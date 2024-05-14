Smoked Coca Cola Turkey Brine Recipe - That Guy Who Grills (2024)

241 Shares

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

This Smoked Coca-Cola Turkey Brine Recipe is made with my favorite Coca-Cola Brine. This may have been the first time Coca-Cola that I brine a turkey with Coca-Cola, but it won’t be the last time. Trust me when I say this coca cola turkey recipe will change how you brine your turkey.

(I have included affiliate links to products I love. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.) In addition, this post contains affiliate links that will make me a small commission when used to order online.

I love smoking my holiday meals! I made this on my Pit Boss Pro 1100. I picked mine up from Lowes, but Walmart and Amazon carry other Pit Boss options or websites. This can be done on any smoker, but you must know how your smoker cooks.

Pit Boss Pellet Grills Traeger Pellet Grills Z Grills Pellet Grills

Coca-Cola Brine RecipeIngredients:

Turkey

Coca-Cola – You can change this with any dark soca, Diet co*ke, Root Beer, Dr. Pepper, or co*ke Zero. The soda flavor will alter the taste a bit, but it will work.

– You can change this with any dark soca, Diet co*ke, Root Beer, Dr. Pepper, or co*ke Zero. The soda flavor will alter the taste a bit, but it will work. Worcestershire Sauce

Brown Sugar

Minced Garlic

Salt

Ice

Turkey Butter Injection Ingredients:

Safely thaw your turkey and remove the innards.

How To Make Smoked Coca-Cola Turkey Brine:

In a bowl, start to mix the Coca-Cola brine ingredients; I started with two cans of Coca-Cola and added in the seasonings.

Pour the Coca-Cola mixture into the bowl over the turkey in the cooler.

After adding the first Coca-Cola mixture, pour more Coca-Cola into the cooler and ice until your turkey is submerged. If you don’t submerge the turkey fully, you will also need to flip the turkey often.

Make sure while your turkey is brining to store, it is in the fridge or covered with ice water. You don’t want the temperature to rise and grow bacteria.

When you are ready to start to smoke your turkey, remove it from the brine; I set mine in a pan to allow it to dry off a bit while I prepare the rest.

How To Make Butter injection for Coca-Cola Turkey:

In a bowl, melt one stick of butter and your minced garlic together for the butter injection.

I used the large injector as well again, the minced garlic did clog some, but it was workable through the injector into the turkey.

How Long To cook A Turkey For

Now this will vary some smoker to smoker. The most common practice is to smoke for a couple of hours at 225 and then turn the temperature up to 350 to decrease the remaining cooking time. When turning the temperature up, you can cover the turkey with foil if you like.

You can start smoking on a smoke setting for an hour or two before increasing the temperature.

225 degrees Fahrenheit for ~30 minutes per pound of meat.

250 degrees Fahrenheit for ~25 minutes per pound of meat.

325 degrees Fahrenheit for ~12 minutes per pound of meat.

For Example, a 15-pound turkey at 225 pounds would be about 450 minutes. Divide that by 30 to get 7.5 hours of cook time.

The most important part is not to smoke for time but for temperature. You will want to use a meat thermometer to ensure your bird reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees before serving.

How To Thaw A Turkey

How long your turkey takes to thaw will vary based on the site. The graphic below is a general guide to thawing a turkey based on size. Be sure to always keep your turkey in food safety guidelines.

How To Smoke A Coca Cola Brine Turkey:

After you are done injecting the butter, sprinkle your turkey with seasoning. I used a bit of Montreal Steak Seasoning, Johnny’s Original Seasoning Salt, and Lawrys Garlic Salt for this turkey. You can use whatever seasoning blend you want.

Next, I placed a stick of butter in the turkey cavity; this will help keep the inside moist and flavor the turkey more.

Start your smoker up; I used Mesquite Pellets with Pitboss Fruit Blend Pellets in my hopper. I buy my pellets from Walmart, I order $35 or more, and they deliver right to my house.

Money and time-saving tips from the old lady. If you order pellets online from Walmart and spend $35, they will drop them off at your door for free!! Their everyday price on pit boss pellets is amazing, plus the expert grill brand has a great price. (see them ->here)

Set your smoker at 255 and allow the turkey to cook slowly. I cooked mine at 225 for about 5 hours and then turned it up to 250 for another hour.

Remove and serve!

How To Store Leftover Turkey

Once the leftover turkey is cooled, store it in an airtight container or Ziploc bag in the fridge for up to five days. You can freeze leftover turkey for up to three months in an airtight container to freezer bag.

Storing leftovers properly requires the right tools! My preferred storage method is if the leftovers can be sealed in a food saver. If not, then an air-tight container or Ziploc bag for the fridge is the way I go. The air-tight container and a freezer Ziploc bag are the next best bet for freezing the leftovers. I also use a food scale to measure portions into serving sizes.

Freezable storage Containers Food Sealer Freezer Bags Food Scale

What To Serve With Smoked Turkey:

Any of the classic turkey dishes will go with smoked turkey. I love to smoke versions of classics as well. You can see my full list of side dishes for smoked turkey -> here that go with smoked turkey.

Bread:Cheesy Garlic Pull Apart Bread,Garlic Parmesan Biscuit Pull Part Bread,English Muffin Garlic Cheese Bread,Easy Cheesy Monkey Bread, Honey Wheat Dinner Rolls, Honey Rolls

Smoked Appetizers: Smoked Cream Cheese, Easy Smoked Queso Dip, Easy Smoked Refried Bean Dip

Smoked Side Dishes: Smoked Baked Potatoes, Smoked Green Bean Casserole, Smoked Sweet Potato Casserole, Smoked Baked Potatoes, Smoked Loaded Cheesy Potatoes, Smoked Deviled Eggs, Smoked Loaded Baked Beans, Creamy Smoked Macaroni And Cheese, Smoked Loaded Cheesy Potatoes

Grilled Side Dishes: Cheesy Grilled Asparagus, Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms, Grilled Loaded Twice Baked Potatoes, Grilled Corn On The Cob,

Desserts: How To Smoke A Pie, Coca-Cola Chocolate Cake,Crescent Roll Peach Dumplings, Pumpkin Bars

The Best Leftover Smoked Turkey Recipes:

I love to use leftover smoked turkey in other recipes! From Pot Pies to soup to a casserole, there are no limits. I even use my Pit Boss Grills and Blackstone griddle to make leftover dishes too!! Check out all my tried and true leftover turkey recipes ->HERE.

Smoked Turkey Recipes:

A dry rub works amazingly well on turkey, but doing a brine with the dry rub adds more flavor. There is no wrong way to smoke a turkey. Now, I buy extras during the holidays, so I have extra turkeys to smoke later in the year!

Smoked Coca-Cola Turkey Brine Recipe

Smoked Turkey With A Dry Rub

Apple Cider Brine Smoked Turkey

Smoked Turkey Breast With Brine Recipe

Jack Daniels Smoked Turkey Brine

Smoked Turkey With Brine, Butter Injection, and Dry Rub

Smoked Coca Cola Turkey Brine Recipe Guy Who Grills Smoked Coca Cola Turkey Brine Recipe! This sweet brine paired Butter injection makes for an amazing holiday turkey! Doing the turkey this way and cooking low and slow means the turkey won't be dry but full of flavor! 5 from 2 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe See Also Chocolate Sorbet Recipe - Chocolate Covered Katie Prep Time 20 minutes mins Cook Time 6 hours hrs Brine 1 day d Total Time 1 day d 6 hours hrs 20 minutes mins Course Entree Cuisine American Servings 20 Servings Equipment Pellet Grill

Serving Platter

Meat thermometer

Metal Injector Ingredients 1 Turkey Smoked Coca Cola Turkey Brine Ingredients 192 Ounces Coca Cola

4 Tablespoon Worcestershire Sauce

1 Cup Brown Sugar

8 Tablespoon Minced Garlic

8 Tablespoon Salt

Ice Turkey Butter Injection Ingredients 1/2 Cup Butter

Minced Garlic Instructions How To Make Smoked Coca Cola Turkey Brine Safely thaw your turkey and remove the innards.

If you chose to rinse off your turkey pat dry before injecting. How To Mix Coca Cola Turkey Brine Place your turkey in a cooler or container.

In a bowl start to mix together the Coca-Cola brine ingredients, I started with two cans of Coca-Cola and add in the seasonings.

Pour the Coca-Cola mixture in the bowl into the cooler over the turkey.

After adding the first Coca-Cola mixture, pour more Coca-Cola into the cooler and ice until your turkey is submerged. If you don’t submerge the turkey fully you will need to flip the turkey often as well.

Make sure while your turkey is brining to store it in the fridge or in ice water. You don’t want the temperature to rise and grow bacteria.

The day you are ready to smoke your turkey remove your turkey from the brine, I set mine in a pan to allow it to dry off a bit while I prepare the rest. How To Make A Butter Injection In a bowl melt 1 stick of butter and your minced garlic together for the butter injection.

I used the large injector as well again, the minced garlic did clog some but it was workable through the injector into the turkey. How To Smoke A Coca Cola Brine Turkey Recipe After you are done injecting the butter sprinkle your turkey with seasoning. For this turkey, I used a bit of Montreal Steak Seasoning, Johnny’s Original Seasoning Salt, and Lawrys Garlic Salt. You can use whatever seasoning blend you want.

Next, I placed a stick of butter in the turkey cavity, this will help to keep the inside moist and flavor the turkey more as well.

Start your smoker up, I used Mesquite Pellets with Pitboss Fruit Blend Pellets in my hopper.

Set your smoker at 255 and allow the turkey to slowly cook. I cooked mine at 225 for about 5 hours and then turned it up to 250 for another hour.

Remove and serve! Keyword Coca Cola Brine Recipe, Coca Cola Turkey Brine Recipe, Leftover Turkey, Smoked Turkey, thanksgiving dinner Tried this recipe?Let us know how it was!