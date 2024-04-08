SOUNDCORE MOTION 300 SCHNELLSTARTANLEITUNG Pdf-Herunterladen (2024)

- Anleitungen
For FAQs and more information, please visit :
soundcore.com/support
@soundcoreaudio
@soundcoreaudio
@soundcoreaudio
soundcore Motion 300
A3135
Quick Start Guide
51005004173 V02
- Seite 1 For FAQs and more information, please visit : soundcore.com/support @soundcoreaudio @soundcoreaudio @soundcoreaudio soundcore Motion 300 A3135 Quick Start Guide 51005004173 V02...
- Seite 2 USER GUIDE 取扱説明書はこちら Google Play and the Google Play logo are trademarks of Google Inc. Apple and the Apple logo are trademarks of Apple Inc. QSG 01...
- Seite 3 Press the Bluetooth button to enter Bluetooth pairing mode, then select "soundcore Motion 300" from the Bluetooth list to connect. DE: Drücken Sie die Bluetooth-Taste, um den Bluetooth-Kopplungsmodus zu betreten, und wählen Sie dann "soundcore Motion 300" aus der Bluetooth-Liste aus, um eine Verbindung herzustellen.
- Seite 4 With one speaker connected to a smartphone, press and hold the Bluetooth button for 2 seconds on two speakers to enter TWS pairing mode. DE: Wenn ein Lautsprecher mit einem Smartphone verbunden ist, halten Sie die Bluetooth-Taste auf zwei Speaker 1 Lautsprechern 2 Sekunden lang gedrückt, um den TWS-Kopplungsmodus zu betreten.
- Seite 5 Auto Adaptive EQ: Immersive Mode / 360° Mode / Dynamic Mode DE: Auto Adaptive EQ: Immersiver Modus / 360° Modus / Dynamischer Modus ES: EQ Adaptativo Automático: Modo Inmersivo / Modo 360° / Modo Dinámico FR : EQ Adaptatif Automatique: Mode Immersif / Mode 360° / Mode Dynamique RU: Автоадаптивный...
- Seite 6 In the soundcore app, tap the Settings icon > "Sound Mode" > "Preferred audio quality". DE: In der Soundcore-App tippen Sie auf das Einstellungssymbol > "Sound Mode" > "Bevorzugte Audioqualität". ES: En la aplicación soundcore, toque el icono de Conﬁguración > "Modo de Sonido" > "Calidad de audio preferida".
- Seite 7 Input | Eingabe | Entrada | Entrée | Ввод | 入力: 5V 3A Charging Time: 4 Hours | Ladezeit: 4 Stunden | Tiempo de Carga: 4 Horas | Temps de Charge : 4 Heures | Время Зарядки: 4 Часов | 充電時間 : 4時間 Play Time (varies by volume level and playback content): Up to 13 Hours | Wiedergabedauer (je nach Lautstärke und Inhalt): Bis zu 13 Stunden | Tiempo de Reproducción (varía según el nivel de volumen y el contenido de reproducción): Hasta 13 Horas | Temps de Lecture (varie en fonction du niveau de volume et du...
- Seite 8 2014/53/EU & 2011/65/EU and amendment (EU) 2015/863. The full text of the EU declaration of +49 (0) 69 9579 7960 (DE) +966 8008500030 (KSA) 03 4455 7823 (日本) conformity is available at the following internet address: https://www.soundcore.com. +965 22069086 (Kuwait) +86 400 0550 036 (中国) +20 8000000826 (Egypt) +82 02-1661-9246 (한국)
- Seite 9 Radiation Exposure Statement This symbol means the product must not be discarded as household waste, and should be FCC RF Exposure requirements: The highest SAR value reported under this standard during product certification for delivered to an appropriate collection facility for recycling. Follow local rules and never dispose use next to the Body/ Limb with the minimum separation distance of 0 mm.
- Seite 10 Tento výrobek splňuje požadavky Evropské unie týkající se interferencí rádiových signálů. Prohlášení o shodě Společnost Anker Innovations Limited tímto prohlašuje, že tento produkt je ve shodě se směrnicemi 2014/53/EU a 2011/65/EU a novelou (EU) 2015/863.Úplné znění prohlášení oshodě pro EU je kdispozici na této internetové adrese: https://www.soundcore.com.
- Seite 11 2014/53/EU og 2011/65/EU og tilføjelse (EU) 2015/863.Den fulde ordlyd af EU- a dobíjecí baterie do běžného domovního odpadu.Správná likvidace starých výrobků a dobíjecích baterií overensstemmelseserklæringen kan findes på følgende internetadresse: https://www.soundcore.com. pomáhá předcházet negativním dopadům na životní prostředí a lidské zdraví.
- Seite 12 El producto funciona con una batería, por lo que no debe exponerse a un calor excesivo, como la luz solar, al fuego ni a 2011/65/EU sowie die Änderung 2015/863 erfüllt.Der vollständige Text der EU-Konformitätserklärung • ist unter der folgenden Internetadresse verfügbar: https://www.soundcore.com. condiciones similares. PRECAUCIÓN: PUEDE EXISTIR RIESGO DE EXPLOSIÓN SI LA BATERÍA SE SUSTITUYE POR OTRA DE UN TIPO Maximale Ausgangsleistung: 12,6dBm...
- Seite 13 VAROITUS: RÄJÄHDYSVAARA, JOS AKKU VAIHDETAAN VÄÄRÄN TYYPPISEEN. HÄVITÄ KÄYTETYT AKUT 2011/65/UE y la modificación de la 2015/863 (UE).El texto completo de la declaración de conformidad de OHJEIDEN MUKAISESTI. la UE está disponible en la siguiente dirección de Internet: https://www.soundcore.com. Ilmoitus Potencia de salida máxima: 12,6 dBm Banda de frecuencia: 2,4G (2402GHz-2480GHz)
- Seite 14 Il prodotto contiene un pacco batterie, pertanto non deve essere esposto a calore eccessivo come luce solare • 2014/53/EU & 2011/65/EU et à l’amendement (UE) 2015/863.Le texte intégral de la déclaration de diretta, fuoco o simili. conformité pour l’UE est disponible à l’adresse suivante: https://www.soundcore.com.
- Seite 15 LET OP: EXPLOSIEGEVAAR ALS DE BATTERIJ WORDT VERVANGEN DOOR EEN ONJUIST TYPE. VOER EU e 2011/65/EU e alla modifica (EU) 2015/863.Il testo completo della dichiarazione di conformità UE è GEBRUIKTE BATTERIJEN VOLGENS DE INSTRUCTIES AF. disponibile al seguente indirizzo Internet: https://www.soundcore.com. Kennisgeving Potenza massima in uscita: 12,6 dBm Banda di frequenza: banda 2,4G (2,402GHz-2,480GHz)
- Seite 16 2011/65/EU og tillegget (EU) 2015/863.Hele teksten til EU-samsvarserklæringen er tilgjengelig på gezondheid te voorkomen. følgende nettadresse: https://www.soundcore.com. Viktig sikkerhetsinformasjon Maks. utgangseffekt: 12,6 dBm Frekvensbånd: 2,4G-båndet (2,402 Ghz–2,480 GHz) Ikke plasser kilder til åpen ild (f.eks.
- Seite 17 2014/53/EU e 2011/65/EU e a atualização 2015/863/EU.O texto completo da declaração de conformidade da akumulatorów z odpadami z gospodarstw domowych.Prawidłowa utylizacja zużytych produktów i UE está disponível no seguinte endereço na Internet: https://www.soundcore.com. akumulatorów pomaga zapobiegać negatywnym wpływom na środowisko i zdrowie ludzkie.
- Seite 18 Настоящим Anker Innovations Limited заявляет, что этот продукт соответствует Директивам 2014/53/ЕС и 2011/65/ЕС, а также дополнению (ЕС) 2015/863.Полный текст декларации о Важная информация о безопасности соответствии для ЕС можно найти на следующем веб-сайте: https://www.soundcore.com. Не размещайте источники открытого огня, например зажженные свечи, на изделии или рядом с ним. •...
- Seite 19 Anker Innovations Limited försäkrar härmed att den här produkten överensstämmer med DİKKAT: PİL HATALI BİR TİP İLE DEĞİŞTİRİLİRSE PATLAMA RİSKİ OLUŞABİLİR. KULLANILMIŞ PİLLERİ direktiven 2014/53/EU och 2011/65/ EU(EU) samt ändringen (EU) 2015/863.EU-försäkran om TALİMATLARA GÖRE İMHA EDİN. överensstämmelse finns att läsa i sin helhet på följande webbadress: https://www.soundcore.com.
- Seite 20 Anker Innovations Limited, işbu belge ile bu ürünün 2014/53/EU, 2011/65/EU ve tadil edildiği 換気口をふさがないように設置してください。 • şekliyle (EU) 2015/863 Yönergelerine uygun olduğunu beyan eder.AB uygunluk beyanının tam 本製品の動作温度は約 0° C から 40° C です。 • metni şu internet adresinde mevcuttur: https://www.soundcore.com. 本製品を改造しないでください。安全性や法規制の遵守、パフォーマンスが損なわれる恐れがある他、保証の • 対象外となる可能性があります。 Maksimum çıkış gücü: 12,6 dBm 本製品に不具合が生じた場合は、カスタマーサポートまでお問い合わせください。...
- Seite 21 중요 안전 정보 请勿对产品进行未经授权的改动；这样做可能会损害安全性、法律合规性、系统性能，并可能造成保修失效。 • 当设备淋雨或受潮、无法正常运行或摔落时需要维修。 촛불과 같은 화염원을 제품 위 또는 가까이에 두지 마십시오 . • 本产品内配电池包，因此不应暴露在过热环境中，如阳光、火等。 • 환기구를 막지 마십시오 . 제조업체의 설치 지침에 따라 설치하십시오 . • • 제조업체에서 지정한 부속 장치 / 액세서리만 사용하십시오 . 注意：更换错误类型的电池会导致爆炸风险。 按照说明处理废弃电池。 •...
- Seite 22 限用物質含有情況標示聲明書 備考1.〝超出0.1 wt %〞及〝超出0.01 wt %〞係指限用物質之百分比含量超出百分比含量基準值。 Note 1：“Exceeding 0.1 wt %” and “exceeding 0.01 wt %” indicate that the percentage content of the restricted Declaration of the Presence Condition of the Restricted Substances Marking substance exceeds the reference percentage value of presence condition. 備考2.