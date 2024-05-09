Sourdough Bread Bowls Recipe | Baker Bettie (2024)

How to Make Homemade Sourdough Bread Bowls

Bread bowl recipes uses basic ingredients like flour, salt, and water. The ingredient that makes the bread dough rise in the oven can either be dry yeast (like in my easy homemade bread bowl recipe) or active sourdough starter, as we are making here.

Make the Dough

The first step to sourdough bread bowls is to make the dough. Combine the active starter with the warmed water in the recipe and use a rubber spatula to distribute it.

Over the top of the water, add the flour and salt and mix together. After mixing together as best you can with a spatula, use your hands to pinch and squeeze the dough until all of the flour is mixed in.

Dust a clean work surface with additional flour and knead the dough by hand for about 5-6 minutes until smooth and elastic. It doesn’t have to be super well kneaded because of the long fermentation time. You can also knead it in a stand mixer fit with the dough hook attachment at medium speed for about 3-4 minutes. Add more flour if the dough is too sticky.

Cover the bowl with plastic wrap or a clean towel (a shower cap also works really well!) and set it in a warm place. Let it bulk ferment at room temperature for about 6 hours. I like to make my bread bowl dough in the morning so that it’s ready to shape and bake right before dinnertime.

Shape the Dough

After bulk fermenting, gently press down on the dough with your hand to deflate it.

Pour the dough out onto a lightly floured surface. I like to use a kitchen scale to equally divide out 4 pieces of dough. However, this extra step is optional and you can simply eyeball the dough into 4 pieces.

Working one quarter of dough at a time, pull up on the sides and pinch together. Flip the dough ball over so that the seam side is down. Place the palm of your hand over the top of the ball and roll in a circular motion, keeping the seam side down to seal.

Transfer the rolls to a parchment lined baking sheet and cover with a clean tea towel or plastic wrap. Let proof for another 45 minutes to 1 hour.

Bake the Bread Bowls

After proofing, lightly dust the bowls with flour and use a sharp knife or bread lame to slash the top of the bowls with an X pattern. Bake for about 30 minutes or until golden brown and crusty.

Cut the Bowls and Fill

Let the bread cool slightly. Use a pairing or small serrated knife to cut a circle out of the top of the bowls. Use a fork to scoop out some of the extra bread so that you have enough room in the bowl to fill. Reserve the extra bread pieces for dipping.

Fill up the bowls with your favorite soup or dip.