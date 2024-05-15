Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (2024)

WH-1000XM3 WIRELESS NOISE CANCELLING HEADPHONES

WH-1000XM3

  • Specifications
  • Features

WEIGHT
Approx. 255g
HEADPHONE TYPE
Closed, dynamic
DRIVER UNIT
40mm, dome type (CCAW Voice coil)
MAGNET
Neodymium
IMPEDANCE (OHM)
47 ohm (1kHz) (when connecting via the headphone cable with the unit turned on) , 16 ohm (1kHz) (when connecting via the headphone cable with the unit turned off)
DIAPHRAGM
Aluminum coated LCP
FREQUENCY RESPONSE
4Hz-40,000Hz
FREQUENCY RESPONSE (ACTIVE OPERATION)
4Hz-40,000Hz
FREQUENCY RESPONSE(BLUETOOTH® COMMUNICATION)
20Hz - 20,000Hz (44.1kHz Sampling) / 20Hz - 40,000Hz (LDAC 96kHz Sampling, 990kbps)
SENSITIVITIES (DB/MW)
104.5dB / mW (1kHz) (when connecting via the headphone cable with the unit turned on) , 101dB / mW (1kHz) (when connecting via the headphone cable with the unit turned off)
VOLUME CONTROL
Touch Sensor
CORD TYPE
Single-sided (detachable)
CORD LENGTH
Headphone cable (approx. 1.2m, OFC strands, gold-plated stereo mini plug)
PLUG
Gold-plated L-shaped stereo mini plug
INPUT(S)
Stereo Mini Jack
WEARING STYLE
Circumaural
NFC
Yes
DSEE HX
Yes
PASSIVE OPERATION
Yes
BATTERY CHARGE TIME
Approx. 3 Hours (Full charge)
BATTERY CHARGE METHOD
USB
BATTERY LIFE(CONTINUOUS MUSIC PLAYBACK TIME)
Max. 30 hours(NC ON), Max. 38 hours(NC OFF)
BATTERY LIFE(WAITING TIME)
Max. 30 hours(NC ON), Max. 200 hours(NC OFF)
BLUETOOTH® VERSION
Version 4.2
EFFECTIVE RANGE
Line of sight approx.30ft (10m)
FREQUENCY RANGE
2.4GHz band (2.4000GHz-2.4835GHz)
PROFILE
A2DP, AVRCP, HFP, HSP
SUPPORTED AUDIO FORMAT(S)
SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC
SUPPORTED CONTENT PROTECTION
SCMS-T
NOISE CANCELLING ON/OFF SWITCH
Yes
PERSONAL NC OPTIMIZER
Yes
ATMOSPHERIC PRESSURE OPTIMIZING
Yes
AMBIENT SOUND MODE
Yes
QUICK ATTENTION
Yes

silverblack

  • Carrying Case
  • Plug Adaptor for In-flight Use
  • Headphone cable (approx. 1.2m)
  • USB Cable: Type-C™ (approx. 20 cm)

Features

Features

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (2)

Lose yourself in silencewith advanced noise cancellation

Escape the sounds of the city with advanced noise cancellation. The noise cancelling technology in the WH-1000XM3 headphones is our most advanced ever with close fitting ear pads and our HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (3)

More power = even less noise

With our new HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1, noise cancelling power is greatly enhanced. Having a dedicated NC processor also ensures the reproduction of your music is never compromised due to processor performance.

Noise cancelling made to fly

Unique Atmospheric Pressure Optimizing delivers optimal sound at high altitude, so you can enjoy noise cancelling at its best when you fly.

Noise cancellation personalised

Unique Personal Optimizing analyses the sonic characteristics caused by head size, glasses, and hair, then optimises sound to you.

Wireless freedom, Great Sound in silence

LDAC transmits approximately three times more data (at the maximum transfer rate of 990 kbps) than conventional BLUETOOTH® wireless audio, allowing you to enjoy High-Resolution Audio content in exceptional quality, as close as possible to that of a dedicated wired connection.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (4)

Sound you can believe in

A built-in amplifier integrated in HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1 realises the best-in-class signal-to-noise ratio and low distortion for portable devices, and delivers exceptional sound quality. Powerful 40mm drivers, with Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) diaphragms, make the headphones perfect for handling heavy beats and can reproduce a full range of frequencies up to 40kHz.

Smart listening by SENSE ENGINE – automatically adjusts to your situation

Adaptive Sound Control automatically detects your activity such as travelling, walking, and waiting, then adjusts ambient sound settings to you.

Talk at a touch with Quick Attention

Communicate without taking your headphones off. Place your hand over the housing to turn the volume down for instant conversation.

Hear what’s important with Ambient Sound Control

Adjust ambient sound with the Sony | Headphones Connect APP to hear essential sounds when you’re listening on the move.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (5)

Tailor sound to you

SENSE ENGINE™ gives you the power to tune in and out of your music at a touch.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (6)

Sony I Headphones Connect App

Download the Sony I Headphones Connect app to use Smart Listening by Adaptive Sound Control, control your ambient sound settings and adjust the sound levels with the equaliser.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (7)

Equaliser

Find your perfect sound tone for every song from the presets, also easily customisable to your preference with Sony | Headphones Connect APP.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (8)

Virtual surround sound

Feel immersed in sound wherever you are. Experience audio optimised for different listening environments including outdoor stages, clubs, halls and arenas.

Sound Position Control

Choose the direction you want the sound to come from, just as you can with a wireless speaker.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (9)

Wear all day in total comfort

Super soft, pressure-relieving earpads in foamed urethane evenly distribute pressure and increase ear pad contact for a stable fit. Comfort is further enhanced by a larger and deeper ergonomic ear space structure. And with a lighter weight design, your music is the only thing you’ll notice all day.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (10)

All day power and quick charging

With a huge 30 hours of battery life, you’ll have enough power for even long trips away. And if you need to charge in a hurry, you can get 5 hours’ worth of charge after just 10 minutes with the optional AC adapter.

Smarter than your average headphones

Everything is at your fingertips. Answer hands-free phone calls with a double tap - or change tracks, adjust the volume and make calls by touching or swiping the panel. And help from your phone’s voice assistant is just one long press away.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (11)

Swivel foldable structure

The ear cups swivel inwards so they pack up neatly in a compact case.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (12)

Carry case with cable

The supplied carry case is durable and includes a cable for wired listening.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (2024)
