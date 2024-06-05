Sourdough Naan Recipe (2024)

Hi Bill, so happy to hear that! Yes, it can be frozen. When it is fully cool, wrap it tightly in plastic wrap and then aluminum foil. I like to throw it in a ziploc bag too, if I know I won't be using it for awhile. Defrost in the fridge overnight and then warm it up on a dry skillet or in the oven!

Can this be frozen? I’ve tried this recipe and will use it often.

I’ve got a link to A blog and video of the Zero Waste Chef on my blog, I made my starter based on her tips .

I saw this thing on tv one time. Some place was still making bread with a starter that came over from Europe in the 1840s!

I was actually gifted it from a friend. But, if I'm not mistaken it can be made with flour and water and the wild yeast/bacteria in the air. I'd imagine there are instructions online!

My starter has been alive for about 3 weeks now and my first bread wasn’t fluffy or airy, but it was beautiful and tasty. My discard crackers and pancakes were great though, looking forward to trying your naans!

I am so happy to hear you enjoyed it! I've let mine rise for over an hour too, just too see what happens (and also because I've forgotten about it!) and have always had success. You're absolutely right about moisture differences among starters. Every one is so unique!

I made this last night 7/26/20. Turned out really good, was fluffy. I would not expect airy in a quick rise, although I let mine rise room temp for 2 hrs then put in the fridge to stop it so I could work outside. I did need to add more milk to get it to be tacky and I am sure it is because of the discard, some could be different than another. I also made a yeasted naan to see the difference. The discard one was much fluffier and tastier.

Hi Gavin! They are: 100g starter, 123g milk, 30.6g yogurt, 192g flour, pinch of salt, 14.2g butter, 8.6g garlic. Hope this helps! If you ever encounter a recipe without gram measurements, a simple google search will help you convert! That's what I've done before. Also, my starter is relatively loose, so you may need to add a pinch or two of extra flour to get the dough to combine. Just FYI. Happy making 🙂

Hi Wendy! I've never tested the recipe with 2% milk. I imagine it would turn out very similar to the original (there will just be less fat in the recipe), but don't recommend trying it with anything lower fat than 2%. Let me know how it turns out!

Hi! I am looking forward to using this recipe!! I am wondering though does it have to be whole milk or can it be 2%? Thank you 🙂

Hi Stacey! You can absolutely make the dough ahead of time, but just note that you'll want to let them rise twice as long (if not longer), because the starter will be sluggish from the cold! Enjoy!

Can I make the dough the night before and put it in a bowl in the refrigerator? I'd like to make them fresh tomorrow

Hey Workin Mama! The yogurt does a few things - it adds flavor, yes. That tangy, creaminess from a whole-milk yogurt. But! It also adds fat which lends moisture to the dough. Vanilla *may* work, but you're absolutely correct that it will change the entire flavor of the dish. I think you're best using the cream cheese - or even sour cream if you have it!

What does the yogurt do in the recipe? Is it just for flavor / texture, or does it play a different role. I only have vanilla yogurt, which may work (but maybe make it too sweet). I also have plain cream cheese.

Oh Rita I am so happy to hear you enjoyed the recipe! And your husband too! And fresh tomatoes in December?! What a dream! Thanks for commenting 🙂

I hate just throwing out starter, so I found this recipe; definitely a keeper, even my husband raved and he will eat pretty much anything I put in front of him - he doesn't cook at all and appreciates the fact that I love to. Super easy to make and delicious - I planned an Indian meal around the Naan - lentil madras, basmati rice, garnished with cherry tomatoes from my garden (still have a few - hasn't reached freezing weather here yet) and parsley. Yum! BTW...I received my starter from Cultures for Health just a couple of days ago and now I know how starter should really look and smell; it was live and liquid and I had to use it right away - it worked exactly as described.

Yes, of course! I should say "without additional yeast." I sure hope you enjoy the recipe!

Looking forward to trying out this recipe later this week! I do need to say this though, sourdough starter IS yeast! It’s made of wild yeasts from the air. So when you say, “all without yeast!” You’re actually using the most naturally occurring yeasts 🙂

Oh I am so happy to hear that! Thanks so much for enjoying <3

This was an easy, tasty way to use the discard I always feel guilty about throwing out. It is also a hot bread you can do in a few hours after work to have for dinner. Yummy, Thank you!

I'm happy to hear it turned out so well Megan! Thanks for making my recipe 🙂

I recently bought a starter on a trip to San Fransisco. I have kept it fed and happy and finally am using it this weekend. My first creation was this naan. I had to make a couple substitutions. I only had 2% milk and full fat sour cream so I used that. I used 1/8 tsp salt and i may increase it next time or lightly salt the surface after cooking as the recipe suggests because it could have used a little salt. I added a small dash (maybe 1/2 tsp) avocado oil to make up for missing fat from milk to dough. My starter was quite active and rose beautifully. The slight sour taste was nice and mild. I used 1/4 tsp granulated garlic mixed in with the dry ingredients. I let the dough stay sorta sticky and only floured as much as i needed to keep it manageable. Pressed out and stretched by hand because i don't have a rolling pin at this time. Cooked in a 10 inch iron skillet. Tried cooking dry and with avocado oil. Cooking dry as instructed is best. So delicious. I'm adding chives to the dough next time. This is going to be a household staple! Ty for the great recipe.

We've been eating a lot of chicken Tikka masala lately and always serve it with this naan! 10/10!

FYI, if you liked the friendship bread, I've found that if you culture your sour-dough starter according to the friendship bread recipe (equal parts milk, sugar & flour), it makes the friendship bread just fine! You don't have to wait for some Amish grandma to start sending it around any more, lol.

I have only recently re-visited sourdough, having lived through the pervasive but short lived "Friendship Bread" craze during the 80's and receiving starter from my daughter for this past Christmas-the gift that keeps on giving! The difference between using sourdough of 30 plus years ago and now is the benefit of having access to amazing recipes like this one online. This naan is so good, easy to make, and uses discard-no need to throw away or compost that. I am loving it as a personal pizza with pesto or pizza sauce. Thank you, Amanda!

Hi Monique, that extra half cup is meant to be used *just in case* - not every sourdough starter is the same - some are runnier than others. In step 3 of the recipe, I explain what to do with that extra 1/2 cup. "Pour liquid ingredients into dry and whisk until a loose, somewhat sticky dough is formed. If dough seems too sticky, add additional flour, 1 tablespoon at a time. Dough is ready when it is tacky but not sticky. Cover with a clean dish towel and let rest in a warm place for 1 – 2 hours." It's all about the feel of the dough. If you don't require the extra flour because of how hydrated your starter is, there's no need to use it. Hope this helped!

I don't know as I've never tested it with a milk substitute. If you're going to use a milk alternative I would suggest coconut milk or coconut cream as it contains fat so you won't lose that part of the recipe!

Hi! I would love to try this but don’t want to use milk. Can I use almond or coconut milk for this recipe?

While naan is still warm, brush with melted butter and sprinkle with additional salt, fresh garlic, chopped parsley or other seasonings, if desired.

While the naan rests, preheat a large griddle over medium-high heat. One by one, place the shaped naan onto heated surface. Cook for three to four minutes on one side, dough should puff up and form bubbles, kind of like pancakes. Flip over and cook for three to four minutes more. Repeat process with remaining dough.

Using a lightly floured rolling pin, roll out each piece of dough into a circular/oval shape. Cover again with a dishtowel and let rest for five to ten minutes.

Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth, about three minutes. Cut into four equal pieces.

Pour liquid ingredients into dry and whisk until a loose, somewhat sticky dough is formed. If dough seems too sticky, add additional flour, 1 tablespoon at a time. Dough is ready when it is tacky but not sticky. Cover with a clean dish towel and let rest in a warm place for 1 – 2 hours.

This easy sourdough naan flatbread recipe is made using sourdough starter discard and doesn’t require yeast! Plus, it’s brushed with melted butter and sprinkled with garlic, what more could you want?

It’s still a miracle to me that I’ve managed to keep my starter alive for over two years. It still happily eats when I remember to feed it (even if that hasn’t happened for six months). It makes delicious chocolate chunk blondies and muffins and, of course, this naan recipe. All without yeast! The wonders of sourdough starter!

To that end – I made this sourdough naan recipe using discard! There isn’t actually any yeast in it – but it does the proofing and the resting and the rising of yeasted dough.

I still haven’t gotten up the nerve to bake a loaf of sourdough bread, even though I have two simple recipes that are, in theory, “fool proof.” That’s because they’ve never been attempted by me. I’m not good with yeast. I’ve mentioned this before and I’ll mention it again (and again and again). The whole reason I’m attempting this starter situation is because I want to be better with yeast.

If you’re new to sourdough starters or baking with a starter, this is a great recipe to try! (Says the woman who has yet to make an actual loaf of bread with her two-year-old starter…)

This easy sourdough naan flatbread recipe is made using sourdough starter discard and doesn’t require yeast! Plus, it’s brushed with melted butter and sprinkled with garlic, what more could you want?

Top 10 Tips & Tricks for Making Sourdough Use your sourdough starter at its peak. ...

Moisten the surface of the dough before baking for more rise. ...

Handle with care: be gentle with your dough. ...

Use sifted flour to make your sourdough less dense. ...

Soak your flour beforehand for a lighter loaf. ...

Just add water for softer sourdough. More items...

If you have too much starter compared to the additional flour and water you're adding, your hungry starter consumes all the nutrients and then it's not as bubbly.

So, a sourdough feeding ratio is the relative amount (referring to weight) of old sourdough compared to fresh flour and water. Typical feeding ratios are 1:2:2 or 1:3:3 (old sourdough: fresh flour: water). However, even extreme ratios like 1:50:50 would still work.

There are two main acids produced in a sourdough culture: lactic acid and acetic acid. Acetic acid, or vinegar, is the acid that gives sourdough much of its tang. Giving acetic acid-producing organisms optimal conditions to thrive and multiply will produce a more tangy finished product.

All-purpose Flour



It strikes a perfect balance of softness and structure, making it an ideal choice for various recipes. Due to its wide availability and affordability, all-purpose flour is often my top recommendation for creating and maintaining a sourdough starter.

Longer fermentation



As your dough proofs, the good bacteria eats up sugars and starches in the flour. This decreases the sweet undertone and creates a more sour undertone. The longer you ferment, the more starches and sugars the bacteria eats, and the more sour your bread will be.

It would be best if you discarded some portion of your starter each time you feed it unless you want to continue to let it grow. Eventually, you need to discard the used “food” (flour and water) that's been used to sustain your starter during the last fermentation period.

An overfed starter can be too diluted and it will be very watery. Your workers are there, they are just overwhelmed with too much food and water. When this happens, first leave it out in the warmth overnight. In the morning discard all but a tablespoon of starter and feed it.

The loaf is also inclined to over spring resulting in a crumb with big, random, holes or channels running through the loaf. If you over-ferment the dough you run the risk of the gluten structure degrading and the loaf turning into a puddle of goo before your eyes, never to be retrieved and destined for the bin.

Compared to whole wheat flour, rye flour is said to be the most nutrient- and amylase-dense option for a sourdough starter. Overall, it has a lower gluten protein content than wheat flour, which means it produces slack, sticky, and dense doughs.

Experts recommend feeding a starter twice daily. And at each feeding, you hold onto 1/2 cup of your original starter, discard the rest, and then add its same weight in water and flour. With this schedule, you'd discard almost a cup of sourdough starter every day.

Typical signs of food spoilage and mold include pink, orange, or green colors, white fuzzy spots, or sometimes areas that are darker with white areas on top. If you see any of these signs, I would recommend throwing your starter away and creating a new one.

In general, more minerals yield more sour taste. Using flours with more ash, or mineral, content, will yield more sour taste. If you can't get enough ash, adding a bit of whole wheat flour to your recipe, which is what is done with the 20% Bran Flour, will boost the sour of a bread.

For more tang: Incorporate some rye flour and/or whole wheat flour early in the bread-making process, such as when feeding the mother culture and the preferment. Rye flour in particular will help your culture produce some acetic acid.

Sourdough bread may be easier to digest than white bread for some people. According to some studies, sourdough bread acts as a prebiotic, which means that the fiber in the bread helps feed the “good” bacteria in your intestines. These bacteria are important for maintaining a stable, healthy digestive system.

So don't leave your dough in a warm oven, on a radiator or in sunlight. It will likely be too warm and will dry out your dough too. Instead, find a cosy spot, with no drafts, for your dough to rise. And, if your sourdough starter is struggling to get going, consider finding it a warmer spot too.

You'll find I use honey in many of my recipes. I love to use it in my no-knead 100% whole wheat sourdough bread because it makes it much softer and less dense than it would be without it. Subbing it in recipes that call for sugar is not usually as simple as a one-to-one sub, though.

Think Beyond White Flour



Instead of going 100 percent white, try mixing in 10 percent to 30 percent of another flour. Consider rye, spelt, hard winter wheat, or whatever special wheats your local mill carries. This is a painless way to layer deep, robust notes into your sourdough.

Keeping the lid on for the first part of baking allows steam to expand between the gluten fibers to rise the bread and create a fluffy loaf. Step 4: Remove the lid and bake for an additional 12-14 minutes or until the crust is crispy and golden brown. Once you take the lid off, the bread likely won't rise anymore.