Slow Cooker French Dip Recipe (2024)

Crazy tender Slow Cooker French Dip Sandwiches seeping with spices are unbelievably delicious and make the easiest dinner or party food!

You haven’t had a French Dip Sandwich until you try this French Dip Recipe! These French Dips have rave reviews for a reason – they are rave worthy! The meat is cooked low and slow, sliced then put back in the slow cooker so it drinks up all the juices and becomes melt-in-your-mouth tender. Pile that juicy beef on to a golden toasted bun smothered with gooey cheese then dunk in flavor burstingau jus and you quite possibly the most delectably delicious bite of. your. life.

Slow Cooker French Dip Sandwich Recipe Video

What is a French Dip Sandwich?

The classic French Dip Sandwich is a hot sandwich boasting tender thin slices of beef layered on a long French roll, often with melted cheese, then dipped in a flavorful sauce made from the pan juices called“au jus,” French for “with broth” or “with juice.”

Who invented the French dip sandwich?

The French Dip Sandwich did not originate from France but its originator, Philippe Mathieu, was French.Phillipe owned a sandwich shop in Los Angeles,Philippe the Originalthat is still around today!

According to the story, Philippe was making asandwich for a policeman and accidentally dropped the sliced French roll into the drippings of a roasting pan.Instead of getting new bread, Phillipe served dipped bread and the policeman loved it so much he returned the next day with friends requesting all of their sandwiches be dipped in the meat drippings – and that’s how The French Dip Sandwich was born.

Best French Dip in Crock Pot

I had high expectations for my French Dip Sandwich recipe but this French Dip is sooooo good, I am going out on the limb and calling it the BEST French Dip Sandwich Recipe out there (update: hundreds of you agree by the comments – thank you!).Sometimes you create a recipe that’s so melt in your mouth – savor every meaty, cheesy bite – delicious that you get giddy just dreaming of when you can consumeit again and you know you will be best friends forever and ever.

These Slow Cooker French Dip Sandwiches is one of those recipes. And almost as thrilling as the taste is the fact that it takes all but 5 minutes to prep. We are already planning on making these for New Years because they are the best/easiest dinner ever! If we can wait that long…

What Makes This the Best French Dip Recipe?

1. It is all about the slow cooker liquid which will become your dunkable au jus. This magical beef bath ofbeef consommé, soy sauce and co*kE (inspired by my Chipotle Sweet Pulled Pork), showered with dry minced onions, dry thyme, oregano, garlic and onion powder is savory spiced perfection. But that alone is not enough to make these obsessive worthyFrench Dip Sandwiches. The meat needs to be crazy tender…

2. To achieve such melt-in-your-mouth tenderness, theroast gets cooked low and slow for 4 hours, then sliced thinly while it is mostly cooked but still firm enough to hold together. The roast slices continued to cook for another 2 hours, so the seasoned broth can permeate every centimeter of the thinly sliced meat,leaving you with the most unbelievably tender, flavorful beef.

3. And then the cheeeeeese. The beef is so melt in your mouth tender, I guarantee you will be devouring this beef alone, no cheese, no sandwich, just moist, flavor bathed beef. But when you finally find the will power to pull yourself away to pile your rolls or hoagie buns with your can’t=stop-eating-meat, top with provolone cheese and bake until the cheese is ooey gooey and bubbly. Because a melty cheese toasted bun bursting with savory meat can only get better by…

4. Dipping our French Dip in bestau jus sauce! The leftover slow cooker savory juices further penetrate the meat and the bun leaving it delightfully drippy and drenched in more flavor.

French Dip Sandwich ingredients

You don’t need many ingredients to make the BEST slow cooker french dip sandwiches!

Beef chuck roast: The beef can be more or less than 3 pounds, but 3 pounds is roughly the amount for 6 sandwiches.

Hoagie buns: Ultra soft and perfect for dipping into french dip au jus.

Provolone cheese: Lots of flavor, but also ultra gooey.

Soy sauce: Use reduced sodium soy sauce or the french dip will be too salty.

Coca-Cola: Tenderizes and adds flavor to the beef;please don't use diet.

Beef consummé: Beef consomme can usually be found in the canned section next to the beef broth OR the soups.

Beef bouillon: Adds a depth of concentrated beefy flavor. You may also use an equal amount of better than bouillon.

Dried herbs and spices: This Crockpot french dip is seasoned with dry minced onions, garlic powder, dried oregano, and more!

How to make a French Dip Sandwich

Are you ready for the easiest beef dip recipe EVER?

Heat olive oil in a skillet, then sear the beef on all sides. Add the seared beef and pan drippings to a slow cooker. Add in the remaining ingredients. Cook on LOW for 4 hours then remove roast to a cutting board. Thinly slice roast across the grain. Place sliced meat back in slow cooker and continue to cook on LOW for 1-2 additional hours. Assemble sandwiches, then bake to melt cheese. Yum!

Can I Prep French Dip in Advance?

YES! I think this French dip tastes very best if made ahead – or partially made ahead.Once the beef is cooked up to slicing, I like to refrigerate it, then the next day reheat it, slice it, and proceed with making the beef dip sandwiches.

Cook beef until tender but don’t slice.

Remove ceramic insert from slow cooker and let cool to room temperature (for food safety and because it can crack if placed directly in the refrigerator).

Refrigerate the beef in the juices up to 24 hours.

When ready to heat, skim off all the hardened fat.

Cook on LOW in the slow cooker for 1-2 hours until warmed through.

Slice beef and let soak for 30 minutes.

Continue per recipe instructions.

Tips for the Best French Dip

If your grocery store doesn’t carry beef consumme, you may substitute beef broth.

Trim the beef chuck roast of any excess fat before searing it.

If you wind up with leftovers, save the meat AND the french dip sauce! Leftover sandwiches aren’t the same without the au jus!

How to Store Crockpot French Dip

You should store your cooked French dip in an airtight container in the refrigerator.I like to refrigerate mine with some of the slow cooker juices for extra moisture and flavor.When stored correctly, cooked beef will keep fresh for up to 5 days in the refrigerator. You can even eat it straight from the fridge!

How to Reheat Slow Cooker French Dip

French dip reheats beautifully, just don’t forget to save some of the slow cooker liquid so you can add it to your leftover beef when reheating to prevent it from drying out.

Crockpot: add some of the jus and heat on low for 1-2 hours.

add some of the jus and heat on low for 1-2 hours. Stove: transfer to a Dutch oven with some jus and heat over medium heat, stirring occasionally until heated through.

transfer to a Dutch oven with some jus and heat over medium heat, stirring occasionally until heated through. Microwave:transfer smaller servings to a microwave-safe dish with some jus, cover with a microwave-safe lid or paper towel. Microwave for 60 seconds, stir, then continue to microwave for 30-second intervals, if needed.

Can I freeze this French Dip Recipe?

Yes, you certainly can! You may freeze both the rolls and the beef dip.

Let beef cool completely. Transfer beef to an air-tight container or a heavy-duty freezer bag along with some of the juices (to keep it juicy). Squeeze out any excess air to prevent freezer burn. Label and freeze for up to 3 months. When ready to eat, thaw French dip in the refrigerator overnight. Reheat in the slow cooker, microwave or stove.

What to Serve with French Dip Sandwiches?

Serve your French Dip Sandwiches with:

Million Dollar Macaroni and Cheese

Wedge Salad with Blue Cheese Ranch

Creamy Bacon Pea Salad

Baked Beans with Brown Sugar and Bacon

Baked Parmesan Fingerling Potato Fries

Perfect Fruit Salad

French Sandwiches FAQs

What is the difference between French dip and Philly cheesesteak? French Dip and Philly Cheesesteak are two popular sandwich options, and while they share some similarities, there are distinct differences between them:

‌

Main ingredients:The main ingredient of a French Dip sandwich is thinly sliced roast beef and provolone cheese served on a French roll or baguette. It is often accompanied by au jus, a flavorful beef broth for dipping. On the other hand, Philly Cheesesteak features thinly sliced beef steak, traditionally topped with melted cheese, such as Cheez Whiz or provolone, accompanied by bell peppers and/or mushrooms and served on a long roll.

‌

Flavor profile:French Dip sandwiches are known for their savory, beefy flavor, and the au jus provides an additional depth of beefy richness. In contrast, Philly Cheesesteaks are cheesy, slightly tangy with Italian seasonings. What meat is French dip made of? See Also 30 Easy Dessert Recipes For Thanksgiving That Are Not Just PieHomemade Almond Toffee RecipeEasy Keto Pumpkin Pie Recipe24 Classic German Recipes A French Dip is made of thinly sliced roast beef piled on a toasted French roll or baguette, often with melted provolone cheese. It is served with a side of au jus (“with juice”) a flavorful beef broth, used for dipping the sandwich. What are French dip sandwiches dipped in? French Dip Sandwiches are dipped in a flavorful sauce made from the roast beef pan juices called, “au jus,” French for “with broth” or “with juice.” It is typically made from the drippings of the cooked roast beef, combined with beef broth, seasonings, and sometimes additional ingredients like onions or herbs. The au jus is usually served warm or hot alongside the sandwich, allowing the bread and roast beef to be dipped into the savory, beefy broth, adding moisture and enhancing the overall flavor of the sandwich.

Slow Cooker French Dip Sandwich Crazy tender Slow Cooker French Dip Sandwiches seeping with spices are unbelievably delicious and make the easiest dinner or party food! The meat is cooked low and slow, sliced then put back in the slow cooker so it drinks up all the juices and becomes melt-in-your-mouth tender. Pile that juicy beef on to a golden toasted bun smothered with gooey cheese then dunk in flavor burstingau jus and you quite possibly the most delectably delicious bite of. your. life. Servings: 6 servings Total Time: 6 hours hrs 5 minutes mins Prep Time: 5 minutes mins Cook Time: 6 hours hrs Save This Recipe To Your Recipe Box You can now create an account on our site and save your favorite recipes all in one place! Print RecipePin RecipeSave Recipe Ingredients 3 lb beef chuck roast trimmed of excess fat*

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

6 French rolls or hoagie buns

12 slices provolone cheese Slow Cooker 1/3 cup reduced sodium soy sauce

1 cup co*ke NOT diet

2 10.5 oz. cans beef consommé **

1/4 cup dried minced onions

1 tablespoon beef bouillon

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

1 bay leaf Instructions Heat vegetable oil over medium high heat in a cast iron skillet. Using two forks or tongs to hold roast, sear on all sides until lightly browned. Add to slow cooker and top with all remaining Slow Cooker ingredients.

Cook on LOW for 4 hours then remove roast to a cutting board. Thinly slice roast across the grain. Place sliced meat back in slow cooker and continue to cook on LOW for 1-2 additional hours.

When ready to serve, remove roast and strain fat from broth for dipping.

Split rolls and line the bottoms on a baking tray. Top each half with beef followed by 2 slices cheese. Bake at 350 degrees F or until cheese is melted. Serve with reserved au jus. Video Notes *The beef can be more or less than 3 pounds, but 3 pounds is roughly the amount for 6 sandwiches.

**Beef consommé can usually be found in the canned section next to the beef broth OR the soups. If you can't find it make sure to ask someone. If your store doesn't carry it, you may substitute beef broth. Oven Directions: Cover and bake at 425 for 30 minutes, then turn the oven down to 300 and continue to bake for 3-4 hours or until very tender (but not fall apart tender). Remove from the pan, let rest 15 minutes, thinly slice, then add back to oven (with all the juices) and turn oven down to 200. Cook for as long as you can stand it to let the beef soak up more juices – at least 15 minutes.









Carlsbad Cravings© Original

