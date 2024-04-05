Soft Homemade Bread Machine Dinner Rolls Recipe (2024)

2K Shares

The dough for these soft and fluffy dinner rolls is made in a bread machine – so easy!

If you ever tried making dinner rolls from scratch, you know that it’s a pretty involved process. Kneading the dough by hand and letting it rise several times is not really a practical thing to do for today’s busy cook. Thank goodness there is an amazing shortcut for those of us who still want to eat homemade dinner rolls – a bread machine!

If you own a bread machine and are wondering how it can make dinner rolls when the loaf pan is shaped for a rectangular loaf of bread (not round dinner rolls), here’s how. The bread machine doesn’t do the actual shaping and baking of the dinner rolls. What it does is make the dough, which is the most time-consuming and labor-intensive part of making dinner rolls.

You just put the dinner rolls ingredients in, press the Start button on the bread machine, and come back when the cycle is finished and take out the dough. My bread machine takes an hour and a half to make the dough, and you can find the length of your dough cycle by selecting “Dough” on the bread machine menu and the display shows how much time is left.

When the bread machine is finished making the dough for the dinner rolls, just take the dough out and divide into 15 equal parts. Roll each part into a ball – those balls are going to be your dinner rolls! Put those balls of dough in a baking dish and leave them at room temperature for 30 minutes – you will be amazed how big they’ll get, the rolls will double in size! Then put the rolls in the oven and bake for 15 minutes. Take them out of the oven and enjoy those piping hot homemade dinner rolls!

Fresh homemade dinner rolls are simply amazing, and nothing beats the smell of freshly baked bread! Everyone will be fighting to get the first taste of these warm delicious soft dinner rolls!

If you have any of these dinner rolls left over, you can still enjoy them the next day. The secret to reviving day-old dinner rolls is microwaving them! Put the leftover dinner roll in a microwave on High for 10 seconds (or whatever it takes to make it warm), and it will become so soft and warm, as if you just made it :)

Homemade dinner rolls also make a great breakfast the next morning – warm them up, split them and top with jam!

Click Here To Pin This Recipe Print Recipe Pin Recipe Rate Recipe 5 from 3 votes Easy Soft Bread Machine Dinner Rolls Recipe Making dinner rolls from scratch is incredibly easy when you use the bread machine to make the dough! These rolls are soft, fluffy, tender and so delicious! Prep Time2 hours hrs Cook Time15 minutes mins Total Time2 hours hrs 15 minutes mins Course: Bread Cuisine: American Servings: 15 rolls Author: MelanieCooks.com Ingredients 1 cup lukewarm water

1 egg

2 tbsp butter softened

3 1/4 cups bread flour

1/4 cup sugar

1 tbsp active dry yeast

1 tsp salt

3 tbsp butter melted (for brushing) Instructions Put water, egg, 2 tbsp softened butter, flour, sugar, yeast and salt into the bread machine in the order recommended by the manufacturer of your machine. In my bread machine, the order is as follows: water, egg and butter go in first, then flour goes on top (no mixing), then sugar on top in one corner, yeast on top in another corner, and salt in the 3rd corner (sugar, yeast and salt shouldn't touch each other).

Set the bread machine on Dough cycle and press Start.

When the bread machine Dough cycle is finished, take out the dough.

Spray a 9x13 baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.

Divide the dough into 15 equal parts and roll each part into a ball. Put the dough balls in a baking dish, making 3 rows of 5 balls each. Brush the rolls with 2 tbsp of melted butter. Cover with plastic wrap and let rise for 30 minutes at room temperature.

Preheat the oven to 375F.

Bake the rolls for 15 minutes.

Remove the rolls from the oven and brush the tops with remaining 1 tbsp of melted butter.

