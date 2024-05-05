SoftwareTestandReview on LinkedIn: New Post: A Comprehensive Comparison of Atlas VPN, Nord VPN, and Pure VPN… (2024)

New Post: Nord VPN, really as good as everyone makes it out to be? - https://lnkd.in/eiYPx_cj - NordVPN is a well-known name in VPN services. But how does it fare in practice? We put the camouflage solution to the test. NordVPN: Insights from the TestNordVPN claims its top spot as the best VPN provider. Across all disciplines, the service outperforms its competitors. There's no questioning the robust security architecture. Despite its vast range of features, usability remains exemplary. The provider holds privacy to a standard hardly matched by others. With nearly flawless streaming performance, it outperforms Netflix & others, capping off its top performance this year. The stingy maximum of six simultaneous connections per license and the mediocre country selection hardly weigh in against this. NordVPN: What does the service offer?NordVPN does not disappoint when it comes to streaming applicationsThe beginnings of NordVPNNordVPN has been around since 2012 and is one of the most well-known providers in the large VPN comparison. Behind it is the company Nord Security, based in Lithuania, which has included the VPN alternative Surfshark since 2022. NordVPN is registered in Panama and is subject to local jurisdiction. Here's an overview of the service's key features:Platforms: NordVPN runs on all major operating systems. There's an app for computers running Windows, macOS, and Linux, for mobile devices with iOS and Android, as well as for TVs and streaming adapters with Android TV, Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV. Support for Apple TV is new. Browser extensions are available for Firefox, Edge, and Chrome. The service also runs on some routers.VPN Protocols: All the service's apps offer a choice between OpenVPN and Wireguard ("NordLynx"). IKEv2 is an additional option for macOS and iOS.Where and how does it work?Country Selection: NordVPN has around 6,000 servers (at the time of testing: 5,500) in 60 countries.Simultaneous Connections: NordVPN allows for six simultaneous device connections with one license.Streaming: In testing, NordVPN unlocked almost all country catalogs of selected streaming services. This applies to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, as well as television channels in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.NordVPN expressly allows P2P and torrenting. There are even special servers for this purpose.Free Version: NordVPN offers only the Meshnet function permanently for free. The VPN can be tested for 30 days with a money-back guarantee. NordVPN: How secure is the service?NordVPN builds its anonymity service on a solid foundation of powerful VPN protocols and strongly encrypted traffic. All the VPN service's apps use the secure and proven OpenVPN as well as the faster, though not comparably developed, WireGuard. NordVPN secures the latter with a double NAT system and calls its version "NordLynx."If you're using a Mac computer or an iPhon