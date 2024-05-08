Slow Cooker Chicken Fajita Soup Recipe - The Recipe Critic (2024)

Jump to RecipeJump to Video
Everything you love about fajitas comes together in this hearty Slow Cooker Chicken Fajita Soup. Tender chicken surrounded by beans, corn, and spices simmers all day to perfection. Top it off with cheese and your favorite toppings and it’s a home run for dinner. Fajitas you can eat with a spoon! What’s not to love?!
Grace your table with this easy, delicious meal and a side of Jalapeno Cornbread or Homemade Cornbread and Easy Honey Butter for the perfect weekday or weekend meal!
Slow Cooker Chicken Fajita Soup
Creamy, quick, hearty and oh so tasty! This chicken fajita soup is such a wonderful recipe to make. I love how easily it comes together in the Crockpot. And it’s so packed with flavor! Perfect to enjoy while the days are still chilly!
There just isn’t too much that can go wrong with this super simple meal. It’s a foolproof dinner! You’ll love it for its ease (seriously, a breeze to whip up!) and it’s hearty, delicious flavor. Need more tasty Tex-Mex soups in your life? Try taco soup or cowboy hamburger soup next!
Chicken Fajita Soup Ingredient List
So many simple ingredients- just throw them all in a pot and let them simmer until extra flavorful and hearty! Exact measurements are in the recipe card at the end of the post.
- Chicken: Use boneless, skinless chicken breasts for easy shredding and a lean protein base.
- Cream of Chicken Soup: Adds creamy texture and savory chicken flavor. Canned or homemade, whatever works for you!
- Salsa: Choose your favorite flavor and heat level – mild, medium, or hot! It infuses the soup with Mexican spices and rich tomato flavor.
- Frozen Corn: Adds sweetness and also gives the chicken fajita soup wonderful texture. Frozen corn thaws perfectly during cooking.
- Black Beans: Provide fiber, protein, and earthy flavor. Rinse and drain so you avoid having excess liquid in the soup.
- Chicken Broth: Creates the liquid base and simmers all the ingredients together.
- Cumin & Cilantro: These warming spices bring out the Mexican flair of the dish. Cumin adds smokiness, while cilantro offers a fresh, citrusy touch.
- Cheddar Cheese: Melted cheese makes the soup richer and creamier.
- Toppings (Optional): Customize your slow cooker chicken fajita soup with your favorites! Some toppings I like to add are diced tomatoes, lime slices, cilantro, tortilla strips, and red onion & green pepper for extra flavor and texture.
Making Slow Cooker Fajita Soup
This chicken fajita soup is so good, and I love that you can just ‘set it and forget it!’ There’s nothing better than coming home to a bowl of this hearty, flavorful soup.
- Add Chicken: Spray your slow cooker with cooking spray. Then add your chicken to the bottom of the slow cooker.
- Broth Mixture: In a medium-sized mixing bowl, mix cream of chicken soup, salsa, corn, black beans, chicken broth, cumin, and cilantro. Then pour over the top of the chicken.
- Slow Cook: Cook on low for 4-6 hours or high for 2-3 hours.
- Shred Chicken, Melt Cheese: Remove the chicken and shred using two forks. Place the shredded chicken back into the slow cooker and then add shredded cheese. Continue cooking until cheese has melted, about 15 minutes.
- Add Toppings and Serve: Top with tortilla strips, diced tomato, onion, cilantro, green pepper and limes (or any of your favorite toppings) and then enjoy warm!
Delicious Variations
The best part about making fajita soup from scratch- you get to customize it to your heart’s content!
- Chicken:You can use skinless, boneless chicken thighs instead of breasts.
- Vegetarian: Omit the chicken altogether for a vegetarian version. You can also add extra beans for a protein boost.
- Veggies:Sauté chopped peppers and onions to beef up your veggie content.
- Spices:Use chili powder or a fajita seasoning to add more spice and flavor to your chicken fajita soup!
- Tomatoes:You can also add a can of diced tomatoes, or fire-roasted tomatoes for extra flavor. An addition that’s so simple, you don’t even have to drain it!
Fajita Soup Toppings
Fajitas wouldn’t be the same without toppings, and this soup is no different! Pick your favorites so you have the perfect soup every time.
- ShreddedCheese
- Chopped Tomatoes
- Olives
- Sliced Avocados
- Chopped Green Onions
- Fresh Cilantro
- Tortilla Strips or Chips
- Sour Cream
- Your Favorite Hot Sauce (I love Cholula!)
Storing Leftovers
This delicious soup stores beautifully in the fridge. Simply transfer the cooled soup to an airtight container and it’ll stay good for 3-4 days.
When you’re ready to enjoy it again, reheating is a breeze. Gently warm the soup in a pot over medium heat, stirring occasionally to prevent scorching. Alternatively, you can also reheat individual portions in the microwave, stopping to stir halfway through.
Slow Cooker Chicken Fajita Soup
4.67 from 15 votes
By: Alyssa Rivers
Everything you love about fajitas comes together in this hearty Slow Cooker Chicken Fajita Soup. Tender chicken surrounded by beans, corn, and spices simmers all day to perfection
Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 4 hours hours
Total Time: 4 hours hours 10 minutes minutes
Servings: 5 servings
Ingredients
- 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts
- (2) 10.75 ounce cans cream of chicken soup
- 1 cup salsa
- 2 cups frozen corn
- (1) 15 ounce can black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 1/2 cups chicken broth
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon dried cilantro
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Toppings
- tomato, diced
- limes, quartered
- fresh cilantro, chopped
- tortilla strips
- red onion, diced
- green bell pepper, diced
Instructions
Spray your slow cooker with cooking spray. Add chicken to the bottom of the slow cooker.
In a medium sized mixing bowl, mix cream of chicken soup, salsa, corn, black beans, chicken broth, cumin, and cilantro. Pour over the top of chicken.
Cook on low for 4-6 hours or high for 2-3 hours.
Remove the chicken and shred using two forks. Place the shredded chicken back into the slow cooker and add shredded cheese. Continue cooking until cheese has melted, about 15 minutes.
Top with tortilla strips, diced tomato, onion, cilantro, green pepper and limes (or any of your favorite toppings) and enjoy!
Video
Notes
Originally posted November 24, 2014
Updated on February 18, 2024
Nutrition
Calories: 282kcalCarbohydrates: 20gProtein: 28gFat: 11gSaturated Fat: 5gPolyunsaturated Fat: 1gMonounsaturated Fat: 3gTrans Fat: 0.01gCholesterol: 82mgSodium: 863mgPotassium: 702mgFiber: 3gSugar: 2gVitamin A: 514IUVitamin C: 7mgCalcium: 188mgIron: 1mg
Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.
Additional Info
Course: Dinner, Main Course, Soup
Cuisine: American, Mexican, Tex Mex
About Alyssa Rivers
Welcome to my kitchen! I am Alyssa Rivers and the food blogger behind The Recipe Critic. The blog launched in 2012 as a place to share my passion for cooking. I love trying new things and testing them out with my family. Each recipe is tried and true, family-tested and approved.
Read More About Me
