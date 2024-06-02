Sloth | Definition, Roman Catholicism, Seven Deadly Sins, & Facts (2024)

sloth, in Roman Catholic theology, one of the seven deadly sins. According to the Catechism of the Catholic Church, issued by the Vatican in 1992, sloth is the “culpable lack of physical or spiritual effort.” The terms sloth and acedia are often used interchangeably, but some theologians distinguish acedia as a form of spiritual sloth that stems from laxity in spiritual or ascetic practices, which leads to discouragement and temptation. Therefore, “busyness” can be regarded as a form of sloth, because it may involve preoccupying oneself with worldly things to avoid spiritual or inner reflection. Unlike mere laziness, the sin of sloth conveys a willful refusal of the joy that comes from God’s love and even repels divine goodness.

As a deadly sin, sloth is believed to spur other sins and further immoral behavior. According to Roman Catholic theology, sloth, in particular, can tempt one away from prayer, and it can be countered with joy as well as the heavenly virtues of diligence and charity. The seven deadly sins were first enumerated by St. Gregory the Great (540–604) and were elaborated by St. Thomas Aquinas (1224/25–1274). In addition to sloth, the deadly sins are pride, wrath, greed, envy, gluttony, and lust.

In the Bible sloth is forbidden by the Ten Commandments, which require proper observance of the Sabbath by foregoing labor so that one can worship God instead. In the Old Testament sloth is one of the sins cited in God’s judgment upon the wicked city of Sodom, whose inhabitants are described in the Book of Ezekiel as “proud, sated with food, complacent in prosperity. They did not give any help to the poor and needy” (16:49). A famous reference in Psalms to “the plague that ravages at noon” (91:6)—translated as “the noonday demon” or “the noonday devil” in some Bibles—is often interpreted to mean acedia because of the midday tendency to become tempted by distraction and restlessness.

In the New Testament the Gospel According to Matthew has several references to the importance of tending to one’s duties, including prayer. In the parable of the weeds, Jesus tells a story of a farmer’s wheat field that is sown with weeds while everyone sleeps (Matthew 13:24–30). He then explains, “The weeds are the children of the evil one, and the enemy who sows them is the devil” (Matthew 13:38–39). In the account of the night before Jesus’ arrest in the garden of Gethsemane, Jesus admonishes his disciples for sleeping rather than praying and keeping watch with him: “So you could not keep watch with me for one hour? Watch and pray that you may not undergo the test. The spirit is willing, but the flesh is weak” (Matthew 26:40–41).

In Dante’s 14th-century epic poem The Divine Comedy, the slothful are assigned to a terrace in purgatory, where they purge their sin by running around the terrace without rest. In many other examples of medieval Christian art, sloth is represented in the form of a sleeping figure or figures. Dutch painter Abraham Bloemaert’s 17th-century painting Parable of the Wheat and the Tares, which depicts Jesus’ parable of the weeds, foregrounds a group of nude peasants asleep beneath a dovecote while a horned devil sows the field with weeds in the background.

In the modern secular era sloth is often portrayed humorously or to convey a subversive attitude toward society. Notable modern slothful characters include Homer Simpson in the animated television series The Simpsons (1989–); the unambitious twentysomethings of Austin, Texas, in Richard Linklater’s film Slacker (1990); and “The Dude” in the Coen brothers’ meandering neo-noir The Big Lebowski (1998). In the novel My Year of Rest and Relaxation (2018) by Ottessa Moshfegh, a disaffected young woman deliberately spends a year in drug-induced sleep after the death of her parents.

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Pope Francis warned Christians against succumbing to sadness and sloth during lockdowns. In a homily for a live-streamed mass, he preached the story of Jesus’ healing of a man at the pool of Bethesda, from the Gospel According to John. The story tells of a man who had been paralyzed for 38 years and who responds to Jesus’ question of whether he wants to be healed with further complaints about his condition. The pope described the man as “sick with sloth,” which he compared to a poison, a fog, and a drug.