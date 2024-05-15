Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (2024)

WH-1000XM3

ONLY MUSIC. NOTHING ELSE.

WH-1000XM3 headphones take you even deeper into silence with further improvements to our advanced noise cancellation, and smart listening that adjusts to your situation.

EISA Award Winner 2019/2020

As close to the perfect pair of noise-cancelling headphones as it’s currently possible to find.

Easily the best noise-cancelling headphones ever made.

More power = even less noise

With our new HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1, noise cancelling power is greatly enhanced. Having a dedicated NC processor also ensures the reproduction of your music is never compromised due to processor performance.

Block out more

Most noise cancelling headphones are designed to block out vehicle noise when travelling. The WH-1000XM3 headphones are no exception, but are also highly effective at blocking out daily noise like voices and the background sounds you might hear walking through a city.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (22)

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (23)

Noise cancelling made to fly

Atmospheric Pressure Optimizing delivers optimal sound at high altitude.2

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (24)

Noise cancellation personalised

Personal Optimizing analyses personal characteristics like head size, glasses and hair, then optimises sound to you.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (25)

Wireless freedom, Great Sound in silence

LDAC transmits approximately three times more data (at the maximum transfer rate of 990 kbps) than conventional BLUETOOTH® wireless audio, allowing you to enjoy High-Resolution Audio content in exceptional quality, as close as possible to that of a dedicated wired connection.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (26)

Sound you can believe in

A built-in amplifier integrated inHD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1realises the best-in-class signal-to-noise ratio and low distortion for portable devices, and delivers exceptional sound quality. Powerful 40mm drivers, with Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) diaphragms, make the headphones perfect for handling heavy beats and can reproduce a full range of frequencies up to 40kHz.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (27)

Restore all your compressed files

Digital Sound Enhancement Engine HX (DSEE HX™) upscales compressed digital music files, bringing them closer to the quality of High-Resolution Audio. By restoring the high-range sound lost in compression, DSEE HX™ produces your digital music files in rich, clear sound.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (28)

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (29)

Smart listening by SENSE ENGINE – automatically adjusts to your situation

See how Adaptive Sound Control automatically detects your activity such as travelling, walking, and waiting, then adjusts ambient sound settings to you. And with Quick Attention, you can communicate without removing your headphones - simply place your hand over the housing to turn the volume down for instant conversation.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (30)

Travelling

Take trips without interruption and lose yourself in music with no background noise.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (31)

Walking

Be aware of everything around you, from street to office, while still enjoying music.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (32)

Waiting

Hear important announcements while you wait with reduced background noise.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (33)

Talk at a touch with Quick Attention

Communicate without taking your headphones off. Place your hand over the housing to turn the volume down for instant conversation.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (34)

Hear what’s important with Ambient Sound Control

Adjust ambient sound with the Sony | Headphones Connect APP to hear essential sounds when you’re listening on the move.

Equaliser

Find your perfect sound tone for every song from the presets, also easily customisable to your preference with Sony | Headphones Connect APP.

Virtual surround sound

Feel immersed in sound wherever you are. Experience audio optimised for different listening environments including outdoor stages, clubs, halls and arenas.

Sound Position Control

Choose the direction you want the sound to come from, just as you can with a wireless speaker.

Wear all day in total comfort

Super soft, pressure-relieving earpads in foamed urethane evenly distribute pressure and increase ear pad contact for a stable fit. Comfort is further enhanced by a larger and deeper ergonomic ear space structure. And with a lighter weight design, your music is the only thing you’ll notice all day.

Smarter than your average headphones

Everything is at your fingertips. Answer hands-free phone calls with a double tap - or change tracks, adjust the volume and make calls by touching or swiping the panel. And help from your phone’s voice assistant is just one long press away.

Be smarter with Voice Assistant

Google Assistant, Amazon Alexaand Siri

Manage your day, just by asking your assistant. Enjoy entertainment, connect with friends, get information, listen to music and notifications, set reminders, and more.

Learn More about Voice Assistant

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (35)

Clearer hands-free calling with a double tap

Conversation flows freely with easy, hands-free calling. Leave your phone where it is, just speak with a double tap. Thanks to having several microphones, WH-1000XM3 delivers clearer voice quality to the other person on the phone.

Control at your fingertip

Change the track, turn the volume up or down and take or make calls by tapping or swiping the panel with your fingertip.

  • Voice Assistant
  • Hands-free calling
  • Control at your fingertip

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (36)

Swivel foldable structure

The ear cups swivel inwards so they pack up neatly in a compact case.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (37)

Carry case with cable

The supplied carry case is durable and includes a cable for wired listening.

Certified headphones for a personalised experience

With 360 Reality Audio certified headphones and the Sony | Headphones Connect app, optimise your experience by analysing your individual ear shape, and enjoy the ultimate immersive music experience.

Learn more about 360 Reality Audio

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (38)

360 Spatial Sound Personalizer

With the Sony | 360 Spatial Sound Personalizer app, you’ll enjoy a sound experience that’s optimised for you. The app captures and analyses your ear shape, allowing these headphones to create your own personal spatial sound field when paired with BRAVIA XR TVs.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (39)

Dolby Atmos Experience

With a Sony WLA-NS7 wireless transmitter connected to a BRAVIA XR TV, your headphones create the ideal arrangement of phantom speakers all around you so you can enjoy a Dolby Atmos experience. Be immersed in the scene and feel right at the heart of the action.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (40)

Try sample music on the demo player by downloading the Artist Connection App

Specifications & Features

WH-1000XM3 headphones take you even deeper into silence with further improvements to advanced noise cancellation, and smart listening that adjusts to your situation.

  • HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1 lets you listen without distractions

  • Unique automatic personal NC, and Atmospheric Pressure optimisation

  • Wireless freedom with BLUETOOTH® technology and NFC

  • Smart Listening by Adaptive Sound Control automatically adjusts ambient sound to your activity

  • High-quality audio with DSEE HX™ and LDAC

DRIVER UNIT
40mm, dome type (CCAW Voice coil)
DSEE HX
Yes
INPUT(S)
Stereo Mini Jack
FREQUENCY RESPONSE
4Hz-40,000Hz
FREQUENCY RESPONSE(BLUETOOTH® COMMUNICATION)
20Hz - 20,000Hz (44.1kHz Sampling) / 20Hz - 40,000Hz (LDAC 96kHz Sampling, 990kbps)
FREQUENCY RESPONSE (ACTIVE OPERATION)
4Hz-40,000Hz
PASSIVE OPERATION
Yes
NFC
Yes
CORD LENGTH
Headphone cable (approx. 1.2m, OFC strands, gold-plated stereo mini plug)

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (41)

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (42)

What's in the Box

Carrying Case, Plug Adaptor for In-flight Use, Headphone cable (approx. 1.2m), USB Cable: Type-C™ (approx. 20 cm)

Full Specifications

Features

Sony is committed not only to offering products, services and content that deliver exciting experiences but also to working towards our goal of a zero environmental footprint throughout our business activities. Learn more about Sony and the Environment

Reviews & Awards

Users Say

6037

4.5 based on 6,037 customer reviews

Sound Quality

Excellent

Design

Excellent

Ease of Use

Excellent

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (2024)
