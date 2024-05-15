Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (2024)

WH-1000XM3
ONLY MUSIC. NOTHING ELSE.
WH-1000XM3 headphones take you even deeper into silence with further improvements to our advanced noise cancellation, and smart listening that adjusts to your situation.
More power = even less noise
With our new HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1, noise cancelling power is greatly enhanced. Having a dedicated NC processor also ensures the reproduction of your music is never compromised due to processor performance.
Block out more
Most noise cancelling headphones are designed to block out vehicle noise when travelling. The WH-1000XM3 headphones are no exception, but are also highly effective at blocking out daily noise like voices and the background sounds you might hear walking through a city.
Wireless freedom, Great Sound in silence
LDAC transmits approximately three times more data (at the maximum transfer rate of 990 kbps) than conventional BLUETOOTH® wireless audio, allowing you to enjoy High-Resolution Audio content in exceptional quality, as close as possible to that of a dedicated wired connection.
Sound you can believe in
A built-in amplifier integrated inHD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1realises the best-in-class signal-to-noise ratio and low distortion for portable devices, and delivers exceptional sound quality. Powerful 40mm drivers, with Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) diaphragms, make the headphones perfect for handling heavy beats and can reproduce a full range of frequencies up to 40kHz.
Restore all your compressed files
Digital Sound Enhancement Engine HX (DSEE HX™) upscales compressed digital music files, bringing them closer to the quality of High-Resolution Audio. By restoring the high-range sound lost in compression, DSEE HX™ produces your digital music files in rich, clear sound.
Smart listening by SENSE ENGINE – automatically adjusts to your situation
See how Adaptive Sound Control automatically detects your activity such as travelling, walking, and waiting, then adjusts ambient sound settings to you. And with Quick Attention, you can communicate without removing your headphones - simply place your hand over the housing to turn the volume down for instant conversation.
Wear all day in total comfort
Super soft, pressure-relieving earpads in foamed urethane evenly distribute pressure and increase ear pad contact for a stable fit. Comfort is further enhanced by a larger and deeper ergonomic ear space structure. And with a lighter weight design, your music is the only thing you’ll notice all day.
Smarter than your average headphones
Everything is at your fingertips. Answer hands-free phone calls with a double tap - or change tracks, adjust the volume and make calls by touching or swiping the panel. And help from your phone’s voice assistant is just one long press away.
Be smarter with Voice Assistant
Google Assistant, Amazon Alexaand Siri
Manage your day, just by asking your assistant. Enjoy entertainment, connect with friends, get information, listen to music and notifications, set reminders, and more.
Clearer hands-free calling with a double tap
Conversation flows freely with easy, hands-free calling. Leave your phone where it is, just speak with a double tap. Thanks to having several microphones, WH-1000XM3 delivers clearer voice quality to the other person on the phone.
Control at your fingertip
Change the track, turn the volume up or down and take or make calls by tapping or swiping the panel with your fingertip.
Certified headphones for a personalised experience
With 360 Reality Audio certified headphones and the Sony | Headphones Connect app, optimise your experience by analysing your individual ear shape, and enjoy the ultimate immersive music experience.
Specifications & Features
WH-1000XM3 headphones take you even deeper into silence with further improvements to advanced noise cancellation, and smart listening that adjusts to your situation.
HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1 lets you listen without distractions
Unique automatic personal NC, and Atmospheric Pressure optimisation
Wireless freedom with BLUETOOTH® technology and NFC
Smart Listening by Adaptive Sound Control automatically adjusts ambient sound to your activity
High-quality audio with DSEE HX™ and LDAC
- DRIVER UNIT
- 40mm, dome type (CCAW Voice coil)
- DSEE HX
- Yes
- INPUT(S)
- Stereo Mini Jack
- FREQUENCY RESPONSE
- 4Hz-40,000Hz
- FREQUENCY RESPONSE(BLUETOOTH® COMMUNICATION)
- 20Hz - 20,000Hz (44.1kHz Sampling) / 20Hz - 40,000Hz (LDAC 96kHz Sampling, 990kbps)
- FREQUENCY RESPONSE (ACTIVE OPERATION)
- 4Hz-40,000Hz
- PASSIVE OPERATION
- Yes
- NFC
- Yes
- CORD LENGTH
- Headphone cable (approx. 1.2m, OFC strands, gold-plated stereo mini plug)
What's in the Box
Carrying Case, Plug Adaptor for In-flight Use, Headphone cable (approx. 1.2m), USB Cable: Type-C™ (approx. 20 cm)
Sony is committed not only to offering products, services and content that deliver exciting experiences but also to working towards our goal of a zero environmental footprint throughout our business activities. Learn more about Sony and the Environment
