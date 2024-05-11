Soup Season Is Here Again, So People Are Sharing Their Favorite Cozy Recipes (2024)

My Italian mother has sent friends and significant others home with a plastic container of this soup, and everyone raves about it. I can't wait to defrost my soup and eat it on a cold night this winter!

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 pounds precut (cubed) butternut squash* (many grocery stores sell packages of this, so it's easy to find!)

2 red onions, cubed* (my parents' addition)



Minced garlic (Note:Add as much or as little as you like.)



3 to 4 carrots, peeled and cubed*

2 teaspoons salt

4 apples, cubed* (my parents' addition)

3 to 4 cups chicken stock or broth (Note: Use veggie brothfor a vegetarian option.)

½ cup half-and-half (or heavy cream)

*Tip: Try to cut all your veggies and apples the same size so everything roasts evenly.

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 400˚F.

2. In a bowl toss the oil, squash, onions, minced garlic, carrots, salt, and apples, and place everything onto a greasedbaking pan.

3. Roast until everything is brown and caramelized(about 50 to 55 minutes); toss everything halfway through.

4. Put roasted veggies into a big pot.

5. Add 1½ cups of chicken broth (or broth of choice) to the pot.

6. Blend with an immersionblender (if you don't have this, put roasted veggiesand liquid into a blender in batches and blend) until everything is smooth and to your preferred consistency.

7. Add more stock as needed while blending.

8. Once you reach the consistency you like, add half-and-half (or heavy cream) to make it as thick as you like.

9. Serve immediately.

My parents make homemade cinnamon croutons to add on top of the soup when serving.

Ingredients:

½ stick butter

2 to 3 tablespoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ loaf of bread of your choice (cubed, crouton size)

Instructions:

1. Melt butter and combine with brown sugar and cinnamon.

2. Toss the butter mixture to coat the cubed bread.

3. Put in a preheated 375˚F oven for 15 to 20 minutes or until golden brown.

4. Top a bowl of soup with the croutons.



—Fabiana Buontempo