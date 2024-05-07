Sourdough chocolate cruffin - recipe Sourdough&Olives (2024)

Sourdough chocolate cruffin - recipe Sourdough&Olives (1)

In 2013, Kate Reid of Lune Croissanterie in Melbourne, Australia invented something special.
She created a hybrid between a croissant and a muffin that got the aptly named Cruffin.
A year later, the small pastry began its journey towards world fame when Ry Stephen and Aaron Caddel of Mr. Holmes Bakehouse of San Francisco started marketing it.
Today you find it everywhere in endless different versions.

I have to admit that I have long been a little hesitant about Cruffins.
I mean, a croissant and a muffin. There are not very many similarities, except that they both contain flour and butter.
One is crispy and delicate and is eaten for breakfast, especially in France, while the other is compact.

As I saw it, one of them had to sacrifice its uniqueness, and I felt it was the croissant that was the loser.

Nobody likes a semi-compact croissant, I said to myself.

Sourdough chocolate cruffin - recipe Sourdough&Olives (2)

However, there are lots of people who believe that Cruffins is the best that has been invented since puff pastry, so I realized that my reasoning perhaps fell short.

There was only one way to find out, so last weekend I baked some Cruffins.

With sourdough starter.

Using a sourdough starter was not my idea. I was inspired by Sylvain Vernay at The Bread Logic.
To make it a bit unique, I added some cacao powder to the butter filling.

Sourdough chocolate cruffin - recipe Sourdough&Olives (3)

A few tips before you start.

  • A pasta machine is not a must. If you don’t have one, an ordinary rolling pin works fine.
  • If the dough feels sticky, don’t be afraid to work in some more flour. Running a sticky and loose dough through a pasta machine is a nightmare.
  • Don’t forget that this is NOT a recipe for a croissant. Just so you remember.

PREPARATIONS

Make sure your starter is lively and mature. I fed mine three hours before it was time to bake.
Cut the butter into thin slices with a cheese slicer. That will make it soft in no time.

MIXING THE DOUGH

Most recipes recommend that you should mix the dough in a dough mixer to get the butter fully incorporated. My dough mixer doesn’t work so well with small quantities like this, so I decided to do it by hand.
And it worked just fine.
The thin and soft butter slices made it easy to combine it with the flour.

See Also
32 Sweet Nostalgic Vintage Recipes that will bring back fond memoriesThomas Keller’s Butternut Squash Soup With Brown Butter RecipeItalian Sausage Seasoning RecipeVegan Mushroom Make-Ahead Gravy Recipe

After that, I added water, sourdough starter, sugar, and salt.
I kneaded everything into a stiff dough and let it ferment for one hour in room temperature, about 73ºF / 23ºC.

ROLL OUT THE DOUGH

I used a pasta machine for this, but it works with a rolling pin as well.

How thick you want the dough is up to you to decide. Just remember that the thinner the dough is, the harder it is to handle.

Flour the working space regularly to prevent the dough from sticking.

ROLL UP THE DOUGH

Spread the rest of the butter with sugar and Cacao powder, and spread the batter evenly over the dough and roll it from one end to the other to a cigar-formed log.

Cut the log lengthwise with a floured knife, and fold each piece of dough together with the cut side facing outward.

Sourdough chocolate cruffin - recipe Sourdough&Olives (5)

Place the pieces of dough in a muffin cup or pan and let them ferment for about 3 hours.

Sourdough chocolate cruffin - recipe Sourdough&Olives (6)

TIME TO BAKE

Preheat the oven to 400ºF / 200ºC.
Bake the Cruffins for 20 minutes, or until they have got a nice golden color.

You can eat these Cruffins as they are. I think cacao butter is enough for filling. But if you want something extra, why not add some vanilla custard. Everything that tastes good with chocolate works fine. This was my first meeting with Cruffins, and it was a very pleasurable acquaintance, even if I think that most similarities with a croissant were lost.

But I suspect it may depend on my approach to the mixing of the dough. Perhaps it is necessary to laminate at least some of the butter into the dough to get the right flakiness. This method, however, is quicker and easier, and the result is a delicious little creation, that will cause you to regret that you did not make a bigger batch.

Sourdough chocolate cruffin - recipe Sourdough&Olives (7)

Sourdough chocolate cruffin - recipe Sourdough&Olives (8)

A chocolate filled Cruffin made a quick way, with a pasta machine or a rolling pin.

3 from 2 votes

Print Recipe Pin Recipe

Course brunch, Dessert

Servings 8 Cruffins

Ingredients

Cruffin dough

  • 150 gram bread flour
  • 80 gram all purpose flour
  • 90 gram water
  • 70 gram sourdough starter 100% hydration
  • 20 gram suger
  • 30 gram butter
  • 4 gram salt

Filling

  • 150 gram butter
  • 20 gram cacao powder
  • 15 gram sugar

Instructions

  • Mix softened butter with flour and add water, starter, sugar, and salt, and knead it into a stiff dough.

  • Wrap the dough in cling-film and let it rest for an hour in room temperature.

  • Divide the dough in 4 equal pieces and flatten them to athickness of about 1/3" / 1 cm.

  • Run each piece of dough through the pasta machine at its thickest setting. Repeat and roll the doug thinner and thinner by decreasing the setting of the pastat machine.Or use a rollign pin and roll the dough to desired thickness.

  • Mix softened butter with cacao powder and sugar. Spread the the mixture on the dough.

  • Roll it from one end to the other to a cigar-formed log. Cut the log lengthwise with a floured knife, and fold each piece of dough together with the cut side facing outward.

  • Place the pieces of dough in a muffin cup or pan and let them ferment for about 3 hours, covered loosely with cling film.

  • Preheat the oven to 400ºF / 200ºC.Bake the Cruffins for 20 minutes, or until they have got a nice golden color.

Keyword dessert, pastry

Tried this recipe?Let us know how it was!

See Also
Easy Smoked Trout Dip Recipe
Sourdough chocolate cruffin - recipe Sourdough&Olives (2024)

FAQs

How to get fluffier sourdough? ›

Here are some tips to help you make your sourdough bread less dense:
  1. Use a ripe sourdough starter. ...
  2. Knead the dough for the right amount of time. ...
  3. Proof the dough for the correct amount of time. ...
  4. Use the right type of flour. ...
  5. Add the right amount of water. ...
  6. Score the bread properly. ...
  7. Bake the bread at the correct temperature.
Sep 9, 2023

View More
How long does it take for levain to be ready? ›

Place the levain in a lightly oiled bowl, cover it, and allow it to ferment overnight at room temperature (65°F to 75°F). It should take the levain about 12 hours to mature. The mature levain will have doubled in size and be domed on top, or just beginning to sink in the middle.

Get More Info Here
How much sourdough starter to use? ›

How much of my starter should I use for a sourdough loaf? As a general rule, I like to use a 20% innoculation of active sourdough, at 100% hydration. This means that my sourdough has equal weights of flour and water, and for a dough containung 1000 grams of flour for two loaves, I will use 200 grams of starter.

Discover More Details
Why doesn't my sourdough have holes? ›

It might be cold dough. One of the most common mistakes is having a dough temperature that's too low for the starter to feed on all the flour in the dough, resulting in a crumb that's dense, with fewer openings. "Starter is happiest and most active at around 75 degrees.

View Details
What is the secret to good sourdough bread? ›

Top 10 Tips & Tricks for Making Sourdough
  • Use your sourdough starter at its peak. ...
  • Moisten the surface of the dough before baking for more rise. ...
  • Handle with care: be gentle with your dough. ...
  • Use sifted flour to make your sourdough less dense. ...
  • Soak your flour beforehand for a lighter loaf. ...
  • Just add water for softer sourdough.

Discover More Details
What makes sourdough bread rise more? ›

One way you can help your sourdough to rise more is by turning on the light in your oven. Preheat the oven just slightly, then turn off the heat and place the dough inside with the light on. The warmth generated by the light helps activate the yeast, which will cause it to rise faster.

Learn More
What happens if you leave levain too long? ›

The longer the levain stays in the refrigerator, the more sour and acidic it will become; try to use your levain at least once a week. Alternatively, use up all the levain when you receive it and purchase more the next time you want to make bread.

Keep Reading
What happens if levain doesn't float? ›

If it sinks to the bottom, the starter is presumably not ready, requiring further time and feedings before use in your sourdough recipes.

Learn More Now
Can I let my levain sit overnight? ›

Overnight levain method: I suggest that, early on in your sourdough days, you build the levain the night before you want to make a loaf of sourdough, around 10pm. Ideally, you'll have fed the starter that morning, so that it's active in the evening when you build the levain.

Show Me More
Do you discard sourdough starter each time you feed it? ›

It would be best if you discarded some portion of your starter each time you feed it unless you want to continue to let it grow. Eventually, you need to discard the used “food” (flour and water) that's been used to sustain your starter during the last fermentation period.

Learn More Now

Can you add too much starter to sourdough bread? ›

The longer it's been since a starter has been fed the more off flavours and gluten breakdown. It is fine to use un-fed starter however if you use too much starter that hasn't been fed for a while then the resulting bread won't taste as nice and won't rise as much.

Learn More
Do you stir sourdough starter before using? ›

No you do not have to stir sourdough starter before you use it. You measure the sourdough starter by weight, not volume, so stirring it or not makes absolutely no difference. What does "fed" sourdough starter mean? Fed sourdough starter refers to a starter that has been fed flour and water (preferably by weight).

Read More
How to get holey sourdough? ›

Fermentation really is the key to a more open crumb sourdough bread. You need to ensure that it isn't under fermented, nor over fermented as each of these issues will result in a more closed crumb. Ideally, you want your dough to double during bulk fermentation. It will be like a giant marshmallow!

Discover More
What is the Rubaud method? ›

The Rubaud method is a popular method of hand mixing the dough. The Rubaud method develops gluten strength up front in the process. In the Rubuaud method, you gently lift and pull the dough in a bowl, mimicking the motion of a diving-arm mixer (or perhaps the diving arm-mixer is mimicking the Rubaud method!)

Get More Info
What does overproofed sourdough look like? ›

Note: As loaves begin to overproof they lose their height and shape. The crumb becomes more dense. The holes become more ragged and irregular in shape. The crust begins to thin and separate from the crumb.

View More
How can I make my sourdough rise better? ›

So don't leave your dough in a warm oven, on a radiator or in sunlight. It will likely be too warm and will dry out your dough too. Instead, find a cosy spot, with no drafts, for your dough to rise. And, if your sourdough starter is struggling to get going, consider finding it a warmer spot too.

Discover More Details
Why isn't my sourdough starter fluffy? ›

It must be kept alive and well with additional feedings (flour and water) to keep it bubbly and active. Remember, it's a living culture which must be cared for with intent. Otherwise, your bread won't rise. Think of it like a pet that needs to be fed daily, or a house plant that needs water and a sunny window.

Read On
Is sourdough supposed to be fluffy? ›

The best way to achieve an open crumb sourdough loaf is through accurate and effective fermentation of the dough, which makes the holes bigger and the bread more fluffy. If the bread appears dense, it usually means one or more of these issues: The sourdough has not puffed up enough in the oven.

Learn More Now
What does baking soda do to sourdough? ›

Baking soda or bicarbonate of soda can be used in sourdough bread to create a less sour loaf. Added after bulk fermentation, but before shaping, it can help to create a lighter, more fluffy loaf of sourdough.

Explore More
Top Articles
Recipes for Love and Murder - (Tannie Maria Mystery) by Sally Andrew (Paperback)
Mulling Spices Recipe ☕ for Mulled Cider, Apple Cider or Wine
THE 19 BEST Seafood Restaurants in San Clemente, CA - 2024 Restaurantji
Virginia/Virginia Tech Clash on Saturday at Scott Stadium
Latest Posts
Gluten Free Chocolate Biscotti | Gluten Free Recipes by Carla
Easy Naan Bread Recipe (yeast-free)
Article information

Author: Annamae Dooley

Last Updated:

Views: 6176

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (65 voted)

Reviews: 80% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Annamae Dooley

Birthday: 2001-07-26

Address: 9687 Tambra Meadow, Bradleyhaven, TN 53219

Phone: +9316045904039

Job: Future Coordinator

Hobby: Archery, Couponing, Poi, Kite flying, Knitting, Rappelling, Baseball

Introduction: My name is Annamae Dooley, I am a witty, quaint, lovely, clever, rich, sparkling, powerful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.