Skillet Vegetable Potpie Recipe (2024)

It's an OK recipe. Not crazy about the mix of vegetables. Leek and fennel with asparagus and potatoes isn't my dream combo. I do love them all, but just not in the same pie. I used leek, fennel, carrots, fresh snap peas and corn. A more traditional "pot-pie" mix without the chicken. I would save the asparagus for a side dish, tossed with butter, lemon and sprinkled with parmesan. Ditch the potatoes entirely. If you aren't careful with the amount of stock, this pie will come out "runny".