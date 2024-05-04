Small Batch Ranch Dressing Recipe (2024)

A restaurant style ranch dressing recipe, but better. This version is packed with herbs and flavor, and comes together in just minutes.

We all know that the best ranch dressing is restaurant ranch dressing, right? It’s so creamy and flavorful, and WAY better than the bottled stuff. This recipe is the homemade version, and I think it totally competes with the best restaurant ranch any day.

This blog is centered around small batch recipes that make 2-3 servings, so this recipe stays true to that. It makes about 1/3 cup of ranch dressing, and comes together in just a few minutes.

Ingredients

3 tbsp. Buttermilk

2 tbsp. Mayonnaise (good quality, Like Hellman’s or Duke’s)

2 tbsp. Sour Cream (full fat)

1 tsp. dried Minced Onion

1 tsp. dried Parsley Flakes

1/2 tsp. dried Chives

1/4 tsp. Onion Powder

1/4 tsp. Garlic Powder

1/4 tsp. dried Dill

pinch each of Salt & fresh Black Pepper (about ¼ tsp. each)

Ingredient Notes

Good quality mayonnaise helps with the overall flavor of the ranch . Sometimes a good quality ingredient can make a huge difference in the overall recipe, and this is one of those instances. If you have a favorite mayonnaise, use it! Using ingredients that you love will make your ranch dressing that much better. I don’t recommend Miracle Whip, as it’s sweet and doesn’t taste the same as mayonnaise. Hellman’s or Duke’s are my preferred mayonnaise brands because they both have great flavor!

. Sometimes a good quality ingredient can make a huge difference in the overall recipe, and this is one of those instances. If you have a favorite mayonnaise, use it! Using ingredients that you love will make your ranch dressing that much better. I don’t recommend Miracle Whip, as it’s sweet and doesn’t taste the same as mayonnaise. Hellman’s or Duke’s are my preferred mayonnaise brands because they both have great flavor! Full fat sour cream is ideal for this recipe, but you can use low fat in a pinch. You could also use plain greek yogurt if you want!

I use dried herbs for this recipe because they're easier to keep on hand, and I don't necessarily want to buy a bunch of fresh herbs just to make some dressing. However, if you have fresh herbs (like fresh chives, fresh dill, or fresh parsley) on hand, you can absolutely use them. Chop the herbs as finely as possible, and double the quantity that the ingredient list calls for.

Fresh garlic can work as a substitute for garlic powder, but the flavor of fresh garlic grows more intense as it sits in this dressing. If you plan on refrigerating this for a few days, I would stick with garlic powder so the garlic flavor isn't too overwhelming by the time you're ready to eat it.

If you don't have buttermilk on hand, you can use regular milk (preferably whole or 2%) instead. However, a squeeze of fresh lemon juice (about a teaspoon) will help add some of the acidity that the buttermilk would have provided.

As a recipe developer, it’s always a little difficult to create recipes that are based upon a “restaurant” version of something. My favorite restaurant ranch dressing could be completely different from your favorite restaurant ranch dressing. To be honest, a lot of restaurants just mix a TON of mayonnaise with some buttermilk and the Hidden Valley ranch dressing mix and call it a day. It’s delicious, don’t get me wrong! But I think if you actually saw how much mayonnaise was in restaurant ranch, you’d be like … oh. That’s … a LOT.

So think of this recipe as the better version with less mayo. The ranch taste is still there, and honestly the herb flavors are more pronounced. But adjust the consistency to fit what you love, and see the recommendation below if you want to make this dressing smooth and creamy.

Is this Ranch Dressing Thick?

This exact recipe creates a thicker ranch dressing than some restaurant-style ranch. If you want a thinner dressing, add more buttermilk (or milk) as needed. Restaurant style ranch varies from place to place, so this is a great recipe to start with (for the flavor), but you can adjust the consistency to fit your preference.

Can I Make this Dressing Smooth and Creamy?

Yes you can! So this recipe uses dried herbs that are kind of chunky, which I love. However, if you want a super smooth ranch dressing, throw the herbs and spices (chives, minced onion, onion powder, garlic powder, dill, and parsley) into a coffee bean grinder or a mini food processor and blend until they’re nearly broken down into a powder form. Stir them into the mayonnaise, buttermilk, and sour cream, then season with salt and pepper to taste.

I’m from the Midwest, which basically means that my veins run heavy with ranch. To be honest, I never liked it until I started serving in college (at Applebee’s – shoutout to my fellow Apple Buddies), and tried “restaurant ranch” for the first time. Needless to say, I started drowning french fries in ranch like it was my actual job, and I’ve never looked back. Except now I prefer tater tots, but ya know. Crispy potatoes in any form will probably work. Or buffalo wings, or chicken nuggets … or fresh vegetables (I have to say that last part because I’m an adult now.)

How to Make Homemade Ranch

Whisk the mayonnaise, buttermilk, and sour cream together in a medium bowl. Stir in all of the herbs (chives, minced onion, onion powder, garlic powder, dill, and parsley). Stir in a pinch of salt and pepper. Add more buttermilk for a thinner consistency, if preferred. Cover and chill for an hour for the best flavor, or serve immediately!

I don’t think it gets any easier than that! And good news: you can adjust ANY of these ingredients to fit your taste preferences. I’ve tested this recipe more than a couple times, and I always end up tweaking it just a little bit to fit whatever I’m serving it with. I’ve even added a touch of pickle juice before (HIGHLY recommended by the way – just add like a tablespoon of fresh pickle juice and it is a GAME CHANGER!). But these simple ingredients are the foundation of homemade buttermilk ranch dressing, and they’re your best bet for a delicious ranch that tastes like it came from a restaurant.

How Long Does Homemade Ranch Dressing Last?

This will keep for up to four days in an airtight container in the refrigerator. It’s really at it’s best after it sits for a couple days; the flavors have a chance to blend together and really shine.

I originally posted this recipe in my Buffalo Chicken Tacos post because it is a PERFECT sauce to drizzle over the top of them! You could also use it on these Buffalo Chicken Sliders, these Buffalo Chicken Lettuce Wraps, OR Loaded Buffalo Tots!

xx Sara