Slow Cooker Pasta e Fagioli Soup Recipe (2024)

Slow cooker Pasta e Fagioli soup is a rich and hearty Italian soup loaded with pasta, vegetables, beans, and lean ground beef. It’s hearty, comforting, and oh so delicious!

Slow Cooker Pasta e Fagioli Soup Recipe (1)

A Reader’s Review

This is a great simple recipe for a tasty, filling meal! My husband also really enjoyed it… Going to be a regular at our house. Thanks for this winner!!!

-Keriema

Slow Cooker Pasta e Fagioli

Today I am sharing one of my favorite soups: Pasta eFagioli. This is comfort food at its finest! It’s a super hearty, meaty, thick Italian soup loaded with veggies, meat, and beans. But that’s not even the best part! The best of all is that this soup is made in a slow cooker. That means little to no prep time and lots of flavors. This soup simmers low and slow for 8 hours! Let the slow cooker do all the work while you relax and enjoy the aroma in your home.

While your soup is cooking all day, then you have some time to make a few sides to go with it. I love adding a side salad and some breadsticks to dip into this soup. You can also make those recipes ahead of time! Then, when the soup is finished, all you have to do is get it all out, set the table, and dig in! It’s a great meal that your entire family will enjoy.

Ingredients You Need to Make Pasta e Fagioli

This is a thick, rich and hearty soup that is loved by all. So many ingredients but so much flavor in all of them! You will love the combination of vegetables, beans, and pasta. See the recipe card at the bottom of the post for exact measurements.

  • Extra virgin olive oil:This adds a hint of seasoning and liquid in the mix.
  • Ground beef: When I buy ground beef I try and get it as lean as possible.
  • Carrots:The should be freshly peeled and sliced. Canned carrots are little too mushy when simmering them for a long period of time.
  • Celery stalks: Slice and dice them to your preference.
  • Onion: I like to dice these up a little smaller for kids.
  • Crushed tomatoes:Canned tomatoes are best. Some cans are flavored which adds more flavor so get the kind that you prefer.
  • Beef broth: This liquid base adds in a delicious flavor.
  • Bay leaves:This brings in a strong taste that is so familiar in soups.
  • Oregano:The oregano brings more aromatic seasoning to the soup.
  • Dried basil:Dried basil has a slight pepper taste but is perfectly strong and sweet.
  • Dried thyme:Thyme is a subtle flavor but it is enough for this soup.
  • Salt and pepper: Add this to taste (I added 1 tsp salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper)
  • Cannellonibeans and red kidney beans: Make sure that these have been drained and rinsed before adding
  • Ditalini pasta: This uncooked pasta will be added in at the end.

How to Make Pasta e Fagioli

This soup takes just a bit of prep time and is super easy to throw together. Serve it with a hot, fresh perfect soft, buttery rollfor a great dinner meal!

  1. Brown the ground beef:Add olive oil to a large skillet and add in ground beef. Cook until browned and no longer pink.
  2. Combine all ingredients: Place the beef in a slow cooker along with the rest of the ingredients except for the beans and pasta.
  3. Cook on low:Cook on low for 7-8 hours or high for 3-4 hours. 30 minutes before serving stir in beans and pasta.
  4. Season:Season with salt and pepper to taste. Discard bay leaves before serving.
  5. Serve:Serve immediately while hot.
Slow Cooker Pasta e Fagioli Soup Recipe (2)

Is Pasta e Fagioli a Main Dish or a Side Dish?

This is a common question, and there is no correct answer! This dish is filling enough and has your meats and veggies all in one so you can definitely serve it as a main dish! Add in a Caprese salad and some breadsticks and it can be a meal. Or, you can serve it as an appetizer to the main course! Either way, it’s going to fill you up!

Slow Cooker Pasta e Fagioli Soup Recipe (3)

What’s the Difference Between Minestrone Soup and Pasta e Fagioli?

These two soups are often confused with one another! They are both delicious but here are the differences between the two:

  • Consistency: The main difference between minestrone soup and pasta e fa*gioli soup is the meat and the thickness. Minestrone leaves our ground beef and has a thinner consistency.
  • Vegetables: They each have vegetables but pasta e fa*gioli has a few more and a different variety.

How to Store Leftovers

This soup makes fantastic leftovers! It tastes just as good, if not better, the next day!

  • In the Refrigerator: Place the soup in an airtight container and put it in your fridge. It will last 3-4 days.
  • To Reheat: When you are ready to eat it again then put the soup in a medium sized pot and cook it on medium-high heat on your stove. It will take 5-10 minutes until it’s heated through.
Slow Cooker Pasta e Fagioli Soup Recipe (4)

More Italian Recipes to Try

As I said before, Italy really knows the way to my heart! All of the delicious seasonings, soups and pasta are SOO GOOD. It’s hard to pick a favorite! It you are looking for some more delicious tried and true recipes then you will love these that I have rounded up. Serve them family style and it will feel as if you are in Italy! Enjoy!

Slow Cooker Pasta e Fagioli Soup

4.88 from 32 votes

By: Alyssa Rivers

Slow cooker Pasta e Fagioli soup is a rich and hearty Italian soup loaded with pasta, vegetables, beans, and lean ground beef. It's hearty, comforting, and oh so delicious!

Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes

Cook Time: 7 hours hours

Total Time: 7 hours hours 10 minutes minutes

Servings: 10 people

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Add olive oil to a large skillet and add in ground beef. Cook until browned and no longer pink.

  • Place the beef in a slow cooker along with the rest of the ingredients except for the beans and pasta.

  • Cook on low for 7-8 hours or high for 3-4 hours. 30 minutes before serving stir in beans and pasta.

  • Season with salt and pepper to taste. Discard bay leaves before serving.

  • Serve immediately while hot.

Video

Notes

Updated on January 27, 2022
Original Post on October 23, 2015

Nutrition

Serving: 1cupCalories: 177kcalCarbohydrates: 21gProtein: 14gFat: 5gSaturated Fat: 1gCholesterol: 28mgSodium: 146mgPotassium: 486mgFiber: 3gSugar: 5gVitamin A: 2216IUVitamin C: 9mgCalcium: 47mgIron: 3mg

Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.

Additional Info

Course: Appetizer, Dinner, Main Course, Side Dish, Soup

Cuisine: American, Italian, Italian American

