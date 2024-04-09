Southern Cornbread Dressing Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

In this post I’ll be sharing a tried and true Southern Cornbread Dressing Recipe.

Southern Cornbread Dressing is a comforting, classic dish for holidays or that special family dinner anytime of the year. This is the favorite dish for some of my family members during the holidays and a must have!

Awesome Cornbread Dressing Recipe

I begin by preparing my cornbread the day before and storing until ready to use.

It is a great time saver on the day of to make up the dressing recipe the day before needed and store in the refrigerator. The day of I take it out give it a stir and pour into a baking dish to bake. It is a real time saver and will be much appreciated after you’ve been cooking for days..

Let’s make the Southern Cornbread Dressing!

Start by cubing and toasting 8 slices of white bread. Next, add to a large mixing bowl and crumble in 1 sleeve of butter crackers (optional).

Cube up the cooked cornbread you’ve made previously and add it to the bowl.

Dice celery and onion and add to a skillet with 1 stick of butter and cook until the vegetables are soft and translucent.

Soul Food Holiday Dressing

for the next step, add the celery and onion and all that melted butter over the bread mixture in the bowl

Next, add half of the chicken stock and stir to combine. This will begin to break down the bread cubes.

Add the diced boiled eggs, and the beaten eggs. Stir to combine well adding the remaining chicken broth.

Then, add the seasonings and continue to stir until everything is combined.

This is what the batter will look like, very moist and it already smells so good.

When ready to bake pour the batter into a baking dish sprayed with non-stick cooking spray and bake. This is how the dressing will look when it is done.

Ingredients:

8 Slices White Bread – Cubed and Toasted lightly

A Sleeve of Butter Crackers – crumbled (optional)

Cake of Cooked Southern Cornbread (recipe follows)

Chopped Celery

Large Onion – Chopped

2 Boiled Eggs – Diced

1 Stick of Butter

7-8 Cups of Chicken Stock (NOT Broth)

Salt

Pepper

Sage

poultry seasoning

6 Eggs Beaten Lightly

Bake 350 degrees 45 minutes to 1 hour depending on desired firmness. Some people like a moist loose dressing and others prefer it baked a bit firmer.

Cornbread Recipe:

2 Cups of Self-Rising Cornmeal (I prefer stone ground, white cornmeal)

1 Cup of Plain Flour

2 Eggs Beaten Lightly

Salt and Pepper to taste

1 Cup Buttermilk

Combine all ingredients well, pour batter into an oven heated cast iron skillet or baking pan and Bake cornbread at 400 degrees until browned ~ 20-25 minutes

Make ahead tips:

~ Make cornbread for your dressing the day before, wrap until ready to use

~ Make the dressing recipe the day before and store in the refrigerator until ready to bake

Old Fashioned Southern Cornbread Dressing

Gobble till you wobble Y’all! Happy Holidays!



Shortcut Version • 1 Cake of Cornbread • A package of Savory Herb Stove Top Stuffing • 2 Cups of Chopped Celery • A Large Onion – Chopped • 1 Stick of Butter • 4 Cups of Turkey or Chicken Stock (NOT Broth) •A can of Condensed Cream of Chicken Soup • 1 tsp Salt • 1/2 tsp Pepper • A teaspoon of Sage • 1 tbsp. Poultry Seasoning • 5 Eggs Beaten Lightly Dice the celery and onion and add to a skillet with 1 stick of butter and cook over medium heat until the vegetables are soft and translucent. Add to a mixing bowl with the rest of the ingredients. Mix well to combine. Pour into a baking dish and bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes to 1 hour until desired firmness.

Yield: 1 Dressing Side Dish Southern homemade cornbread dressing, the official side dish of the holiday table Prep Time20 minutes Cook Time1 hour Total Time1 hour 20 minutes Ingredients 8 Slices White Bread - Cubed and Toasted lightly

1 Sleeve Butter Crackers - crumbled (optional)

1 Cake of Cornbread (recipe follows)

2 Cups of Chopped Celery

1 Large Onion - Chopped

2 Boiled Eggs - Diced

1 Stick of Butter

7-8 Cups of Chicken Stock (NOT Broth)

1 tsp Salt

1/2 tsp Pepper

1 tsp Sage

1 tbs poultry seasoning

6 Eggs Beaten Lightly Cornbread Recipe 2 Cups of Self-Rising Cornmeal (I prefer stone ground, white cornmeal)

1 Cup of All Purpose Flour

2 Eggs Beaten Lightly

Salt and Pepper to taste

1 Cup Buttermilk Instructions Prepare Cornbread Recipe Combine all ingredients well, pour batter into an oven heated cast iron skillet or baking pan and Bake cornbread at 400 degrees until browned ~ 20-25 minutes Dressing Recipe Start by cubing and toasting 8 slices of white bread. Add to a large mixing bowl and crumble in 1 sleeve of butter crackers. Next cube up the cornbread you've made previously and add to the bowl. Dice celery and onion and add to a skillet with 1 stick of butter and cook until the vegetables are soft and translucent. Add the celery and onion and all that melted butter over the bread mixture in the mixing bowl. Add half of the chicken stock and stir to combine. This will begin to break down the bread cubes. Add the cubed boiled eggs, and the beaten eggs. Stir to combine well and adding the remaining chicken broth. Add seasonings and continue to stir until everything is combined. Spray a casserole dish and add the dressing mixture. Bake 350 degrees 45 minutes to 1 hour depending on desired firmness. Some people like a moist loose dressing and others prefer it baked a bit firmer. Notes (Alternate) Shortcut Version • 1 Cake of Cornbread • 1 pkg Savory Herb Stove Top Stuffing • 2 Cups of Chopped Celery • 1 Large Onion - Chopped • 1 Stick of Butter • 4 Cups of Turkey or Chicken Stock (NOT Broth) • 1 can Cream of Chicken Soup • 1 tsp Salt • 1/2 tsp Pepper • 1 tsp Sage • 1 tbs Poultry Seasoning • 5 Eggs Beaten Lightly Dice celery and onion and add to a skillet with 1 stick of butter and cook over medium heat until the vegetables are soft and translucent. Add to a mixing bowl with the rest of the ingredients. Mix well to combine. Pour into a baking dish and bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes to 1 hour until desired firmness. Nutrition Information: Yield: 16

Amount Per Serving:Calories: 562Total Fat: 21gSaturated Fat: 8gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 12gCholesterol: 162mgSodium: 506mgCarbohydrates: 61gFiber: 2gSugar: 18gProtein: 30g

