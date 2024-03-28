Space One | Active Noise Cancelling Headphones (2024)

What should I do if the volume is not syncing with the device？ 1. For some Android phones, the headphone volume is not synchronized by default and users need to manually enter developer mode to adjust the volume synchronization settings. The method of entering developer mode varies depending on the phone model. For most models, you can enter developer mode by going to "Settings", finding the "Phone Version" option, and tapping it repeatedly until a prompt appears indicating that you have entered developer mode. Then, go to "Developer Options" to adjust the absolute volume setting. If this method does not work, you can search online for specific instructions on how to enter developer mode for your particular phone model.2. For HarmonyOS phones, the headphone volume is not synchronized by default. You can directly enable volume synchronization in the settings window that appears when the Bluetooth connection name is displayed.3. The media volume and call volume are independent of each other. Therefore, when adjusting the volume during a call, the media volume bar will not change. Similarly, adjusting the media volume bar will not affect the call volume. This does not indicate that the headphone volume is not synchronized with the device.

What should I do if Space One cannot enter multimpoint connection pairing mode？ 1. The headphones cannot enter pairing mode during incoming calls or calls in progress. Please try again after ending the call.2. The headphones cannot enter multipoint connection pairing mode while in LDAC mode. Please exit LDAC mode in the soundcore app settings and try again.

What should I do if reconnection fails? 1. Reboot the device and headphones and try again.2. On the device, click on the Bluetooth name of the headphones in the Bluetooth list to initiate a Bluetooth reconnection.3. Select Space One from the list of previously connected devices.4. Clear the Bluetooth pairing records on the device and put the headphones into pairing mode and try reconnecting.5. Reset the headphones to factory settings and attempt to pair them with the device again.

What should I do if Space One encounters disconnection issues? 1. Try to shorten the connection distance and avoid any walls or obstacles between the headphones and the device.2. Rule out the effects of poor network speed or significant environmental interference. You can try switching to a different network or changing the environment where the device and headphones are located to reduce the impact of high-power output interference sources.3. Rule out the effects of outdated product firmware versions and device system versions. You can try upgrading the headphones firmware and device system version.

What should I do if there is a electrical current sound when connecting to AUX-in cable? There may be electrical noise when charging the device while using AUX-In cable. It is recommended to unplug the charging cable and only use battery power when using the device, or use a three-pronged grounded plug.

What should I do if I hear calls in poor quality, experience a mic interruption, or no sound from mic? 1. Try selecting the computer as sound input and output and then switching back to the headphones, restarting the headphones, or exiting the call and then re-entering the call to resolve the issue.2. Confirm that the mic is unmuted, the call software is not muted, and the input settings of the call software are correct. Use the input call detection on the call software to confirm that the device or call software can call the headphones microphone normally. If necessary, you can try restarting the call.3. If the call quality is poor when using call software, please try to find the following settings in the call app and adjust them:4. The AUX-in cable does not have a Mic. If it is in a wired connection state, it will use the connected device's own microphone for the call.

What should I do if Space One disconnects, the sound is choppy, or there is no sound? 1. Avoid playing games while on a call. 2. Some phones may have a high power output, which can cause voice distortion or excessive call noise when the headphone volume is too high. It is recommended to reduce the headphone volume appropriately.3. If it is a software call, try to shorten the connection distance between the headphones and the device, confirm that the input and output selections of the device or call software are correct, switch the output on the call software to the device's built-in speaker and then switch back to the headphones to restore normal call quality.4. Rule out the impact of poor network speed or excessive environmental interference. You can try switching to a different network connection, and changing the environment where the device and headphones are located to reduce the impact of highpower output interference sources.5. Rule out the impact of outdated product firmware versions, call software, and device system versions. You can try upgrading the headphones, call software, and device system versions.

What should I do if the sound does not output from the headphones after answering a phone call through a mobile phone? When headphones are connected to an iOS system phone, if the answer/hang-up button on the headphones is used to answer a call, the phone will select the headphones as the output device. If the call is answered on the phone, the phone's speaker will be selected as the output device. To make the output default to the headphones, go to Accessibility-Touch-Call Audio Routing and select "Bluetooth Headset".

What should I do if the headphones enter the call mode abnormally? When opening the input/output settings page of the computer system, the headphones will enter into the HFP mode (i.e. call state). Please close the settings page.

What should I do if the sound quality is poor when using Space One? 1. Try to adjust the EQ through the soundcore app to improve sound quality2. If the headphones are connected to a phone and music is played during a call, the sound quality will deteriorate. Audio transmitted through HFP will cause a decrease in music quality.3. If the headphones are connected to a computer, opening the input/output settings page of the computer system will put the headphones in call mode. Audio transmitted through the voice channel will cause a decrease in music quality. Please close the settings page. If the computer is running Windows, make sure to select "soundcore Space One Stereo" as the sound output.4. If the headphones are turned off while connected via AUX-in cable, the classic EQ will not be activated and the sound quality will not be as good. Press the power button to turn on the headphones and activate the music EQ for a better listening experience.

What should I do if the Wearing Detection function fails? 1. Check if Wearing Detection is turned on in the soundcore app.2. The headphones can only control audio playback apps. Video playback apps may not respond to the music play/pause command sent by the Wearing Detection function.3. Some devices may not respond properly to the music play/pause command sent by the Wearing Detection function.4. The Wearing Detection function does not work when connected via AUX-in cable. Please use a Bluetooth connection to experience this function.5. The Wearing Detection sensor hole is located inside the left earcup. Please make sure there is no hair or clothing blocking the hole when wearing the headphones. When taking off the headphones, flip the left earcup to avoid triggering or mis-triggering the sensor.6. If the sensor mirror inside the left earcup is dirty or has condensation, it may not work properly. Please use a cotton swab dipped in alcohol to gently wipe it until the dirt and condensation disappear. Please do not wipe it forcefully to avoid scratching the lens and affecting the recognition accuracy.7. If you manually play or pause audio on the device after taking off the headphones, the audio will not automatically play when you put them back on. If you want to enable automatic play/pause when wearing or taking off the headphones, you need to manually play audio on the device again while wearing the headphones.8. You can perform wearing calibration in the soundcore app by going to Settings-Wearing Detection-Wearing Calibration in the upper right corner. Please follow the guide images to place and wear the headphones properly to avoid calibration failure.

What should I do if I cannot enter the soundcore app? When the headphones are connected to two devices at the same time, the soundcore app can only be accessed on one of the devices. Please make sure that the soundcore app is not open on both devices at the same time. If it is, please delete soundcore app from one of the devices and try again.