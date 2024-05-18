Sous Vide Coffee (Cold Brew Coffee Recipe) Savoring The Good® (2024)

Published: Apr 8, 2018 · Modified: Nov 16, 2023 by Sarah Mock As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. This post contains affiliate links.

Sous Vide cold brew coffee base is perfect for when you want iced coffee without the wait.

Another advantage of this method is you can make multiple jars of the cold brew base at one time without taking up precious refrigerator space. Refrigerator space is always at a premium in my house.

In the fall and winter months, I will add Gingerbread Syrup to my cup and for all the fall festive feels.

Once you have fallen in love with sous vide cold brew you will want to try homemade limoncello using the sous vide method as well as sous vide eggnog. The eggnog recipe will give you the confidence to serve eggnog to your guests without fearing to serve them scrambled eggs in their nog. Be sure to check out my complete collection of sous vide recipes.

Advantages to make cold brew with sous vide

How to make sous vide coffee base

Is it possible to cold brew coffee with sous vide?

Sous vide coffee provides a convenient and consistent way to brew coffee with enhanced flavor and reduced bitterness.

Consistency: With sous vide coffee, you can precisely control the temperature and time, resulting in consistent brews every time.

Enhanced flavor: The sealed environment in which the coffee is brewed helps to extract more flavor from the coffee grounds, resulting in a richer, fuller flavor profile.

Reduced bitterness: Because the coffee is brewed at a lower temperature than traditional brewing methods, it reduces the risk of over-extraction, which can lead to bitter-tasting coffee.

Easy to clean up: The sealed bags or containers used in sous vide coffee make for easy clean-up compared to traditional brewing methods, which require cleaning of multiple components.

Convenience: Sous vide coffee can be brewed overnight or while you're away, meaning you can wake up to a freshly brewed cup of coffee without having to wait for it to brew in the morning.

Measure out the coffee grounds and water into a closed container. Set the sous vide water bath temperature. Steep for two hours. Cool completely. Strain the mixture through a coffee filter and enjoy!

Sous vide coffee, also known as immersion brewing or precision brewing, involves using a sous vide machine to heat water to a precise temperature and then brewing coffee in a sealed bag or closed container for a shorter period of time versus a regular cold brew cooking technique. The sous vide cooking tecnhique calls for 2 hours instead of the typical 12 to 24 hours called for in other homemade cold brew drink recipes.

I know what you are thinking, sous vide uses hot water and when you cold brew coffee you are supposed to use cold water, right. Sort of. I am going to call this a compromise technique. The water does not get as high as a drip coffee brew but is not as cold as refrigeration.

The heat is consistent and low enough to pull the flavor from the coffee grounds without making the coffee bitter. PLUS coffee is cold brewed in two hours and not overnight! Perfect for when you forgot to make it the night before!

Your sous vide cold brew coffee is now ready to serve over ice or with your favorite cream and flavors.

Can I use a resealable plastic bag to make sous vide coffee? You are definitely able to use a food-safe zip-top bag to make your cold brew coffee instead of a mason jar. You will have the same results. I just like to suggest using the water displacement method to remove the air from the bag before completely closing it. What type of grind for cold brew? I like to do a course grind with I make my cold-brew coffee. The flavor is able to be extracted beautifully and there is not a grittiness to the coffee that you sometimes get with you use a fine grind. Can yousous vide on the stove? The technical answer is yes. The practical answer is no. It is possible to cook using the sous vide method on a stovetop but maintaining a consistent water temperature without an immersion circulator is very hard, if not impossible to do. Stovetop method: use a large pot or Dutch oven filled with water and a thermometer to monitor the temperature. Heat the water on the stove and adjust the heat to maintain the desired temperature. You will need to periodically check the temperature with the thermometer and adjust the heat as needed, stirring the water to help maintain a consistent water temperature. See Also How To Make Limoncello {Recipe, Calculations & FAQs}Worcestershire Sauce RecipeFried Bowtie Pasta Recipe - Cajun Seasoning - ZagLeftIrish Coffee Recipe | Gimme Some Oven What type ofgrind forcoldbrew? Medium coarse ground coffee is the best grind for cold brew concentrate. The length of time that the ground beans are in contact with the water to make cold brew is such an extended amount of time versus the amount of time a regular cup of coffee is brewed, a smaller grind would be overpowering in taste with the end results.

Sous Vide Coffee Recipe Sarah Mock Sous Vide cold brew coffee base is perfect for when you want cold brew coffee with out the wait. 4.70 from 40 votes Print Recipe Note From Sarah There is more to a recipe than just the recipe card. Frequently Asked Questions within the blog post that you may find helpful. Simply scroll back up to read them! Prep time for the recipePrep Time 1 minute min Cook time for the recipeCook Time 2 hours hrs total time to prep and cook the recipe.Total Time 2 hours hrs 1 minute min Course Drinks - Non Alcoholic Cuisine French Makes 28 ounces Per Serving 13 kcal See Also Thanksgiving Margarita Recipe Ingredients ▢ ½ cup ground coffee

▢ 32 oz. water Instructions Set up your Sous Vide to 150 F and be sure the water covers the top of the jar.

In a 32 ounce (1 quart) mason jar, fill the jar with 32 ounces of fresh water and top with the coffee grounds.

Place a lid and a ring on the jar and give it a good shake. Make sure the lid is finger tight.

Brew for 2 hours.

Strain out the grounds and use them in your compost bin or around your flower beds.

Store in the refrigerator for up to two weeks. Notes This is so much faster than the 12-24 hours that traditional refrigerator cold brew takes! Another advantage of this method is you can make multiple jars of the cold brew base at one time without taking up precious refrigerator space. Refrigerator space is always at a premium in my house. Show Nutrition Hide Nutrition Nutrition Serving: 4ounces | Calories: 13kcal | Sodium: 2mg | Calcium: 1mg Nutrition Disclosure Nutritional facts are estimates and are provided as a courtesy to the reader. Please utilize your own brand nutritional values to double check against our estimates. Nutritional values are calculated via a third party. Changing ingredients, amounts or cooking technique will alter the estimated nutritional calculations.

