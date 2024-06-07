Spiced Pecan Date Shortbread Bars Recipe (2024)

I really like the flavor profile of these bars. I substituted a tablespoon of espresso for the rum since I took them to a dinner that included Muslims. I had a few problems tho . . . the shortbread got really soggy for some reason, and 2 cups was way too many pecans - about half of them fell off because they didn't get glued together by the filling. Suggestions to fix the soggy shortbread would be welcomed, because I really want to try this recipe again!