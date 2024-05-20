Southern Tennessee Onions Casserole Recipe - Easy (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Want to know what was ‘pon Rocky Top? Tennessee Onions! That’s what, the premier Vidalia Onion Recipe! You want an exceptional andEASYsavory dish, right? Yeah, I thought so! This Southern Tennessee Onions Casserole Recipe – Easy is the right recipe for you, delicious cheesy onions!

This delightful Vidalia Onion Recipes is made with sweet vidalia onions resulting in a vidalia onion casserole!

Basically, I’ve been eating this vidalia onion casserole for 30 years now, and I don’t forsee a time when I’ll stop. You should try it!

Sweet onions cut into onion rings, sprinkled with garlic powder and covered with cheddar cheese then baked in a prepared baking dish.

What could be easier? You’ll love it, I promise!

Why This Baked Vidalia Onion Recipe Works!

It has simple ingredients that you probably already have in your kitchen like sweet vidalia onions, butter and garlic.

This has been rated as one of the BEST vidalia onion recipes out there!

What can go wrong with melted mozzarella cheeses, garlic and a sweet vidalia onion?

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ’s)

What to Cook for Vegetarians

This vidalia onion recipes is a perfect recipe for your vegetarian friends.

What Are Tennessee Onions

Good question! Sweet Onions like Tennessee Onions are baked Vidalia (or other sweet onions) Onions with butter, cheese, garlic and various herbs.

This dish of Tennessee Onions is a creation using sweet vidalia onions from the recipe of a great grandmother of a good friend of mine.

I have no idea why she called this vidalia onion casserole Tennessee Onions. You’ll catch some great flavors of the south and it’s the best dish for the most ardent onion fan, like me!

Vidalia onions are the mighty onion that come from Georgia, not Tennessee! Who knows – let’s just roll with it – OK?

Is a Vidalia Onion and Sweet Onion

Yes, vidalia onions are sweet onions. If you can’t find Vidalias try substituting Cipollini onions, Texas Sweet or other sweet onions.

Where are Vidalia Onions Grown

According to my research, REAL vidalia onions are grown in Georgia!

How Do I Store Vidalia Onions

Store Vidalia onions (and all onions) in a cool dry dark place. If you happen to have an old pair of panty hose, you can drop a Vidalia down into the foot, tie a knot, drop another in and so on.

Just cut the bottom one off as you need an onion! This works GREAT!

When are Vidalia Onions in Season

Vidalia Onions are in season in the summer time. You will be able to find other types of sweet onions all year long.

Tips and Tricks for Perfect Tennessee Onions Recipe

Serve Tennessee Onions over hamburgers, as teh backbone of soups, over steak, as a side dish at your cookout or even as a “burger option” for your vegetarian friends.

Cut the sweet onions in even thicknesses and separate out the rings

Cut the sweet onions about 1/2 inch thick slices

Use Vidalia Onions when available. Texas Sweets will do as well. Any sweet onion will do in a pinch but Vidalias are the best.

These Tennessee Onions do not make a custard pie like filling, they simply make baked onions with a cheesy topping – YUM!

Use the best quality cheese that you can afford for this – it makes a difference.

Check to see if it needs salt before adding any, cheese and garlic salt are both salty already

Be sure to prepare your dish with non-stick cooking spray, it helps with prep time and clean up.

Just bake until the onions are soft – this might be 35-40 minutes, but if your slices are thinner, it will be done sooner.

Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 5 days.

Sprinkle with your choice of fresh herbs

Serving Suggestions

So, you are probably wondering how to serve this fabulous Tennessee Onion Bake. Vidalia onions in this baked Tennessee Onions dish are TERRIFICwithHangry Hamburgers,Potato Saladand agreen caprese saladwith a dessert ofBanana Pudding

Here’s How You Do It

STEP 1. First cut the onions into 1/2 inch rounds and layer in the baking dish.

STEP 2. Place pats of butter, shredded cheese and herbs on top of the onions.

Part 3. Bake in the oven!

STEP 4. Enjoy!!!

Watch Sarah Make Tennessee Onions

Tennessee Onions Baked Vidalia Onions with Cheese, Butter and Herbs 5 from 30 votes Print PinSave Rate Course: Side Dish Cuisine: American Keyword: Tennessee Onions, Vidalia onion recipe Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes See Also Best Authentic Pfeffernusse Cookie Recipe Cook Time: 30 minutes minutes Total Time: 35 minutes minutes Servings: 8 servings Calories: 150kcal Author: Wendi Spraker Ingredients 2-3 whole Vidalia onions or any sweet onion will do

4 tbsp unsalted butter

1 tsp Garlic salt

1/2 tsp Pepper

1 Cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese the better quality, the better taste

1 Cup shredded mozzarella Cheese

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Fresh oregano or other herbs for garnish Instructions Using non-stick cooking spray, prepare a 9×9 (or 9×13) baking dish.

Heat oven to 350

Slice the Vidalia onions in 1/4 to 1/2 inch slices and separate the rings.

Lay the rings in the prepared baking dish

Sprinkle the onion rings with garlic salt (about 1 tsp), pepper (about 1/2 tsp).

Cut the butter into pats and place around the dish on top of the onions.

Spread the cheddar and mozzarella cheeses on top of the onions and then top with the grated parmesan cheese.

Bake at 350 uncovered for 30 minutes or until bubbly and the cheese has started to brown (browned cheese bits is one of the best parts!)

Remove from the oven, allow to cool for a few minutes, garnish with some fresh herbs (oregano, chives, thyme all work well) and then serve. Notes Serve Tennessee Onions over hamburgers, over steak, as a side dish at your cookout or even as a “burger option” for your vegetarian friends.

Cut the sweet onions in even thicknesses and separate out the rings

Cut the sweet onions about 1/2 inch thick

Use Vidalia Onions when available. Texas Sweets will do as well. Any sweet onion will do in a pinch but Vidalias are the best.

These Tennessee Onions do not make a custard pie like filling, they simply make baked onions with a cheesy topping – YUM!

Use the best quality cheese that you can afford for this – it makes a difference.

Check to see if it needs salt before adding any, cheese and garlic salt are both salty already Nutrition Nutrition Facts Tennessee Onions Amount Per Serving Calories 150Calories from Fat 81 % Daily Value* Fat 9g14% Saturated Fat 5g25% Cholesterol 30mg10% Sodium 282mg12% Potassium 128mg4% Carbohydrates 6g2% Sugar 4g4% Protein 9g18% Vitamin A 285IU6% Vitamin C 4mg5% Calcium 263mg26% Iron 0.4mg2% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet. Tried this recipe?Mention @loavesanddishes or tag #loavesanddishes!

The folks in the Bible eating Manna for all those days reminds me how thankful I am for things like Tennessee Onions, cheesy, tangy, flavorful. Thank God for manna and thank good for onions!

John 6:31

Our fathers ate the manna in the wilderness; as it is written, ‘He gave them bread from heaven to eat.’”

