Sourdough Apple Cinnamon Muffins Recipe (Discard) (2024)

Discover the tasty blend of sourdough discard, tender apple pieces, and warm cinnamon in these Sourdough Apple Cinnamon Muffins, featuring a delectable crumb topping! It’s a delightful twist on a classic treat.

Sourdough Apple Cinnamon Muffins Recipe (Discard) (1)

Sourdough Apple Cinnamon Muffins are a fantastic and easy-to-make treat using delicious apple, aromatic cinnamon, and of course,sourdough discard!

Don’t have your own sourdough starter? What are you waiting for? Clickherewhere I help you create your own bubbly and active sourdough starter in just 7 days!

These muffins are packed with the flavors of fall. It’s the perfect treat to whip up after apple picking. Each bite features chunks of tart and crisp apples that add both a delightful texture and great flavor.

The addition of ground cinnamon brings a warm and comforting element to these muffins, making them an instant family favorite. Finally, the muffins are crowned with a crumb topping, adding an irresistible touch of sweetness to this already great recipe.

These muffins are not only a delicious recipe but also a healthy breakfast option that your family will love. The muffins are light, fluffy, and incredibly moist. It will be a challenge not to have two..maybe three…in a sitting!

Enjoy these Sourdough Apple Cinnamon Muffins as a delicious breakfast treat or quick afternoon snack!

Sourdough Apple Cinnamon Muffins Recipe (Discard) (2)

Why You’ll Love This Recipe:

Moist –

Soft, light, and fluffy, these muffins can be enjoyed for days, while still staying incredibly moist.

Flavor –

These muffins highlight all of fall’s best flavors! From tender pieces of apple, warm cinnamon, and a sweet and salty crumble topping, what more could you want?

Easy Recipe –

This is a no-fuss kind of recipe! Just whisk up these basic ingredients and you are well on your way to simple and delicious sourdough apple muffins.

Discard –

If you’re like me, I’m always looking for new ways to incorporate my sourdough discard into any scrumptious baked treat or savory side dish! From Sourdough Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins to Homemade Sourdough Corn Dogs, sourdough discard adds a delicious twist, just like with these Sourdough Apple Cinnamon Muffins!

Sourdough Apple Cinnamon Muffins Recipe (Discard) (3)

Ingredients

Sourdough Apple Cinnamon Muffins

Flour – I used sifted all-purpose flour for this recipe.

Leaveners– Make sure your baking powder and baking soda are fresh and active, otherwise the cupcakes won’t rise properly.

Salt –Any unrefined salt will do, but my favorite isRedmond’s unrefined saltfor some extra minerals!

Ground Cinnamon –Brings some warmth to these sourdough apple muffins.

Sugars– I used a combination of white and light brown sugar for a more caramel-y flavor.

Oil –Select your favorite neutral oil, like vegetable, corn, or canola oil.

Milk –I used whole milk, but this can be substituted 1:1 for non-dairy options.

Large Eggs

Unfed Sourdough Starter –I prefer using sourdough discard that is no older than a week for sweet recipes like these Apple Cinnamon Sourdough Muffins.

Vanilla –Use pure vanilla extract, rather than imitation vanilla, for the best flavor!

Apples –Selecting a crisp apple, like Granny Smith, Pink Lady, or Honeycrisp will give you the best texture and flavor.

Crumb Topping

Flour– All-purpose flour will work just fine.

White sugar– You can substitute this with more light or dark brown sugar for a more caramel-y flavor.

Ground Cinnamon– Cause why not more cinnamon?

Butter– Melting the butter will give you the perfect crumb consistency.

Supplies

Large Mixing Bowls

Stand Mixer or Hand Mixer

Muffin Tins

Muffin Liners

Kitchen Scale

Wire Rack

How to Make Sourdough Apple Cinnamon Muffins

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees f and line a muffin pan with muffin papers.

Tip: To help prevent the cupcake liners from sticking to the cupcakes, spray the liners lightly with nonstick spray before adding the batter.

Crumble Topping

In a small bowl, whisk the flour, sugar, and ground cinnamon. Pour the melted butter slowly over the flour mixture, while slowly mixing. Mix until most of the mixture is crumbly. Be careful not to overmix, otherwise, it will become dough. Place in the fridge to chill, until the muffin batter is ready.

Sourdough Apple Cinnamon Muffins Recipe (Discard) (4)

Dry Ingredients

In a large bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon. Set to the side.

Sourdough Apple Cinnamon Muffins Recipe (Discard) (5)
Sourdough Apple Cinnamon Muffins Recipe (Discard) (6)

Wet Ingredients

In a bowl of a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, mix the sugars and oil until combined. Add the eggs, one at a time. Remember to scrape the sides of the bowl with a spatula when needed.

Add the sourdough discard, milk, and vanilla extract, and mix. It may start to curdle, but that’s okay!

Combine

Add the flour mixture to the wet ingredients and mix on low until the dry ingredients are just combined.

Peel and dice the apples. In a small bowl, add the apples, 2 tsps flour, and 1/2 tsp of cinnamon, and mix. This coating helps the apples from sinking to the bottom of the muffin.

Carefully fold the apples into the muffin batter.

Sourdough Apple Cinnamon Muffins Recipe (Discard) (7)

Bake

Divide the cupcake batter evenly into 14 lined muffin pan and fill 3/4 of the way full. Top with a portion of the crumble topping.

Bake the Sourdough Apple Cinnamon Muffins for 17-18 minutes. The muffins are done when the tops are golden brown and a toothpick comes out clean.

Remove the muffins from the oven. Keep the muffins in the tin for 5 minutes, then place on a wire rack to cool completely.

Sourdough Apple Cinnamon Muffins Recipe (Discard) (8)

How to Store

Store leftover Sourdough Apple Cinnamon Muffins in an airtight container

These also freeze beautifully! Once cooled, place the sourdough muffins in a freezer-safe bag, and freeze for up to 2 months. Remove from the freezer and bring back to room temperature on the counter before enjoying.

FAQs:

What kind of apples are best for this recipe?

For the best flavor and texture, you will want to select a variety of tart and crisp apples. Fresh apples, like Granny Smith, Pink Lady, Honeycrisp, and Fuji apples are all excellent choices for this recipe.

Sourdough Apple Cinnamon Muffins Recipe (Discard) (9)

Happy baking!

Sourdough Apple Cinnamon Muffins Recipe (Discard) (10)

Apple Cinnamon Sourdough Muffins (Discard)

Yield: 16 muffins

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 17 minutes

Total Time: 32 minutes

Discover the tasty blend of sourdough discard, tender apple pieces, and warm cinnamon in these Sourdough Apple Cinnamon Muffins, featuring a delectable crumb topping! It's a delightful twist on a classic treat.

Ingredients

Sourdough Apple Cinnamon Muffins

  • 1 3/4 cup all-purpose flour (245g) + 2 tsp
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon baking powder (6g)
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda (3g)
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt (4g)
  • 2 teaspoon ground cinnamon (8g) + 1/2 tsp
  • 1/2 cup white sugar (120g)
  • 1/2 cup light brown sugar (120g)
  • 1/2 cup neutral oil
  • 1/4 cup milk (70ml)
  • 2 eggs, room temperature
  • 1/2 cup unfed sourdough starter, discard (140g)
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract (5g)
  • 2 cups, peeled and diced apples (2 medium apples)

Crumble Topping (optional)

  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup white sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 3 Tablespoon butter, melted

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees f and line a muffin pan with muffin papers.

Tip: To help prevent the cupcake liners from sticking to the muffins, spray the liners lightly with nonstick spray before adding the batter.

Crumb Topping

2. In a small bowl, whisk the flour, sugar, and ground cinnamon. Pour the melted butter slowly over the flour mixture, while slowly mixing. Mix until most of the mixture is crumbly. Be careful not to overmix, otherwise, it will become dough. Place in the fridge to chill, until the muffin batter is ready.

Dry Ingredients

3. In a large bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon. Set to the side.

Wet Ingredients

4. In a bowl of a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, mix the sugars and oil until combined. Add the eggs, one at a time. Remember to scrape the sides of the bowl with a spatula when needed.

5. Add the sourdough discard, milk, and vanilla extract, and mix. It may start to curdle, but that's okay!

Combine

6. Add the flour mixture to the wet ingredients and mix on low until the dry ingredients are just combined.

7. Peel and dice the apples. In a small bowl, add the apples, 2 tsps flour, and 1/2 tsp of cinnamon, and mix. This coating helps the apples from sinking to the bottom of the muffin.

8. Carefully fold the apples into the muffin batter.

Bake

9. Divide the muffin batter evenly into 16 lined muffin pan and fill 3/4 of the way full. Top with a portion of the crumble topping.

10. Bake the Sourdough Apple Cinnamon Muffins for 17-18 minutes. The muffins are done when the tops are golden brown and a toothpick comes out clean.

11. Remove the muffins from the oven. Keep the muffins in the tin for 5 minutes, then place on a wire rack to cool completely.

Notes

How to Store

Store leftover Sourdough Apple Cinnamon Muffins in an airtight container

These also freeze beautifully! Once cooled, place the sourdough muffins in a freezer-safe bag, and freeze for up to 2 months. Remove from the freezer and bring back to room temperature on the counter before enjoying.

What kind of apples are best for this recipe?

For the best flavor and texture, you will want to select a variety of tart and crisp apples. Fresh apples, like Granny Smith, Pink Lady, Honeycrisp, and Fuji apples are all excellent choices for this recipe.

Did you make this recipe?

Please leave a comment on the blog or share a photo on Instagram

Sourdough Apple Cinnamon Muffins Recipe (Discard) (2024)
