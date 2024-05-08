Slow Cooker Chicken Fajita Soup Recipe - The Recipe Critic (2024)

Jump to RecipeJump to Video This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my disclosure policy.

Everything you love about fajitas comes together in this hearty Slow Cooker Chicken Fajita Soup. Tender chicken surrounded by beans, corn, and spices simmers all day to perfection. Top it off with cheese and your favorite toppings and it’s a home run for dinner. Fajitas you can eat with a spoon! What’s not to love?!

Grace your table with this easy, delicious meal and a side of Jalapeno Cornbread or Homemade Cornbread and Easy Honey Butter for the perfect weekday or weekend meal!

Slow Cooker Chicken Fajita Soup

Creamy, quick, hearty and oh so tasty! This chicken fajita soup is such a wonderful recipe to make. I love how easily it comes together in the Crockpot. And it’s so packed with flavor! Perfect to enjoy while the days are still chilly!

There just isn’t too much that can go wrong with this super simple meal. It’s a foolproof dinner! You’ll love it for its ease (seriously, a breeze to whip up!) and it’s hearty, delicious flavor. Need more tasty Tex-Mex soups in your life? Try taco soup or cowboy hamburger soup next!

Chicken Fajita Soup Ingredient List

So many simple ingredients- just throw them all in a pot and let them simmer until extra flavorful and hearty! Exact measurements are in the recipe card at the end of the post.

Chicken: Use boneless, skinless chicken breasts for easy shredding and a lean protein base.

Cream of Chicken Soup: Adds creamy texture and savory chicken flavor. Canned or homemade, whatever works for you!

Salsa: Choose your favorite flavor and heat level – mild, medium, or hot! It infuses the soup with Mexican spices and rich tomato flavor.

Frozen Corn: Adds sweetness and also gives the chicken fajita soup wonderful texture. Frozen corn thaws perfectly during cooking.

Black Beans: Provide fiber, protein, and earthy flavor. Rinse and drain so you avoid having excess liquid in the soup.

Chicken Broth: Creates the liquid base and simmers all the ingredients together.

Cumin & Cilantro: These warming spices bring out the Mexican flair of the dish. Cumin adds smokiness, while cilantro offers a fresh, citrusy touch.

Cheddar Cheese: Melted cheese makes the soup richer and creamier.

Toppings (Optional): Customize your slow cooker chicken fajita soup with your favorites! Some toppings I like to add are diced tomatoes, lime slices, cilantro, tortilla strips, and red onion & green pepper for extra flavor and texture.

Making Slow Cooker Fajita Soup

This chicken fajita soup is so good, and I love that you can just ‘set it and forget it!’ There’s nothing better than coming home to a bowl of this hearty, flavorful soup.

Add Chicken: Spray your slow cooker with cooking spray. Then add your chicken to the bottom of the slow cooker. Broth Mixture: In a medium-sized mixing bowl, mix cream of chicken soup, salsa, corn, black beans, chicken broth, cumin, and cilantro. Then pour over the top of the chicken. Slow Cook: Cook on low for 4-6 hours or high for 2-3 hours. Shred Chicken, Melt Cheese: Remove the chicken and shred using two forks. Place the shredded chicken back into the slow cooker and then add shredded cheese. Continue cooking until cheese has melted, about 15 minutes. Add Toppings and Serve: Top with tortilla strips, diced tomato, onion, cilantro, green pepper and limes (or any of your favorite toppings) and then enjoy warm!

Delicious Variations The best part about making fajita soup from scratch- you get to customize it to your heart's content! Chicken: You can use skinless, boneless chicken thighs instead of breasts.

Vegetarian: Omit the chicken altogether for a vegetarian version. You can also add extra beans for a protein boost.

Veggies: Sauté chopped peppers and onions to beef up your veggie content.

Spices: Use chili powder or a fajita seasoning to add more spice and flavor to your chicken fajita soup!

Tomatoes: You can also add a can of diced tomatoes, or fire-roasted tomatoes for extra flavor. An addition that's so simple, you don't even have to drain it!

Fajita Soup Toppings Fajitas wouldn’t be the same without toppings, and this soup is no different! Pick your favorites so you have the perfect soup every time. Shredded Cheese

Chopped Tomatoes

Olives

Sliced Avocados

Chopped Green Onions

Fresh Cilantro

Tortilla Strips or Chips

Sour Cream

Your Favorite Hot Sauce (I love Cholula!)

Storing Leftovers This delicious soup stores beautifully in the fridge. Simply transfer the cooled soup to an airtight container and it’ll stay good for 3-4 days. When you’re ready to enjoy it again, reheating is a breeze. Gently warm the soup in a pot over medium heat, stirring occasionally to prevent scorching. Alternatively, you can also reheat individual portions in the microwave, stopping to stir halfway through.

