Soup Season Is Here Again, So People Are Sharing Their Favorite Cozy Recipes (2024)

Like most soups, this one definitely tastes best on day 2 or 3, but there's something particularly special about leftover chili that's simply incredible. This one is no exception.
For any vegetarians out there: Someone once DM'd me on Instagram claiming that they made this without the beef and bacon and swapped in veggie broth, diced tomatoes, beans, and lentils to make it totally vegetarian. I haven't tried this myself, but if you do, LMK how it goes!
—Ross Yoder
This recipe only requires a handful of ingredients: broth, carrots, leeks, dill, salmon, and cream. You basically sauté some carrots, baby potatoes, and leeks in a big pot (I used a Dutch oven) for about 10 minutes.
Once it's all softened, add enough broth so that it's all covered (I eyeballed it, but the moreofficial recipecalls for 5 cups). Cook for 10 minutes (basically until the potatoes are soft) and add your salmon, cream, and dill, with salt and pepper to taste. If I had had some plain Greek yogurt, I would have substituted that for the cream. Let it simmer until the salmon is cooked through.
I was shocked at how quickly this soup came together and how incredibly tasty it was. It was filling like a chowder, with the healing power of a brothy, chicken-based soup. So cozy, like the fuzzy Nordic sweater of soups!
—Peggy Wang
I love both garlic and onion, so I usually use a whole small onion (or half a large one), and however many cloves of garlic strike my fancy that day. (As a rule, I use probably three times more garlic than recommended in every single recipe; it keeps the vampires away.)
If you hate anything hot, you can do without the curry powder, but I usually end up using a bit extra because it gives it a nice, subtle kick (and I usually stay away from anything hot or spicy). You can make the soup a bit thicker by slightly reducing the amount of vegetable broth or doing the whole flour step twice. (By the way — I know the flour step seems weird! But you need to do it, trust me.) Also, feel free to season however you like. You can definitely play around with it and customize what you want.
One final note: You NEED the canned coconut milk that you find in the cooking section. Do NOT just use regular coconut milk. You're welcome.
—Hannah Marder
This soup is so easy to make, and great for leftovers — which is coming from someone who usually avoids meals that have been in my fridge for more than two days. I always add lemon zest, a little lemon juice, fresh parsley, and grated Parmesan cheese to leftover bowls, and it truly tastes the same as when I first cooked it.
I've also added kale a few times for a bit more substance. It's a great empty-your-fridge recipe because so many things would go well as an addition. It's become one of my go-to recipes when I'm recovering from days of indulgent meals (yes, that includes post-Thanksgiving) for a hearty but healthy meal that will leave me satisfied and full.
It's a super-easy soup that home cooks at any level can manage, anda great recipe for anyone trying to get more vegetables in (even if they're under a pile of cheese)!
—Emma McAnaw
Avgolemono is essentially the Greek equivalent of Italian pastina in that everyone has their unique version of it: Some pile in the veggies, some use rice, and the customizations go on. My favorite version, however, is super simple: shredded rotisserie chicken, orzo (the superior pasta shape, IMO), and lots of dill.
This soup is traditionally served with chicken, but it's also easy to turn into a vegetarian dish. Roasted, spiced chickpeas make a great protein-packed addition in place of chicken, or you can keep things simple and load it up with carrots, celery, and onion.
—Ross Yoder
My Italian mother has sent friends and significant others home with a plastic container of this soup, and everyone raves about it. I can't wait to defrost my soup and eat it on a cold night this winter!
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons olive oil
3 pounds precut (cubed) butternut squash* (many grocery stores sell packages of this, so it's easy to find!)
2 red onions, cubed* (my parents' addition)
Minced garlic (Note:Add as much or as little as you like.)
3 to 4 carrots, peeled and cubed*
2 teaspoons salt
4 apples, cubed* (my parents' addition)
3 to 4 cups chicken stock or broth (Note: Use veggie brothfor a vegetarian option.)
½ cup half-and-half (or heavy cream)
*Tip: Try to cut all your veggies and apples the same size so everything roasts evenly.
Instructions:
1. Preheat oven to 400˚F.
2. In a bowl toss the oil, squash, onions, minced garlic, carrots, salt, and apples, and place everything onto a greasedbaking pan.
3. Roast until everything is brown and caramelized(about 50 to 55 minutes); toss everything halfway through.
4. Put roasted veggies into a big pot.
5. Add 1½ cups of chicken broth (or broth of choice) to the pot.
6. Blend with an immersionblender (if you don't have this, put roasted veggiesand liquid into a blender in batches and blend) until everything is smooth and to your preferred consistency.
7. Add more stock as needed while blending.
8. Once you reach the consistency you like, add half-and-half (or heavy cream) to make it as thick as you like.
9. Serve immediately.
My parents make homemade cinnamon croutons to add on top of the soup when serving.
Ingredients:
½ stick butter
2 to 3 tablespoons brown sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
½ loaf of bread of your choice (cubed, crouton size)
Instructions:
1. Melt butter and combine with brown sugar and cinnamon.
2. Toss the butter mixture to coat the cubed bread.
3. Put in a preheated 375˚F oven for 15 to 20 minutes or until golden brown.
4. Top a bowl of soup with the croutons.
—Fabiana Buontempo