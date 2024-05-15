soundcore Motion 300 review: Compact Bluetooth speaker with Hi-Res sound (2024)

soundcore, the audio-focused subsidiary of manufacturer Anker, is usually characterized by an excellent price-performance ratio. This is true for headphones like the Life Q35 (our review), but also for Bluetooth speakers like the Motion Boom Plus (our review). Now there’s a new Bluetooth speaker that packs 30 watts of stereo sound, including Hi-Res audio, into a compact and water-resistant package. What the device has up its sleeve, clarifies our soundcore Motion 300 test.

Technical data

soundcore Motion 300 review: design and workmanship

Operation, battery life and range

App connectivity: soundcore app

Sound quality: high-resolution stereo sound in a small space Sound adjustment depending on the orientation

soundcore Motion 300 review: conclusion

soundcore Motion 300

Technical data

Product soundcore Motion 300 Audio power 30 W Driver 2x wideband driver Bluetooth version 5.3 Connectors USB-C (charging port) Battery capacity unknown Battery life Up to 13 hours Features IPX7 certification (waterproof), BassUp technology, Hi-Res sound along with LDAC, 360° mode Size 200 mm x 92 mm x 50 mm Weight 770 gamm Colors black-silver Scope of delivery soundcore Motion 300, USB-C charging cable, strap, quick start guide price € 89.99 *

soundcore Motion 300 review: design and workmanship

noble and high-quality design

Compact dimensions; detachable carrying strap

robust workmanship; IPX7 certification

A compact Bluetooth amplifier with high-resolution rich sound – this promise that comes with the soundcore Motion 300 sounds extremely exciting. Compact is the new speaker in any case already.

With dimensions of around 200 mm x 92 mm x 50 mm (width x height x depth), the Motion 300 is absolutely suitable for backpacks and, with a weight of 770 grams, is not too heavy.

In direct comparison with the soundcore 3, which has served me well for several years, the new model is just under 270 grams heavier and slightly larger – which is of course also due to the improved technology inside.

But back to the design. The soundcore Motion 300 relies on an elongated, rectangular shape complete with rounded edges. On the front – or top, depending on how you position the Bluetooth speaker – a silver aluminum grille protects the underlying drivers, which is interrupted in the middle by the manufacturer’s logo.

On the top, we find the controls, which are interrupted by the soundcore lettering in the center. On the left, the manufacturer places a carrying strap that, unlike many competitors, can also be completely removed.

On the right side, the USB-C charging port of the water-resistant speaker is hidden under the “soundcore 300” lettering. Rubberized feet at the bottom and back ensure a secure grip on any surface. Visually, I really like the speaker, which reminds me a bit of the Bose Soundlink Flex.

The build quality is also on an impeccable level, so the Bluetooth speaker leaves a very high-quality and robust impression – it should survive falls from a desk or backpack without any problems.

The rubberized silicone surface also ensures that scratches and fingerprints on the case don’t stand a chance.

Operation, battery life and range

modern Bluetooth 5.3

good battery life

Excellent operation on speaker and in app

The soundcore Motion 300 relies on the modern Bluetooth 5.3 standard, achieving an excellent range of over Twelve meters to the audio source with lower power consumption. Under the hood of the housing slumbers a large battery, to whose capacity the manufacturer does not specify, but to the battery life.

This is supposed to be up to 13 hours, which is a good value in this size class and we can actually confirm it in the practical test. However, a Marshall Emberton II (our review), which is comparable in terms of size and weight, lasts considerably longer with up to 30 hours.

The Motion 300 can be operated via the elements on the top or front (depending on the orientation). Alternatively, you can use the soundcore app, which is available for free download for Android and iOS.

Both work flawlessly and are self-explanatory. The illuminated buttons on the Bluetooth speaker score with a successful feedback and the option to give the sound even more punch in the lows using the “BassUp” button.

App connectivity: soundcore app

clear app

strong feature set

strong customizable equalizer

With the help of the free soundcore app, the possibilities of the Bluetooth speaker can be expanded even further. At the first start, we are directly greeted by a firmware update, which is installed within a few seconds.

Admittedly: The German translation of the app is a bit… clumsy, but the range of functions is convincing. For example, the menu item “Speech output” in the options lets you deactivate the noise when turning the device on and off, and you can also adjust or deactivate the brightness of the buttons and automatic shutdown.

However, it gets really interesting with regard to the equalizer settings. On the one hand, you can deactivate the adaptive orientation (because the soundcore Motion 300 automatically detects whether it is used standing, lying or hanging).

On the other hand, you can choose between four equalizer presets or cobble together your own sound profiles using a 9-band EQ. In full-band mode, you can even shift the frequency of your own bands and individualize them even further.

A little tip: The equalizer profile “Extra Bass” realizes the same sound image that is achieved by pressing the BassUp button.

See Also Anker Soundcore Motion 300 review – budget Bluetooth brilliance

Sound quality: high-resolution stereo sound in a small space

Convincing, detailed sound

high maximum volume

adapts sonically to orientation

The sound characteristics of the soundcore Motion 300 already read quite impressive, at least on paper. Equal to two drivers find space in the compact housing, which together achieve an output power of 30 watts.

The high-resolution LDAC codec (LBC and AAC are also supported) earns the Bluetooth speaker a Hi-Res Audio wireless certification. When combined with appropriate source material, the Motion 300 actually realizes rich, detailed and spacious stereo sound at an impressive maximum volume for the size.

Even at high volumes, the Motion 300 performs strongly and scores with clear mids and airy highs that don’t tend to distort. At the same time, the bass foundation presents itself clearly defined, with a pleasant pressure and convincing level of detail.

Especially for songs with a massive sub-bass and at high volumes, the DSP chip compensates for distortion very well, but this results in a slightly reduced level of detail. However, this does not happen below 80 percent of the maximum volume.

Conveniently, the BassUp function comes into play here, boosting the lows on less bass-heavy songs, while increasing clarity and boosting the lower mids on electro tunes and similar tracks. All in all, we really like what comes out of the Motion 300 sonically.

Sound adjustment depending on the orientation

The soundcore Motion 300 has another ace up its sleeve from a sound perspective, as the acoustics adaptively adjust to the respective orientation.

This can be seen very well in conjunction with the app, where the equalizer is automatically adjusted in the “Standing”, “Lying” or “Hanging” positions. This happens with a few milliseconds delay. This is to ensure that the best possible sound is always achieved, which works excellently in practice.

In the prone setting, for example, the EQ raises the treble a bit compared to the standing position to take advantage of the extra surface area. If you like, you can also set three different equalizer profiles in the app and assign a specific alignment to them.

soundcore Motion 300 review: conclusion

Small but mighty: The soundcore Motion 300 performs strongly in the test and can completely convince especially in terms of sound in the segment of compact budget Bluetooth speakers. With its noble and robust design and the small dimensions, the Motion 300 is perfectly suited for traveling and on vacation. Even falls or an extensive bath cannot harm the small speaker.

I was positively surprised by the sound, which is surprisingly rich in detail and has a decent bass. The maximum volume that comes out of the two stereo drivers is also quite impressive – hardly anyone needs more than 70 or 80 percent, even though it is nice to still have reserves.

In combination with the LDAC codec, the successful app including equalizer settings and the BassUp function, which is convincing in many cases, a coherent overall picture emerges.

In terms of battery life, there are of course rivals that last much longer and/or charge faster, but otherwise there is almost nothing to complain about. You just have to be aware that much bigger models produce a richer sound.

Those looking for a compact and robust Bluetooth speaker will be excellently served by the soundcore Motion 300. Especially for the comparatively low price, the new speaker plays in the range below the 150 euro mark quite far ahead.

soundcore Motion 300 Workmanship Usability Sound quality Features Value for money 91/100 The soundcore Motion 300 offers a convincing and detailed sound in a compact case and that at a more than fair price.