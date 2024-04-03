Spicy Noodles Recipe (2024)

Home » Recipes » Spicy Noodles Recipe
These spicy noodles are loaded with chili-garlic flavor, quickly stir fried in a vibrant, fiery Asian style sauce, so quick and easy to make! Ready in 10 minutes!
Quick and Easy Spicy Noodles Recipe
We're cooking up a big bowl of Spicy Noodles, my friends! Would you care to join me?
Spicy noodles are always on the menu in the Chili Pepper Madness kitchen. It's a perfect comfort food, incredibly quick and easy to whip together at a moment's notice with simple pantry ingredients.
There is no need to hit up the grocery store to buy pre-packaged "spicy noodles" that don't deliver that true spicy experience you're looking for. Spicy noodles are so much better homemade! You can spice these up as much as you want to.
All you need are noodles and a few spicy condiments that I regularly keep on hand. It's so easy, you'll have it on the table in about 15 minutes or so, and you can really spice it up as much as you want to.
You can enjoy your spicy noodles by themselves, or you can very easily toss in any of your favorite vegetables and/or proteins to round out the dish.
Consider this a base recipe, one you can really make your own with lots of potential additions, even though it's absolutely delicious exactly as it is.
Okay, enough talking!
Let's talk about how to make spicy noodles, shall we?
Spicy Noodles Ingredients
- SPICY NOODLES SAUCE
- Soy Sauce. Adds a wonderful umami to the sauce, as well as saltiness.
- Gochujang. Gochujang is a fermented Korean chili paste that offers HUGE flavor. You'll find a variety ranging from mild to hot. I prefer HOT.
- Sriracha. You can also use your favorite hot sauce.
- Chili-Garlic Sauce. I like my homemade chili-garlic sauce, though you can use your favorite brand.
- Chili Crisp. You must use this! Try my homemade chili crisp recipe and you'll always need it in the kitchen forever more. It's that good.
- Sesame Oil.
- Rice Wine Vinegar.
- Salt and Pepper. To taste, if desired.
- FOR THE SPICY NOODLES
- Dried Egg Noodles. You can use fresh, though you'll need to adjust your cooking time.
- Olive Oil. For stir frying.
- Spicy Chili Peppers. I’m using serrano and bird’s eye, though use your favorites for your own heat and flavor preference.
- FOR GARNISH. Red pepper flakes, extra chili crisp, fresh chopped herbs, chopped roasted peanuts, chopped green onion, sesame seeds.
How to Make Spicy Noodles - the Recipe Method
Make the Spicy Noodles Sauce. Whisk together the spicy noodles sauce ingredients and set the sauce aside.
You can easily make this spicy noodle sauce ahead of time and store it in the refrigerator for at least a week for easy cooking.
Cook the Noodles. Bring water to a boil in a large pot and boil the noodles per the packaging directions until done, about 4-5 minutes. Drain and set into a lightly oiled bowl.
Stir Fry the Chilies. Heat the oil in a wok or large pan over medium heat and add the chili peppers. Cook for 5 minutes to soften.
Feel free to add in other vegetables or chili peppers at this point as well to round out your dish.
Stir Fry the Noodles. Add the noodles and stir fry for 1 minute.
Add in the Sauce. Stir in the spicy noodles sauce and toss to evenly coat. Sauce up those noodles, my friends!
Get Ready for Hot and Spicy Noodles! Transfer to bowls. Garnish and serve.
Boom! Done! Your hot and spicy noodles are ready to serve. So easy to make, right? We've definitely upped the "spicy" factor here, just for you, just the way I like it.
Recipe Tips & Notes
- Add Vegetables and Proteins. You can really customize this recipe by adding in your favorite vegetables like carrots, broccoli, cabbage, mushrooms, bok choy, zucchini and others. You can also add in proteins like chicken, pork, shrimp, tofu, or anything you prefer. Feel free to add your favorites!
- Consider the Spicy Noodle Sauce a starter sauce. You can easily adjust it with any of your favorite sweet or spicy additions, like hot sauce, red chili flakes and powders, chili sauce, chili pastes, chili oil, sambals, brown sugar, honey, and more.
- This recipe works with just about any of your favorite noodles. I love egg noodles for this dish, but try ramen noodles, rice noodles, or angel hair pasta.
Storage & Leftovers
Spicy noodles will last 3-5 days in the refrigerator in a sealed container. You can serve it cold, or gently warm in a pan or in the microwave.
It is not ideal for freezing.
Spicy Noodles Too Spicy?
You can dial back on the heat by using a milder Korean gochujang and cutting back on the spicy elements - sriracha, chili-garlic sauce, hot peppers. You can also serve your spicy noodles with a dairy product, which helps to combat the heat.
That's it, my friends. I hope you enjoy my spicy noodles recipe. Let me know if you make it. I'd love to hear how it turned out for you, and how you made yours extra spicy!
Spicy Noodles Recipe
These spicy noodles are loaded with chili-garlic flavor, quickly stir fried in a vibrant, fiery Asian style sauce, so quick and easy to make!
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: American
Keyword: chili crisp, egg noodles, gochujang, sriracha
Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 10 minutes minutes
Calories: 192kcal
Author: Mike Hultquist
Servings: 6
Ingredients
SPICY NOODLES SAUCE
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons gochujang I use HOT
- 1 tablespoon sriracha or more to taste
- 1 tablespoon chili-garlic sauce
- 1 tablespoon chili crisp
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar
- Salt and pepper to taste
FOR THE SPICY NOODLES
- 12 ounces dried egg noodles
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2-3 spicy chili peppers I’m using serrano and bird’s eye – use your favorites
FOR GARNISH
- Chili flakes, extra chili crisp, fresh chopped herbs, chopped roasted peanuts, chopped green onion
Instructions
Whisk together the spicy noodles sauce ingredients and set the sauce aside.
Boil the noodles in hot water per the packaging directions until done, about 4-5 minutes. Drain and set into a lightly oiled bowl.
Heat the oil in a wok or large pan and add the chili peppers. Cook for 5 minutes to soften.
Add the noodles and stir fry for 1 minute.
Stir in the spicy noodles sauce and toss to evenly coat.
Transfer to bowls. Garnish and serve.
Notes
You can easily customize this dish by adding any vegetables or proteins you wish, or enjoy it on its own.
Nutrition Information
Calories: 192kcalCarbohydrates: 21gProtein: 4gFat: 10gSaturated Fat: 2gPolyunsaturated Fat: 2gMonounsaturated Fat: 6gSodium: 629mgPotassium: 39mgFiber: 1gSugar: 2gVitamin A: 26IUVitamin C: 5mgCalcium: 3mgIron: 1mg
NOTE: This recipe was updated on 8/23/23 to include new information. It was originally published on 8/22/22.
Reader Interactions
Comments
Kent says
Made last night with a couple of Fresnos and Serranos. Wasn’t hot enough so I slathered in homemade Ghost pepper sauce, delicious. Paid for it this morning but worth it.
Reply
Mike Hultquist says
There you go, Kent! Spice it up! Glad you enjoyed it.
Reply
Becky says
Hey, Mike and Patty.
I made these noodles tonight and it was so yummy! I will make it hotter next time. I just used two jalapenos. I think a bit too conservative. I added onions and red pepper. So, so delicious. I served it with grilled chicken thighs. I also made your candied jalapenos today and am anxiously awaiting the day we can eat them! Thank you for all the great recipes!
Reply
Mike Hultquist says
Glad you enjoyed it, Becky! Yes! Yeah, up the heat! Haha, thanks!
Reply
Sylvester says
Hello Mike OUTSTANDING this was Great added Jumbo Pink shrimp on top along with green onions.
Reply
Mike Hultquist says
Nice! Glad you enjoyed it, Sylvester! I love this with shrimp. Cheers!
Reply
Premlata Vazirani says
I love spicy food. I just get so carried away by your recipes. Yo be honest, I haven’t made any, but got the chili garlic crisp and use it in my cooking, add to dips etc.
People who don’t spicy food, they don’t know what they are missing. Just making your spicy noodles be the east start.
Reply
Mike Hultquist says
Thanks, Premlata. Yep, gotta have it spicy! I love it!
Reply
Josie Magistro says
Hi Mike!
Could you please tell me the cholesterol content in this dish if you know it? Per serving please.
Thank you!
Reply
Mike Hultquist says
Hi, Josie. Sorry, my nutritional calculator doesn't estimate cholesterol. You'll have to look at the individual ingredients you're using. Sorry about that.
Reply
Charles Pascual says
Nice dish - straight-forward recipe. Made mine with wide rice noodles 'cause that's what I had. I used a red chile and a jalapeño (seeded, of course) in deference to my spouse. Also added chicken. Otherwise, followed your recipe as written. We'll make this again. Thanks, Mike.
Reply
Mike Hultquist says
Nice!! Glad you enjoyed it, Charles! I usually have to mild things down a bit for my wife as well.
Reply
Hugh Prosser says
Mike, I enjoy all of your recipes, keep them coming !!
Hugh
Reply
Mike Hultquist says
Thanks so much, Hugh! I definitely will! I love it!
Reply
Pamela Maxfield says
Just made it and added in left over pork roast came out very well thanks
Reply
Mike H. says
Great! Thank you.
Reply
C. Robinson says
The recipe lists sesame oil as an ingredient. Is that toasted sesame oil or untoasted? Thanks.
Reply
Mike Hultquist says
I usually use toasted sesame oil.
Reply
Sangeeta says
Hi Mike, cannot wait to try your Spicy Noodles! Just wanted to ask - which chili crisp do you use? I have these amazing crisps called 'Drama Queen' and I buy a lot of them on our annual trip to Thailand.
Reply
Mike Hultquist says
Sangeeta, I use my homemade chili crisp recipe here, though your favorite will work: https://www.chilipeppermadness.com/recipes/chili-crisp/
Reply
Patrice says
Hi Mike: This recipe looks delicious! I plan to use buckwheat noodles to increase nutritional value and fiber and cannot wait to try it! BTW, I love your site! Thanks, Patrice
Reply
Mike Hultquist says
Nice! Thanks, Patrice!
Reply
Robert says
Boom! Done!
Digging this one Mike. Thanks a lot.
Reply
Pieter says
Mike 5 star for the spicy noddle's really enjoyed recipe saved
Reply
Mike Hultquist says
Excellent! Thanks, Pieter!
Reply