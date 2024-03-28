Spiced Chickpea Stew With Coconut and Turmeric Recipe (2024)

Ratings
5
out of 5
23,946
user ratings
Cooking Notes
Charlie
This is a great recipe. I made a few changes that pushed it over the top:-Added a jalapeño with the onion/garlic/ginger mixture-Doubled the amount of onion-Added a dash of cumin-At the very end of cooking, I added juice from half a lime and 2 tsp fish sauce-Beet greens worked well for me, as did cilantro for a garnish
Dee
Keep ginger in a ziplock bag in the freezer. Always ready for easy grating & never gets moldy!
Roni Jordan
DIY coconut milk so much better than canned. In a blender combine 1-3/4 cups Bob's Red Mill unsweetened shredded coconut and 2-1/3 cups warm water. Let stand about a minute so coconut slightly softens. Then blend on high 1-2 minutes until creamy. This took 1 minute in Vitamix. Pour into fine mesh strainer over a bowl, and press on the solids, then discard them. Yields 1-3/4 cups perfect coconut millk, just about what you need for this recipe.
Sam
I must be living life on the edge because I used two cans of coconut milk and seem to still be alive. I don’t consider myself a risk taker, but the extra can of coconut milk does give it a richer texture that’s delightful. This recipe deserves the hype. Fellow millennials, will this be our new avocado toast?
Mad Cook
Thank you to other cooks here. I read three notes here before making this 1) I stared at this recipe thinking two(!?) cans of coconut milk - I used one 2) acid...added juice from half a lemon 3) put kale in at the start of the 30 min simmer. I may have added a little more than 2c broth because I cut back on the coconut milk. I also added some red chile powder. My hubby just ate a bowl and said "YUM!" I'd make this again! BTW I soaked and pressure cooked 1.5c dry chickpeas.
Alexis
I have made this stew three times now, exactly as directed and it's delicious. My boyfriend asks me daily when I will be making it again. I suggest simmering for 45 minutes to an hour in order to get a thick enough stew, and definitely cook the chickpeas longer than you think you should! Two cans of coconut milk is appropriate and I think the stew would lose something with less. Happy cooking!
Elvis
MY GOD!While these suggestions may be appropriate, just FOLLOW THE RECIPE for the most creamy, satisfying stew EVER! And SO easy...
Michele
Where is my original comment? Only the positive ones are posted?I’ll try again: I must be the only one who doesn’t happen to love or like this recipe. Most of the comments include alterations or omissions; but yet they are all glowing reviews - of THEIR OWN RECIPE. I followed it as directed and I just think it tasted bad. And despite the recommendations, I don’t think I could have made it taste better. I like chickpeas and ginger and garlic. Seems like a no brainer, right? This one was a “fail”.
Clark
Flabbergasted to read others recommendations to halve the coconut milk. WHAT in the world! Fat carries the flavor. Do not mess with that fat. I imagine people did naively thinking it'd be healthier. While coconut fat raises LDL, it also raises HDL, evening it out and thus disproving the thinking that coconut milk should be moderated.
Scott
Like others, we used only one can of coconut milk and about a half cup extra broth. Doubled the spices and included cumin and garam masala. Squeezed lime on top before serving, and added lime and cumin to the yogurt to make a crema. We also roasted a can of chickpeas in the oven with spices and just used two cans in the stew. Delicious!!
Stefan
-Only 1 can of coconut milk-Retain drained Chickpea liquid and use in place of Chicken Stock -Juice of 1 Meyer Lemon
Alex
This stew is soooo good and I loved how seriously easy it was! For my garnish chickpeas, I saved about 3/4 cup from the get-go, tossed them in some olive oil and cumin, and baked at 375° until super crispy (20-25 mins). They give a really nice crunch to the dish.
Giuseppe
Egad! 2 cups of full-fat coconut milk equals 490% MDR of saturated fat. (Think bloomin' onion, etc., for example.) Looking forward to trying this recipe with perhaps silken tofu or other substitutes that provide creaminess. Not a health-nut but just balk at this ingredient. Thanks to all the helpful comments from other readers.
Add acid
Add acid (rice wine vinegar) at the end
Renee
Used my Instant Pot. I didn't have broth, so I started by cooking the recipe's chopped onions plus added chopped celery and carrots on the saute function. I added cumin as well as the tumeric, garlic, ginger, and pepper flakes after cooking the vegetables for a while. After adding the chickpeas and sauteeing, I added just 1 can of coconut milk and 1 cup of water. I set the Instant Pot with pressure to cook for 15 minutes. Quick released & added chopped kale and cooked on saute until soft. Yummy
J
Delish! Used Swiss chard for the greens. Added some celery I had leftover, I think some peas would also be wonderful as well. accidentally added 4 cups of broth rather than 2 so it’s a bit more soupy but still great. Added 1 lemon due to extra broth and a dollop of cashew yogurt. 🤌
jennifer
Pretty spicy!!! Delicious flavorsI used one can of coconut milk and it was the perfect consistency
Kareemah
I absolutely loved this. I used Green chard as the greens. incredibly economical, flavorful on its own without yogurt or anything else. a veggie protein soup for your vegan friends and a tasty break from a usual meal with animal protein.
my notes
Add mushrooms 2 boxes with onionsDon’t add salt bc adding broth Only 1 can milk but 3 cups broth
lbelle
Loved this! I browned bone-in chicken thighs, added them to the stew, shredded them then added them back in - really made this sooo good!
SYStrauss
This was good but very rich. I used a full fat coconut cream and followed the advice of one of the readers using the chickpea ‘juice’ for stock. Only used one can. The kale took it to the next level. It was tasty but I’d probably make it with coconut milk next time.
Rex
Good meal, would try adding tofu or potatoes next time to make it more hearty.
Paul S
1 tbsp gingerUse liquid from well cooked chickpeas (carrots and onions Great with pita chips and red hot sauce piri piriBest with spinach
catherine
I added a squirt of lime juice at the end (otherwise followed the recipe directly) and this dish SUNG. So easy, filling, and quick for a weeknight.
Sarah
This is a good base for additions. It’s a bit bland on its own but I added tomato paste and coriander and it was a lovely cozy meal. I think you can definitely have fun with adding flavours and especially a bit of acidity.
Esther Feldman
I used dried garbanzo beans and used the water from cooking the beans for the broth. Try using 1 1/2 cups of broth instead of 2. It took a long time for the liquid to reduce to “stewie”. Serve in bowls. I made rice — did not care for rice with it. Sadie, Steve and I loved this.
Tyler
Okay wow, this was delicious—perfect for a cold evening, but I have a feeling I’ll be making this year round. I followed the recipe as written, and the individual bowls really benefit from some freshness and a bit of acid before serving, either mint and yogurt, as suggested, or cilantro and fresh lime juice would be great too. This is an extremely satisfying vegetarian dish! Will be making again.
Anna
Allison Roman, you never let me down. My friends have semi-regular Soup Parties & this was my contribution. There were no leftovers and I got so many compliments. It makes you look like a pro with such little effort. I recommend letting it simmer for at least an hour, the chickpeas transform into something magical.
Sarah
This was VERY delicious — my edits per personal preference were to halve the broth since I love a coconutty and creamy thicker stew, and I simmered for closer to an hour. I also did cilantro instead of mint like Alison mentions in her video. So, so good!!!
pete
Very good, but it needs acid. A lime squeezed in makes all the difference.
