After shallots and garlic have browned add in shredded cabbage. Season the dish with the salt, pepper and smoke paprika

  • Add in 2 TB olive oil and 1 TB butter. Cook the cabbage to the texture and color you'd like. I have seen about 5-7 minutes work great and still keep a little crunch

Notes

Helpful Recipe Tips

  • You can skip steaming the cabbage altogether. The purpose for this is to lose as much water as possible. Steaming first and allowing to drain will assist with this.
  • Caramelize your onion and your garlic. This just takes the flavor to another level. Make sure they are fully caramelized before adding in cabbage.
  • Olive oil is cold pressed extra virgin and butter can be salted or unsalted
  • Note that sausage does contain salt so keep that in mind when preparing the dish.

Skillet Cabbage and Sausage Recipe (2024)
