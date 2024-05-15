Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (2024)

WH-1000XM3 WIRELESS NOISE CANCELLING HEADPHONES
WH-1000XM3
- Specifications
- Features
Full Specifications & Features
- WEIGHT
- Approx. 255g
- HEADPHONE TYPE
- Closed, dynamic
- DRIVER UNIT
- 40mm, dome type (CCAW Voice coil)
- MAGNET
- Neodymium
- IMPEDANCE (OHM)
- 47 ohm (1kHz) (when connecting via the headphone cable with the unit turned on) , 16 ohm (1kHz) (when connecting via the headphone cable with the unit turned off)
- DIAPHRAGM
- Aluminum coated LCP
- FREQUENCY RESPONSE
- 4Hz-40,000Hz
- FREQUENCY RESPONSE (ACTIVE OPERATION)
- 4Hz-40,000Hz
- FREQUENCY RESPONSE(BLUETOOTH® COMMUNICATION)
- 20Hz - 20,000Hz (44.1kHz Sampling) / 20Hz - 40,000Hz (LDAC 96kHz Sampling, 990kbps)
- SENSITIVITIES (DB/MW)
- 104.5dB / mW (1kHz) (when connecting via the headphone cable with the unit turned on) , 101dB / mW (1kHz) (when connecting via the headphone cable with the unit turned off)
- VOLUME CONTROL
- Touch Sensor
- CORD TYPE
- Single-sided (detachable)
- CORD LENGTH
- Headphone cable (approx. 1.2m, OFC strands, gold-plated stereo mini plug)
- PLUG
- Gold-plated L-shaped stereo mini plug
- INPUT(S)
- Stereo Mini Jack
- WEARING STYLE
- Circumaural
- NFC
- Yes
- DSEE HX
- Yes
- PASSIVE OPERATION
- Yes
- BATTERY CHARGE TIME
- Approx. 3 Hours (Full charge)
- BATTERY CHARGE METHOD
- USB
- BATTERY LIFE(CONTINUOUS MUSIC PLAYBACK TIME)
- Max. 30 hours(NC ON), Max. 38 hours(NC OFF)
- BATTERY LIFE(WAITING TIME)
- Max. 30 hours(NC ON), Max. 200 hours(NC OFF)
- BLUETOOTH® VERSION
- Version 4.2
- EFFECTIVE RANGE
- Line of sight approx.30ft (10m)
- FREQUENCY RANGE
- 2.4GHz band (2.4000GHz-2.4835GHz)
- PROFILE
- A2DP, AVRCP, HFP, HSP
- SUPPORTED AUDIO FORMAT(S)
- SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC
- SUPPORTED CONTENT PROTECTION
- SCMS-T
- NOISE CANCELLING ON/OFF SWITCH
- Yes
- PERSONAL NC OPTIMIZER
- Yes
- ATMOSPHERIC PRESSURE OPTIMIZING
- Yes
- AMBIENT SOUND MODE
- Yes
- QUICK ATTENTION
- Yes
silverblack
- Carrying Case
- Plug Adaptor for In-flight Use
- Headphone cable (approx. 1.2m)
- USB Cable: Type-C™ (approx. 20 cm)
Features
Lose yourself in silencewith advanced noise cancellation
Escape the sounds of the city with advanced noise cancellation. The noise cancelling technology in the WH-1000XM3 headphones is our most advanced ever with close fitting ear pads and our HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1.
More power = even less noise
With our new HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1, noise cancelling power is greatly enhanced. Having a dedicated NC processor also ensures the reproduction of your music is never compromised due to processor performance.
Noise cancelling made to fly
Unique Atmospheric Pressure Optimizing delivers optimal sound at high altitude, so you can enjoy noise cancelling at its best when you fly.
Noise cancellation personalised
Unique Personal Optimizing analyses the sonic characteristics caused by head size, glasses, and hair, then optimises sound to you.
Wireless freedom, Great Sound in silence
LDAC transmits approximately three times more data (at the maximum transfer rate of 990 kbps) than conventional BLUETOOTH® wireless audio, allowing you to enjoy High-Resolution Audio content in exceptional quality, as close as possible to that of a dedicated wired connection.
Sound you can believe in
A built-in amplifier integrated in HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1 realises the best-in-class signal-to-noise ratio and low distortion for portable devices, and delivers exceptional sound quality. Powerful 40mm drivers, with Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) diaphragms, make the headphones perfect for handling heavy beats and can reproduce a full range of frequencies up to 40kHz.
Smart listening by SENSE ENGINE – automatically adjusts to your situation
Adaptive Sound Control automatically detects your activity such as travelling, walking, and waiting, then adjusts ambient sound settings to you.
Talk at a touch with Quick Attention
Communicate without taking your headphones off. Place your hand over the housing to turn the volume down for instant conversation.
Hear what’s important with Ambient Sound Control
Adjust ambient sound with the Sony | Headphones Connect APP to hear essential sounds when you’re listening on the move.
Tailor sound to you
SENSE ENGINE™ gives you the power to tune in and out of your music at a touch.
Sony I Headphones Connect App
Download the Sony I Headphones Connect app to use Smart Listening by Adaptive Sound Control, control your ambient sound settings and adjust the sound levels with the equaliser.
Equaliser
Find your perfect sound tone for every song from the presets, also easily customisable to your preference with Sony | Headphones Connect APP.
Virtual surround sound
Feel immersed in sound wherever you are. Experience audio optimised for different listening environments including outdoor stages, clubs, halls and arenas.
Sound Position Control
Choose the direction you want the sound to come from, just as you can with a wireless speaker.
Wear all day in total comfort
Super soft, pressure-relieving earpads in foamed urethane evenly distribute pressure and increase ear pad contact for a stable fit. Comfort is further enhanced by a larger and deeper ergonomic ear space structure. And with a lighter weight design, your music is the only thing you’ll notice all day.
All day power and quick charging
With a huge 30 hours of battery life, you’ll have enough power for even long trips away. And if you need to charge in a hurry, you can get 5 hours’ worth of charge after just 10 minutes with the optional AC adapter.
Smarter than your average headphones
Everything is at your fingertips. Answer hands-free phone calls with a double tap - or change tracks, adjust the volume and make calls by touching or swiping the panel. And help from your phone’s voice assistant is just one long press away.
Swivel foldable structure
The ear cups swivel inwards so they pack up neatly in a compact case.
Carry case with cable
The supplied carry case is durable and includes a cable for wired listening.
Recently Viewed Items