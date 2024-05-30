Sourdough Crepes Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

The best sourdough crepes recipe makes a super easy and delicious breakfast. All you need are 5 simple ingredients and some delicious fillings to make this healthy recipe.

I’ve been making these just about daily for my kids, but this would also make an amazing weekend breakfast.

It is a great way to get all the healthy nutrients and protein from eggs, especially when they are just ‘over’ eating eggs. Then, combine it with sourdough, and you have a nearly perfect breakfast.

We love making regularsourdough pancakes,donuts, or even these amazingly deliciouscinnamon rolls. But sometimes, you need a quick and easy recipe that can be thrown together in no time.

This recipe is so simple, and utilizes sourdough starter discard to get all those nutritious fermented grains. If you don’t have a sourdough starter on hand, you can learn how to make onehere.

If getting started making sourdough products seems intimidating, then this recipe is for you. No complicated process of starting it the night before, or kneading, or really any waiting, for that matter. You literally just mix the recipe together and pour into pans.

Then, you fill it with your favorite fillings and enjoy. An easy, yummy, and fast breakfast? I’m in.

Benefits Of Sourdough

Sourdough starter is a water-flour combination that has captured wild yeast in the air, which is used to help naturally raise grain products. When using a sourdough starter, you usually combine the starter with grains, and then allow them to sit out to ferment.

During the fermentation process, naturally-occurring phytic acid is broken down, which helps make the nutrients in grains more bioavailable; the process also increases some nutrients, like folate.

Fermenting grains can also make them easier to digest, and sourdough products may contain lower amounts of gluten. (source)

Those who have gluten sensitivity may be able to tolerate gluten that has been fermented for 24 hours.

Using sourdough starter or discard in recipes allows you to make quick sourdough products, with all the fermentation benefits, without having to wait 12-24 hours for the fermentation process.

Recently, I’ve been converting my starter to an einkorn flour. This is because einkorn is an heirloom wheat varietal that is a little easier to digest than modern wheat.

Tips:

I always cook with my cast iron skillet. If you are new to cast iron cooking, one of the keys is that you want the pan nice and hot before adding in the crepes. They will stick if the pan is cold. You can learn more about cast iron cooking from my podcast, or check this post.

Also, you want to make sure that you are making them thin so they don’t stick. I will add about a 1/2 cup of the crepe batter to the cast iron skillet, and then use a spatula to spread out the mixture thinly and evenly.

Make sure the crepe is just about fully cooked before you flip it. If you flip it early, it will break.

I usually get four cast iron skillets going to make the crepe-making process super fast.

Don’t be discouraged if the first crepe doesn’t turn out perfect the first time. It’s a known fact for all pancakes that the first one doesn’t turn out. Adjust the temperature as needed.

Tools you may need:

Large bowl

Measuring cups andspoons

Whisk or egg beater, you could even use an immersion blender

Cast iron skillet, a non-stick skillet, or crepe pan

Spatula

Stand mixeror hand mixer

Sourdough Crepe Batter Ingredients

Eggs– we use organic pasture-raised whenever possible (from our own laying hens)

Fed sourdough starter– This is an active starter. It has been fed with flour and water in the last 4-12 hours. This is a great way to use up a lot of extra starter.

Melted butter

Salt

Milk

Whipped Cream Cheese Filling Recipe

4 ounces cream cheese

1/4 cup maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 pint of heavy cream – whipped

Crepe Filling Ideas

Whipped cream cheese recipe above

Whipped cream

Chocolate chips

Fruit – sliced strawberries, bananas, blueberries, pineapple, apples, etc.

For a more savory fillings, add sautéd mushrooms, onions, spinach, and cheese. You could even add some bacon or black beans.

Nut or seed butters. Peanut butter, almond butter, cashew, etc. Nutella is also a really popular filling with whipped cream and strawberries.

Or, you could try it the French way: with some fresh lemon juice and a sprinkle of sugar.

How To Make Sourdough Crepes

Preheat the cast iron skillet over medium heat.

Melt butter in one skillet. Could also substitute with coconut oil.

Mix together sourdough starter, eggs, milk, and salt.

Add melted butter and mix until smooth.

Pour crepe batter into a preheated pan, about 1/2 cup of batter per skillet, and use spatula to spread batter into a thin layer. Or swirl the pan in a circular motion to distribute the thin batter.

Allow to cook on the first side until almost completely cooked through, and then flip and finish cooking on the second side. This will help it not break.

Cook for 1-2 more minutes and then place on a plate. Top with your choice of fillings.

To make the filling:

With a stand mixer or hand mixer, whip 1 pint heavy whipping cream until stiff peaks form. In a separate bowl, mix together room temperature cream cheese, vanilla, and maple syrup until well combined. Fold in whipped cream. Fill crepes with whipped cream cheese filling, blueberries, sliced strawberries, chocolate chunks, or sliced bananas. Serve.

Storage:

Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 4 days. Or freeze for up to two months. I like to place a piece of parchment between the thin pancakes to prevent them from sticking.

How do you keep crepes warm?

Usually we serve and eat them right away, but you can keep them warm in a 200-degree oven in a baking dish. Just stack them on top of each other and cover the baking dish.

The Unofficial Quick Way To Make This Sourdough Crepe Recipe

This is a recipe that was inspired by my friend on Instagram.

Preheat cast iron skillets. I get four skillets going, making this super fast.

In a bowl, you mix together 12 eggs, 1/2-ish to 1 cup-ish of milk (super precise here), a couple scoops of sourdough starter, dash of salt, and 1-2 tbsp of organic sweetener (sugar, maple syrup, or honey).

Pour the batter into the hot cast iron skillets, sprinkle over some fresh blueberries, and allow to cook until almost cooked through. Flip and cook for a few more minutes.

I’ve also done this same recipe, but added in a little bit of puréed pumpkin, sweet potato, or squash into the batter.

