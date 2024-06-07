Sour Cream Chocolate Cake Recipe {with Sour Cream Frosting} (2024)

The ultimate in moist chocolate cakes, this Sour Cream Chocolate Cake is a great take-along dessert for picnics and potlucks. Top with sour cream frosting for a delicious chocolate dessert. You may also like our triple chocolate bundt cake.

Sour Cream Chocolate Cake

Do you need a chocolate cake to feed a crowd? Try this extra large sour cream chocolate cake with sour cream frosting. It’s moist, has amazing chocolate flavor and bakes up in a 10×15 pan. It makes 18 nice size pieces of cake…or cut the pieces smaller for a light dessert.

Best Chocolate Cake

This easy chocolate cake whips up just like any other cake. Cream the butter and sugar together, then beat in the eggs one at a time. Beating between each egg addition will help your cake be fluffy! Stir in the vanilla.

Whisk together the dry ingredients separately. Then add the egg mixture and sour cream to the dry ingredients and mix well. Then lastly add the strong coffee!

What can I use instead of coffee in chocolate cake?

I hear you. Some don’t want to use coffee in the cake. I will say that coffee definitely enhances the chocolate flavor in the cake and I highly recommend it. It does not make the cake taste like coffee, so don’t worry about that. But if you still don’t want to use it, use hot water instead.

10×15 Chocolate Cake

For this recipe, you’ll use a bigger-than-normal cake pan. In a 10×15″ cake pan, this cake will take about 45 minutes to bake. You’ll know when it is done when the center of the cake springs back after you touch it.

Sour Cream Frosting

You can mix up this easy frosting while the cake is baking, but be sure to wait to spread it on the cake until the cake is completely cooled. I love that this frosting for two reasons.

It has melted chocolate in it. You’ll use 3 ounces of unsweetened baking chocolate paired with 3 ounces of semi-sweet chocolate. This allows for the perfect sweetness. The sour cream gives the frosting a unique tang. Delish!

Tools to Make This Cake

Cocoa Powder : We love this raw cacao powder for baking. A guilt-free superfood.

Hand mixer : I don’t pull out my stand mixer for this recipe. It makes a small amount so a hand mixer works perfectly.

Frosting Spatula : To get that frosting nice and smooth.

10×15 Cake Pan: The perfect size cake pan for this recipe.

