Sour Cream Chocolate Cake Recipe {with Sour Cream Frosting} (2024)

Table of Contents
Sour Cream Chocolate Cake Best Chocolate Cake What can I use instead of coffee in chocolate cake? 10×15 Chocolate Cake Sour Cream Frosting Tools to Make This Cake Other Chocolate Cake Recipes Sour Cream Chocolate Cake Ingredients Instructions Notes Nutrition

Julie Clark

Posted: Updated:

The ultimate in moist chocolate cakes, this Sour Cream Chocolate Cake is a great take-along dessert for picnics and potlucks. Top with sour cream frosting for a delicious chocolate dessert. You may also like our triple chocolate bundt cake.

Sour Cream Chocolate Cake

Do you need a chocolate cake to feed a crowd? Try this extra large sour cream chocolate cake with sour cream frosting. It’s moist, has amazing chocolate flavor and bakes up in a 10×15 pan. It makes 18 nice size pieces of cake…or cut the pieces smaller for a light dessert.

Best Chocolate Cake

This easy chocolate cake whips up just like any other cake. Cream the butter and sugar together, then beat in the eggs one at a time. Beating between each egg addition will help your cake be fluffy! Stir in the vanilla.

Whisk together the dry ingredients separately. Then add the egg mixture and sour cream to the dry ingredients and mix well. Then lastly add the strong coffee!

What can I use instead of coffee in chocolate cake?

I hear you. Some don’t want to use coffee in the cake. I will say that coffee definitely enhances the chocolate flavor in the cake and I highly recommend it. It does not make the cake taste like coffee, so don’t worry about that. But if you still don’t want to use it, use hot water instead.

10×15 Chocolate Cake

For this recipe, you’ll use a bigger-than-normal cake pan. In a 10×15″ cake pan, this cake will take about 45 minutes to bake. You’ll know when it is done when the center of the cake springs back after you touch it.

Sour Cream Frosting

You can mix up this easy frosting while the cake is baking, but be sure to wait to spread it on the cake until the cake is completely cooled. I love that this frosting for two reasons.

  1. It has melted chocolate in it. You’ll use 3 ounces of unsweetened baking chocolate paired with 3 ounces of semi-sweet chocolate. This allows for the perfect sweetness.
  2. The sour cream gives the frosting a unique tang. Delish!

Tools to Make This Cake

  • Cocoa Powder: We love this raw cacao powder for baking. A guilt-free superfood.
  • Hand mixer: I don’t pull out my stand mixer for this recipe. It makes a small amount so a hand mixer works perfectly.
  • Frosting Spatula: To get that frosting nice and smooth.
  • 10×15 Cake Pan: The perfect size cake pan for this recipe.

Other Chocolate Cake Recipes

  • Chocolate Potato Cake
  • Chocolate Angel Food Cake
  • German Chocolate Cake
  • Chocolate Cherry Cake

Sour Cream Chocolate Cake

4.41 from 20 votes

The ultimate in moist chocolate cakes, this Sour Cream Chocolate Cake is a great take-along dessert for picnics and potlucks. Top with sour cream frosting for a delicious chocolate dessert.

Servings 18

Prep Time 20 minutes minutes

Cook Time 45 minutes minutes

Total Time 1 hour hour 5 minutes minutes

Ingredients

Cake Ingredients:

Frosting Ingredients:

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

  • Grease a 10x15 inch (4-4.5 quart) glass baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.

  • In a large mixing bowl, cream the butter and brown sugar together until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in vanilla extract.

  • Sift the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt into another large mixing bowl. Whisk to combine. Add the wet mixture and sour cream to the dry ingredients and beat with an electric mixer just until well blended. Add the boiling water then stir until combined.

  • Pour the batter evenly into the prepared baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes until a toothpick or knife is inserted into the center of the cake and comes out clean. Set the cake aside to cool.

  • Microwave the butter in a microwave safe bowl just until melted. Stir in the semi-sweet and unsweetened chocolate. Microwave in 30 second intervals, stirring between each interval, until the chocolate is melted.

  • In a large mixing bowl, combine the melted chocolate and butter mixture, powdered sugar, sour cream, and vanilla; beat with an electric mixer until smooth.

  • Spread the frosting evenly onto the cooled to room temperature cake.

  • Makes 18 servings. Leftover cake should be covered tightly and refrigerated.

Notes

The calories shown are based on the cake being cut into 18 pieces, with 1 serving being 1 piece of cake. Since different brands of ingredients have different nutritional information, the calories shown are just an estimate.

Nutrition

Calories: 607kcal | Carbohydrates: 90g | Protein: 5g | Fat: 27g | Saturated Fat: 16g | Cholesterol: 97mg | Sodium: 435mg | Potassium: 249mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 71g | Vitamin A: 720IU | Vitamin C: 0.2mg | Calcium: 89mg | Iron: 3mg

Course Dessert

Cuisine American

Calories 607

Keyword birthday, cake, chocolate, picnic, sour cream

Have you tried this recipe?

Share a review below or share on Instagram with the tag #tastesoflizzyt.

