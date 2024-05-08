Speedy Fish Chowder Recipe (2024)

To any other noob out there, maybe salmon isn't the right choice on the first time out. My broth was delicious (peppers, onions, carrots, potatoes, 4 oz of chicken broth with the water -- my cooking wine had gone bad, so I skipped that -- and I added a little bit of sherry vinegar.) But once I added about half the fish suggested here, it was a lot, lol. If I were to do this again with salmon, which I won't, I would add probably 1/16 of what Sam suggests here, because it was, uh, flavorful.