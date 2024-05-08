Speedy Fish Chowder Recipe (2024)

Ratings
Cooking Notes
lizhobbins
Really out of my comfort zone to just “make it up” LOL, but this was delicious. Made enough for two hungry people on a really cold night.2 slices baconMedium onion10 baby red potatoes2 carrotsKosher salt and black pepperSmoked paprika (which I think made a HUGE difference)1 C frozen corn4 C fish stock.5 C white wine.25 C heavy cream8 oz cod
LK
Don't cut the raw fish into chunks. Immerse the entire fillets in the liquid; they'll break up naturally as soon as they're cooked through.
lenora
try with coconut milk (full fat) really, really amazing...with some crushed lemongrass...
mae
Amazing & yes speedy! Started with jar of anchovies & its oil, garlic w/the other stated ingredients, bottle of clam juice & water. Perfect for this sloshy night in NY.
Susie
Excited that this turned out so well as I don’t cook w/ fish much. Started by dissolving 2 anchovies into olive oil & butter. Added onion, carrot, celery, potato, red pepper flake, smoked paprika & blk pepper. For liquid, used Pinot Grigio, chicken broth & clam juice. Thickened w/ half & half. Added .75lb tilapia & canned minced clams. Rough chopped 15 pre-cooked shrimp into bowls before ladling in stew. Voila! Fish stew. Served with garlic toast. Fam loved it. Does into reg rotation. Thx, Sam!
Susan C
I've made this for years and love to throw in a good lot of chopped parsley at the end along with lots of black pepper. Cod is good.
pix
For yellow color as shown in photo, add 1 t turmeric. Instant yellow magic plus hint of added flavor.
Michelle
Wow am I a chef? Used cod + bacon + leeks + carrots + potatoes + veg stock + clam juice + paprika + slices of hot pepper + a few dashes of Worcestershire for depth. I cant wait to make this again and impress my bf whos not my bf
Catherine
2 slices baconOlive oilOnionCarrotCeleryPotatoCorn 1 cupThyme stemsBay leafPimentonPepperClam juice, water, white wine. 1:1:11/2 cup heavy creamCodWhite fishChopped parsley
Fred
No need to pre-cook the fish. The heat of the chowder will take care of that. Pre cooking or boiling the fish will over-cook. Good rule of thumb for any seafood chowder.
NH
A bottle of clam juice mixed in with water and white wine works great.
Robin S.
I started off without a recipe for my version of fish chowder. Main difference: I add cooking sherry to the onions and bacon (yes, I'm reckless), no carrots in mine, and I add the potatoes once I've got a broth going. Otherwise, pretty much the same dish ... easy and oh-so-tasty. I splurge though and use pricey shell fish in addition to cod or halibut. It's perfect for a chilly morning, noon, or night :)
Dee
Made this using white miso for broth (my go-to for any broth/bouillon) , added some red pepper flakes, and dressed it at the end with cilantro and lime wedges. Used good quality frozen cod fillets. Fantastic. Will add the 'basic' chowder to our regular meals!
jen
I would leave out the carrots. that would introduce a flavor I don't want.
Tony Millionaire
Chicken broth. I add thyme and sage for true New England chowder.
ExDC
For the win! Onions, carrots, Fennel bulb sliced thin, canned corn, kale, smoked paprika, salt, pepper, red pepper flakes, thyme and dill...white wine, a dollop of yogurt since I didn't have milk. No potatoes bec of the carbs. Excellent cod was perfect! Next time, anchovies or coconut milk but not both...so good and easy.
Abe from Mamaroneck
Amazing recipe -family loved it!The tips to add clams in juice, bacon, cream, butter, and a little anchovy were helpful. Added extra hot paprika, pepper, cayenne and a little cayenne, too. Used spaetzel instead of potato.
datakat
I love a recipe that gives the basic idea and leaves me on my own to check the fridge, freezer and pantry.
Doug
Where is the recipe? All I'm seeing is a headline, a photo, and comments (??)
Russell
No fish stock? Try this. Add about 4 cups of water to a pot big enough that it's about one inch deep. Add a rack if you have one, (not critical). Steam a dozen, (or more), little neck clams until they open. Use the steaming liquid for fish stock, (clam broth). Add the steamed clams at the very end to the chowder just to warm them up.
Mary Jo Powell
You can leave out the milk/half and half and have something like Rhode Island clam chowder. To thicken you can mash some of the potatoes. I have also used potato starch to thicken chowder.
Anne M
There's no recipe!!!
Lane
Anne, it states right at the top... this is a no recipe recipe, something that Sam does every once in a while. Read the intro! If you really really need a list of ingredients, hit the "most helpful" button. The top response has a good ingredient list. It has over 760 "is this helpful" up votes. Enjoy your fish chowder!
BJ
I make a similar fish chowder, but omit the bacon and milk to make it vegetarian and more like Rhode Island chowder. If I have it, I use the liquid from jarred gefilte fish for the base or other fish liquid. If not, water and perhaps a little white wine. Delicious.
Nancy Rodgers
This was AMAZING! I added about four slices of fennel really thinly cut. Pinot Grigio. OMG it was so good! I used baby potatoes - the golden ones. Chunked up tilapia. Cup of frozen corn. Onion. Carrots. Paprika. The rest just like the paragraph (won't call it a recipe because there is no list!) and it tasted so light and wonderful. Put a few splashes of 2% milk. This was heavenly. The flavors all blended together in my magic Dutch Oven. It was filling, but light. Sam, you really gifted us all!
Anne
To any other noob out there, maybe salmon isn't the right choice on the first time out. My broth was delicious (peppers, onions, carrots, potatoes, 4 oz of chicken broth with the water -- my cooking wine had gone bad, so I skipped that -- and I added a little bit of sherry vinegar.) But once I added about half the fish suggested here, it was a lot, lol. If I were to do this again with salmon, which I won't, I would add probably 1/16 of what Sam suggests here, because it was, uh, flavorful.
SuFre
I used tilapia, shrimp stock and half & half. Delicious!
Kaye
Excellent. I love just throwing things into a pot. I used white wine and chicken broth with left over sushi fish (yellow tail and salmon) and with the pimenton--terrific.
Nancy
Great non-recipe that helped me deal with about 8oz of leftover cooked Hog Fish. At $30/# I didn’t want to throw away. I followed the suggestions closely, using chicken broth and bacon. I added about 2/3 cup leftover mashed potatoes (why not?) as a thickener. The fish was added at the last minute to only reheat. This is such a great idea to use delicious broiled or sautéed fish. Very tasty!
Potter
Even easier, buy "Imagine Potato Leek Soup" as a base and add the rest minus the potatoes or add a couple of steamed or microwaved potatoes chunks for texture. Add carrot slices and wine/stock as needed. Simmer till carrots are soft- 20 minutes. I use haddock, frozen is fine for this. Serve with olive oil garlic toast. Inspired by the bouride served at Cafe Des Artistes in NYC so many years ago.It was unforgettable. It had saffron in it as well. Drizzle with olive oil!!
Stacy
I always use Old Bay in my chowder... did someone else mention this already??
Private notes are only visible to you.