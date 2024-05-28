Smoked Whole Chicken Recipe (Traeger Whole Chicken) - Oh Sweet Basil (2024)

Never made a Smoked Whole Chicken on a Traeger? Don’t fret, it’s easy! In this post, we give step by step instructions on how to smoke a whole chicken. You might even like it more than our Traeger Chicken Breast or our smoked chicken wings.



Traeger Smoked Whole Chicken Recipe

Whole chicken recipes are really difficult to sort through. I’ve made enough of them, all of which claimed to be the best of the best but all were just cooked chicken.I mean, just because it’s a whole bird does not mean it has to be difficult, time consuming and especially not bland.

So I got all obsessed. I decided to make a whole chicken that you’d order in a restaurant over the steak. I know, I know, but really, this smoked whole chicken is going to knock your dang socks clean off of you.

Smoked Whole Chicken Ingredients

Believe it or not, you only need a handful of ingredients to make a Traeger smoked chicken. This Traeger whole chicken recipe has three main components: the dry rub used to flavor the smoked chicken, the few extra ingredients needed to actually smoke the chicken, and the ingredients needed to make a gravy from the pan drippings.

Here’s what you’ll need to make a smoked whole chicken on a Traeger:

Fresh Thyme Leaves

Salt and Pepper

Onion Powder

Cumin

Smoked Paprika

Ground Mustard

Cayenne

Dark Brown Sugar

Garlic

Chili Powder

Butter

Apple Juice

Cornstarch

Note that adding a pan of apple juice to the smoker creates a delicious steam that keeps the meat moist and adds flavor as well.

How to Smoke a Whole Chicken

Smoked whole chicken does not need much time or attention at all. The most important step starts out the morning of, or even the night before is fine.

The most important step is to rinse, dry and set the bird in the fridge to dry out the skin.If you absolutely don’t have time or you forget, no biggie, it will still turn out awesome, but it does make for a better skin on the whole chicken.

Here are the basic steps to making a Traeger smoked chicken:

Place a rinsed and dried chicken in the fridge all day to dry out the skin. Heat the smoker. Mix the chickendry rub together. Sprinkle a little dry rub in the cavity of the bird. Using kitchen twine, tie together the legs if needed. Mix the remaining spice mixture with softened butter. Pull the skin up and loosen it from the meat. Spread the butter under the skin and all over the meat and then the rest all over the outside of the bird. Fill a pan with the juice and if your smoker permits, place it on the bottom rack and the chicken on the rack right above it. Smoke the bird for until the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees F. Remove to rest while you whisk up the drippings.

How Long to Smoke a Whole Chicken

Depending on the size of your bird, it’ll need to smoke for roughly60 to 80 minutes at 375 degrees F.You’ll know your smoked whole chicken is done when it reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees F.

How to Make Gravy from Pan Drippings

I will never forget roasting my first chicken, calling my mom and saying, “Now, how do I make a gravy? Is there a packet I buy?”

Silence, followed by “that’s what the pan drippings are for.” More silence, this time from me. 😬

Here’s how to make gravy from pan drippings:

Strain out any bits that you don’t want from the drippings in the apple juice, reserving all liquids. If you couldn’t gather drippings, add 1 cup of chicken broth. Bring the liquids to a simmer in a skillet with raised sides. Whisk cornstarch and water together in a dish and whisk into the gravy until desired thickness. Brush over the chicken or use to dip pieces of chicken in.

How Long Will Smoked Chicken Keep?

A smoked chicken will keep for 7 days in the refrigerator.

Can You Freeze Smoked Chicken?

Smoked chicken can be frozen for 1 month. A FoodSaver will help you to be able to get the best results as it sucks out the air and vacuum seals the meat.

What to Serve with a Whole Chicken

Congrats! You’ve just smoked a whole chicken. Now the question is, what should you serve with your delicious Traeger whole chicken?

Here are a few of our favorite chicken side dishes to give you some ideas:

Tips for the Best Smoked Whole Chicken

The dry rub is the most important part of flavoring a whole chicken.Dry rub goes both under and over the skin, but I’ve found that throwing a little in the cavity makes the spices bloom out and increase flavor from inside out too.

We use fresh thyme leaves in the dry rub as it brings on a little different flavor than dried thyme. It transforms the chicken into something a lot more delicious and wonderful.If you must used dried thyme, use half the amount of fresh as it’s a condensed version and stronger.

As for the smoked paprikain the dry rub — find it. The end. It is not the same to use regular paprika. Really, smoked paprika is incredible. You can find it at most stores, but it’s sold on Amazon as well if you need it.

