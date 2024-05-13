Slow Cooker Beef Stew Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

My Slow Cooker Beef Stew Recipe is filled with tender chunks of seasoned beef with perfectly cooked potatoes and veggies in a delicious and thick gravy.

If you’re a fan of comfort food, then you definitely need to try this recipe along with my homemade rolls or cornbread on the side to make it the perfect dinner.

I’ve taken my Instant Pot Beef Stew Recipe and reworked the recipe to accommodate the slow cooker.

This recipe for beef stew is so easy and results in tender chunks of beef, perfectly cooked potatoes and veggies and a broth that’s seasoned to perfection!

Slow Cooker Beef Stew Recipe

Let the slow cooker do all the work and come home to a delicious, comforting dinner on a busy weeknight!

Ingredients Needed for Crockpot Beef Stew –

Here’s a quick look at the ingredients you’ll need to make this hearty stew. You can find the exact measurements, along with a handy print button located in the recipe card below.

Beef Chuck Roast – make sure to trim any excess fat

– make sure to trim any excess fat Onion

Garlic

Beef Broth or Stock – use a low sodium version if watching salt intake

– use a low sodium version if watching salt intake Tomato Paste

Worcestershire Sauce

Baby Gold Potatoes – any potatoes will work, just make sure they’re cut to an even size

– any potatoes will work, just make sure they’re cut to an even size Baby Carrots – I prefer baby carrots, but chopped larger carrots will work too

– I prefer baby carrots, but chopped larger carrots will work too Celery – if you’re not a fan of celery, you can omit this from the recipe

– if you’re not a fan of celery, you can omit this from the recipe Thyme

Bay Leaf

Cornstarch – to thicken the stew

– to thicken the stew Frozen Peas – if you’re not a fan of peas, you can leave these out too

What Is The Best Stew Meat?

A common question that is asked about how to make beef stew, is what type of beef should you use? While you could probably get away with using just about any cut of steak, a Beef Chuck Roast is my personal favorite.

Make sure to trim the chuck roast of any excess fat, as any excess fat can cause a greasy gravy base afterwards.

Chuck Roast is also great because while it’s a naturally tough piece of meat, it becomes nice and tender when it’s slowly cooked (or cooked under pressure).

How To Make Beef Stew –

SEAR THE BEEF –The first thing you’re going to want to do is trim, season and sear the beef in a hot skillet.

I know it’s an extra step that dirty’s another pan besides the slow cooker, but it’s worth the extra effort. Giving the beef a nice sear will create a gorgeous brown crust on the beef which will lock in juices and create a delicious flavor to the stew.

ADD INGREDIENTS TO SLOW COOKER –All that’s left to do is toss in the potatoes, veggies and beef, along with the ingredients that make up the flavorful broth and let your slow cooker do it’s magic.

FINISHING THE GRAVY – Just before you’re ready to enjoy, add a quick cornstarch slurry (cornstarch + water) to the slow cooker, along with some frozen peas (if you’re using them) and let the gravy thicken up a bit.

How Long To Cook Beef Stew?

Unlike the pressure cooker, the slow cooker works best when it’s given plenty of time to tenderize and cook the stew.

After much testing, I’ve found the sweet spot for cooking beef stew is 6 to 7 hours on LOW.

Now, if you’re in a bit of a time crunch (happens to the best of us), I have had excellent results with 3 to 4 hours on HIGH.

I do think the flavors are a bit more developed on the low setting, but my family still enjoys it when I’ve got less time to work with.

Working with even less time? Check out my Instant Pot Beef Stew, which is ready in less than an hour!

How Can I Make My Stew Flavorful?

Have you ever made a stew, only to find it lacking in flavor? The worst!

You won’t find that problem with this recipe! Here’s what we’re doing to pack in the flavor…

Sear the beef before adding it to the slow cooker – this brings another depth of flavor to the beef

before adding it to the slow cooker – this brings another depth of flavor to the beef Use tomato paste for a deep tomato flavor that doesn’t dilute the gravy

for a deep tomato flavor that doesn’t dilute the gravy Worcestershire sauce packs a nice umami flavor that’ll really brighten everything else. Add more if you want!

packs a nice umami flavor that’ll really brighten everything else. Add more if you want! Garlic, Onions and Herbs add a nice earthy balance and flavor to the stew

add a nice earthy balance and flavor to the stew Use Beef Broth instead of water

instead of water Season to Taste at the end with salt and pepper. Sometimes a little extra salt and pepper is all it needs. (just don’t add too much or it’ll be over powering)

How To Make Ahead –

If you’re wanting to prepare this recipe ahead of time, here’s what you’ll want to do…

Sear the meat ahead of time, and once cooled, place in a zip close bag and freeze or refrigerate.

Add the cooked beef directly to the slow cooker along with the remaining ingredients as described in the recipe card below, and cook according to the instructions.

PRO TIP –You can pre-chop the veggies too, but don’t cut the potatoes until the day of, as they can turn brown quickly.

What To Serve with Beef Stew

When it’s a chilly night, this crock pot beef stew really hits the spot. Here are a few delicious sides to serve along side it…

Garlic Breadsticks

Homemade Rolls

Sweet Cornbread

Corn Pudding Casserole

More Comforting Soup Recipes To Try

Looking for more soup recipes? These delicious soups are like a nice warm hug to the tummy…

Loaded Baked Potato Soup

Creamy Cheeseburger Soup

Easy Goulash Recipe

Slow Cooker Chili

Comforting Cabbage Soup

Are you ready to give this flavorful beef stew a try? I am sure you’re going to love it as much as we do!

Slow Cooker Beef Stew This comforting Slow Cooker Beef Stew is made with tender chunks of beef, potato and veggies in a hearty and thick gravy. Prep Time20 minutes mins Cook Time6 hours hrs Total Time6 hours hrs 20 minutes mins Course: Main Dish Cuisine: American Servings: 8 Calories: 346 kcal Author: Shawn Ingredients 2 to 2.5 lbs. Chuck Roast , cut into bite-size pieces (trim excess fat)

, Salt and Pepper to taste

2 tbsp Olive Oil

1 large onion , chopped

, 1 lb. dutch baby gold potatoes , cubed

, ½ lb. baby carrots , cut in half

, 5 large stalks celery , cut into slices

, 4 cups low sodium beef broth

3 tsp garlic , minced

, 2 tbsp tomato paste

2 tbsp Worcestershire Sauce

1 tsp dried thyme

1 large bay leaf

3 tbsp cornstarch

3 tbsp water

1 ½ cups frozen peas

2 tbsp freshly chopped parsley US Customary - Metric Instructions Trim any excess fat from the beef chuck roast and cut into bite-size pieces. Season with salt and pepper all over, to taste.

Add oil to a large skillet and heat over medium-high heat. Once hot, add in the beef, working in batches so you don't overcrowd the pan. Sear the beef on all sides, for about 3 minutes, until nice and browned.

Add the beef to the slow cooker, along with the onion, potatoes, carrots and celery.

In a large measuring cup or bowl, whisk together the beef broth, garlic, tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce and thyme. Pour over the beef and vegetables and add the bay leaf on top. Cook on LOW for 6 to 7 hours, or HIGH for 3 to 4 hours.

20 minutes prior to finishing, remove the bay leaf from the slow cooker. Combine the cornstarch and 3 tbsp water in a small dish and pour into beef stew, then stir to combine. Add in the frozen peas and cover again. Once peas are heated through and gravy has thickened, you are ready to garnish with fresh parsley and enjoy! Nutrition Calories: 346kcal | Carbohydrates: 23g | Protein: 27g | Fat: 17g | Saturated Fat: 6g | Cholesterol: 78mg | Sodium: 416mg | Potassium: 1102mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 5g | Vitamin A: 4284IU | Vitamin C: 27mg | Calcium: 58mg | Iron: 4mg Keywords: Beef, Crock Pot, Gravy, stew

