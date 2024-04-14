Slow Cooker Thai Soup with Chicken Recipe | foodiecrush.com (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Read my .

This slow cooker Thai soup with chicken is packed with flavor thanks to the combination of curry paste, coconut milk, fresh ginger, and lime.

Slow Cooker Thai Chicken Soup Recipe

Here’s the thing about cooking with slow cookers. It’s convenient. But only if you’re creating a recipe where you don’t have to dirty more than the slow cooker. Like this slow cooker Thai chicken soup.

I’m all about time management. I eat breakfast while I do the dishes, I brush my teeth while I tie on my running shoes. In other words, I’m a multi-tasker who isn’t terribly efficient at getting much of any of my laundry list of daily to-dos completed because my mind thinks I have to do more than six things at at time. Why? Oh why?

So these days, unless its a lazy day weekend, my to-do list doesn’t always necessitate spending an hour and a half making dinner. I don’t mean letting it cook, I mean MAKING dinner.

Enter the genius invention that has been on every wedding registry since 1973: The slow cooker. And this slow cooker Thai coconut chicken soup. If I’m going to use a slow cooker, I want to make a recipe where I don’t have to brown this, sauté that, and dirty one single other pan to make my dream dinner come true.

Prepare yourself, you will need to dirty a cutting board and a knife to make this Thai coconut chicken soup. And maybe a whisk or big spoon.But other than that? You can put that fancy dish washing scrubbie away my friend, this is a one stop shop recipe I’m happy to make. Just so long as someone else does the dishes dish.

What’s in This Thai Soup?

In the spirit of no-fuss cooking, I tried to keep the ingredients list for this Thai coconut chicken soup as minimal as the prep work. Here’s what I used in this Thai chicken soup:

Red curry paste

Coconut milk

Chicken stock

Fish sauce

Brown sugar

Peanut butter

Chicken breasts

Red bell pepper

Onion

Fresh ginger

Frozen peas

Lime juice

Cooked white rice

Fresh cilantro

How to Make Slow Cooker Thai Soup

Add all the ingredients but the lime juice, cilantro, rice, and peas to your slow cooker. Pop the lid on, turn the slow cooker to High, and let the Thai soup cook for 4 hours.

After 4 hours, stir in the peas and let the crockpot chicken soup cook for another 30 minutes.

I like serving this Thai coconut chicken soup over white rice with a sprinkle of fresh cilantro on top.

Can I Omit the Fish Sauce?

Technically, yes. But that small amount of fish sauce adds so much umami flavor to this Thai soup. There’s really no substitute for fish sauce, so I highly recommend using it in this recipe. You should be able to find it in the Asian section of your grocery store or online.

Can I Make Thai Soup in an Instant Pot?

You likely can. However, I’ve only ever made this Thai coconut curry soup in a regular slow cooker so I can’t give any tips on adapting this recipe for the Instant Pot.

Tips for Making Slow Cooker Thai Soup

This Thai chicken soup recipe is easily adaptable when it comes to the veggies. Sub in or add carrots, potatoes or leeks. Or for a purely veg version, change up the chicken broth for vegetable broth and omit the chicken.Just be sure to keep the lime and the peanut buttery taste to complement the spiciness of the curry and you’re in business.

For the best flavor, I recommend using freshly grated ginger and freshly squeezed lime juice. Ground ginger won’t give you the same flavor as fresh, and pre-bottled lime juice doesn’t compare to freshly squeezed limes.

A few readers have said their soup has split near the end of the cook time. That’s just the coconut milk and broth separating from each other — your Thai soup hasn’t gone bad. Just give the soup a stir to bring everything back together. To avoid this separation, I recommend using full-fat coconut milk in this recipe.

More Crockpot Soups to Try

Vegetarian Crockpot Lasagna Soup

Slow Cooker Corn Chowder

Slow Cooker Hatch Green Chili Verde

Slow Cooker Tortellini Soup with Sausage and Kale

Slow Cooker Healthy Turkey and Sweet Potato Chili with Quinoa

More Thai-Inspired Recipes You’ll Love

Thai Quinoa Salad

Thai Basil Chicken (Pad Krapow Gai)

Shrimp in Thai Coconut Sauce

Thai Coconut Chicken and Rice

Thai Coconut Noodle Salad

