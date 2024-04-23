Southern Roasted Pecans Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This is my grandmother’s recipe. She has 10 acres of Pecan Trees, but when I was growing up they had over 50 acres…. consequently, I have quite a few pecan recipes. HA! However, the roasted pecans recipe has been passed down for generations. My great-grandmother could make them over the fire and my mother makes hers in the microwave! The ingredients have remained constant, the love has remained constant, the rich flavor of the pecans has remained constant! The only change is the cooking tool. 🙂

This recipe is one of the top 17 recipes on 3 Boys and a Dog!

If you keep these Southern Roasted Pecans in a sealed glass jar, they will last for a very long time – I make them for birthday parties and Holidays as they are a great snack to keep the hungry quiet while the adults visit. If you swing by my Grandmaw’s, she will have some on hand and a nice glass of sweet tea for you. Southern Roasted Pecans are a tradition down here that is not going to die with me!

What do roasted pecans taste like?

Roasted pecans have a distinct flavor that is both savory and sweet. They have an earthy, nutty aroma leading to a crunchy texture that yields a slightly oily sensation and brings out the characteristically buttery flavor of the pecan nuts.

Though roasted pecans can be enjoyed as they are, they are also frequently used as an ingredient in many recipes and desserts.

In particular, their unique flavor enhances the taste of cakes, pastries, salads, and even chicken dishes for a more savory touch.

The versatility of roasted pecans means that anyone can enjoy them as part of a meal or snack, whether alone or with other foods.

Can you make roasted pecans sweet?

Roasted pecans are a delicious snack and can be eaten in various ways. In addition, they can even be transformed into something more delectable when sweetness is added to the mix.

It is certainly possible to make roasted pecans sweet – this can be done by adding natural sweeteners such as honey or pure maple syrup during the roasting process.

See Also Fluffy Cranberry Salad Recipe

This result is perfectly sweetened roasted pecans with a delicious, slightly caramelized taste.

For an extra layer of sweetness and crunch, freshly grated or ground nutmeg or cinnamon may be added during this step for tantalizing flavor without increased calories or processed sugars.

Can I roast other nuts besides pecans?

While pecans are a popular nut to roast, they are not the only nuts that can be used in such recipes. In fact, roasting other hard-shelled nuts like walnuts, almonds, and hazelnuts is delicious and easy to achieve.

As with roasting pecans, the moment an aromatic aroma begins to emit from the oven indicates that the nuts have been roasted to perfection.

When it comes time to roast other nuts, the same best practices still apply—avoiding oils or butter and ensuring that the oven temperature is set correctly will yield the desired result.

Finally, when adding flavorings or seasonings like salt or spices, it is important to be mindful of how much one adds as they can easily overpower the roasted nut’s natural flavor profile if overused.

What is the best way to store roasted pecans?

Roasted pecans are a favorite among many households, and the best way to maintain the freshness of such delectable treats is to store them properly. A cool, dry environment is the most crucial component to storing roasted pecans.

It is important to avoid exposure to high temperatures, humidity, and even strong odors that could compromise the pecans’ integrity.

Airtight containers work best when it comes to storing roasted pecans safely; they help minimize contact with oxygen, which could cause the nuts to go rancid more quickly. All oxygen should be excluded from the containers if stored in a refrigerator or freezer.

Taking these extra steps in storage will ensure one can indulge in delicious and flavorful roasted pecans for some time.

[alert-announce]

Click Here for the other Top Recipes

[/alert-announce]

My boys know how and I am working on teaching them some other “grandmaw’s favorite” recipes already!



Southern Roasted Pecans Recipe Prep Time: 2 minutes Cook Time: 30 minutes Total Time: 32 minutes Roasted Pecans is an easy appetizer recipe that will leave your house smelling yummy! Ingredients 5 cups shelled Pecans

½ stick margarine

Salt to taste (this means quite a bit of salt!) Instructions Preheat oven to 250. Fill cast iron skillet half full of pecans. Salt to taste. Add butter (or margarine) to top, in pats Bake for 30 mins, stirring every 10 minutes. Nutrition Information: Yield: 20Serving Size: 1/4 cup

Amount Per Serving:Calories: 3Total Fat: 0gSaturated Fat: 0gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 0gCholesterol: 0mgSodium: 61mgCarbohydrates: 0gFiber: 0gSugar: 0gProtein: 0g Did you make this recipe? Please leave a comment on the blog or share a photo on Pinterest

Related Products for Roasted Pecans: