Spiced Chickpea Stew With Coconut and Turmeric Recipe (2024)

Where is my original comment? Only the positive ones are posted?I’ll try again: I must be the only one who doesn’t happen to love or like this recipe. Most of the comments include alterations or omissions; but yet they are all glowing reviews - of THEIR OWN RECIPE. I followed it as directed and I just think it tasted bad. And despite the recommendations, I don’t think I could have made it taste better. I like chickpeas and ginger and garlic. Seems like a no brainer, right? This one was a “fail”.