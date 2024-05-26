Soft Maple Sugar Cookies Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Soft maple sugar cookies. Just saying the name of this delicate and delicious little cookie makes my mouth water. They’re perfect for the holidays or any time you’re craving a sweet sugar cookie that literally melts in your mouth.

Soft Maple Sugar Cookies Recipe

I picked up this recipe in the Fall Baking edition of Better Homes and Gardens. I’ve mentioned it before, but the holiday baking issues of BHG are my go-to for fantastic desserts. Some of my other favorite recipes from the magazine are my Melt-In-Your-Mouth Pumpkin Cookies and Buttery Pumpkin Cookies. Mmm!

When my husband took a bite of these pretty soft maple sugar cookies he said, “Wow, these are perfect in every way.” My husband isn’t a huge critic when it comes to desserts, but I don’t usually hear such an enthusiastic review.

I’ve made plenty of sugar cookies over the years and it’s interesting how each sugar cookies recipe has its own unique flavor and texture.

I am really loving this recipe because it’s both soft and crispy. The middle of the cookie is so chewy and moist and the edges have just enough crisp to make them truly divine.

Even if you’re not a huge fan of maple flavor, I think you’ll love this recipe. The maple flavor is delicate and doesn’t overpower the sugar cookie. These cookies are fantastic on their own, but the maple icing really sends them over the top.

I think these cookies are just beautiful and perfect for holiday parties. If you wanted to make them even more festive you could add some red and green sprinkles to the top after you drizzle on the maple icing. Chopped nuts sprinkled on top would be cute and yummy too.

These soft maple sugar cookies were such a hit with my entire family. Like my husband said, they really are just about perfect.