Spicy Sesame Noodles With Chicken and Peanuts Recipe (2024)

Ratings
4
out of 5
11,647
user ratings
Your rating
or to rate this recipe.
Have you cooked this?
or to mark this recipe as cooked.
Private Notes
Leave a Private Note on this recipe and see it here.
Cooking Notes
Adrienne
I added 4 cloves of minced garlic, and 2 inches of sliced ginger to the chicken, and finished the whole thing with chopped cilantro, green onions, and cucumber. I had to use gf spaghetti. Next time I will grate orange zest into the pepper sauce instead of just cooking the big pieces and taking them out. I will also use a little less pepper .
Andy
After making it once, I would try garlic next time... I found the taste a bit, well, two dimensional— heat and everything else. Just as a thought experiment, I wonder sometimes how many ingredients can be omitted or replaced with the commenter still able to claim they ‘made’ a recipe. I sure see a lot of:‘Skipped a and b, added x, y, z and c, and I know my way is better!’
Mushroom Bites Back
Daniel Backman
Save the leftover orange from peeling and generously squeeze the orange juice into the ramen before even. It craved some citrus acid with all of the oil/fat. I chopped the remaining fruit and tossed it with the noodles. Pretty good overall.
Cy
It’s not meant to all be used in the recipe. You make the Chile oil and have extra. They could have noted this in the recipe, but most experienced cooks would see that after reading the recipe through
Jen
Why not use good Chinese chili oil to taste and omit the large amount of oil and chili flakes? Add some grated zest to the soy and sesame oil. You can add extra chili flakes to taste.
Maggie
4 cloves of minced garlic, and 2 inches of sliced ginger to the chicken, and finished the whole thing with chopped cilantro, green onions, and cucumber.
Philip M Fortman
When doing sesame noodles, I start with a small dry cast iron pan with the bottom completely covered with white sesame seeds. Start with low heat, slowly increase, stirring and turning with a flat edge spatula. If the heat gots too high, some seeds may pop out of the pan. Work sesame seeds to develop a nice brown with a few smokey black. Pull the pan off heat and let cool while preparing the other ingredients. Stir the crispy sesame seeds into the noodles as you add your other ingredients.
Philip
i cooked this exactly as directed—it was delicious and full of flavor. i was quite surprised how much flavor the orange peel added. be sure to get the rind and not much of the white pith (it can add bitterness). i just used a knife to peel of the top layer of the rind. will definitely make again.
MB
Cy - I haven’t made this yet so have no idea how much of the chili oil I won’t use. But nowhere in the recipe does it say or imply not to use all of it (just that it will keep).
Kay
I will cut the amount of red pepper flakes in half next time.
Christine
Very easy, very tasty. Made half the oil blend, scraped the peanuts into the mix and then added a little more oil. Threw in some sad mushrooms near the end of the chicken but in hindsight could’ve added some red peppers for sweetness and crunch. Accidentally cooked rice noodles - next time will stick to ramen or udon as I felt the mix needed a beefier noodle base. Def add some lime juice at the end to brighten the dish. Will def make again!
kathyinct
Quickest and best true Chinese restaurant cold sesame noodles -- the one where all the ingredients go into a blender, dump over the noodles. DONE.Only grating the ginger takes a bit of time -- into blender with sesame oil, chicken broth, peanut butter, garlic (I buy pre-minced), hot oil, soy sauce.This one is probably good, but a LOT of steps at 9 at night. And NOT true sesame noodles.
Andy
I second the observation that the recipe nowhere implies omitting some of the Chile oil. It implies you could make the oil 2 weeks in advance.
William Doran
Added tsp orange marmalade to soy/sesame/chili and whisked to make vinaigrette (skipped rinds altogether). Only used 2 tbsp grapeseed oil to toast peanuts and removed with a slotted spoon instead of emptying whole pan into the chili oil. Did not add any additional oil to cook chicken and needed a 14” skillet to brown that much meat. Lastly, I squeezed some OJ into the skillet to deglaze the pan and served with chopped mint, chives, and cilantro.
Ray Levi
Added 1 garlic clove. Didn't need as many pepper flakes , maybe 1 TBS, and more oil would help. There are also loots of ways to doctor up the Chile oil I think, to bring out the flavors. Use fresher flakes next time.
elizabeth
Too spicy as is. Second time making it I added ginger and garlic, red bell pepper for color, and a handful of broccoli florets (steamed prior). I added two T of orange juice and reduced oil to 1/3 c. I used entire pack of TJ’s knife edge noodles. Great quick meal!
CJ
5 stars for being tasty and crazy easy on a weeknight. Many little additions of garlic or ginger or an extra veg or two would be great, but if you make it quick and easy as is, it's delicious and satisfying. Will add to our rotation!
Les
Do you people actually read the directions before cooking, STEP 5 "(If you don't use all of the chile oil, you can store it in the refrigerator for 2 weeks in an airtight container.) "
Stephanie
This was a rare disappointment. I followed the recipe exactly and the result tasted...hot and oily. Could not taste the sesame oil, nor the orange.
Kate
This is in our regular rotation. Delicious, even when you use WAY fewer red pepper flakes because of sensitive stomachs. We add a green veggie, usually asparagus, to make it a complete meal. Green beans or roasted Brussels sprouts are delicious additions as well.
Genny
Honestly, not good. I would not recommend. Flavorless, overly oily, filling but there are just so many easier recipes that pack a lot more flavor.
Tim B.
It's good but I wanted more flavor. I think it needs more soy sauce and more sesame oil. Some garlic and ginger would be a nice addition. I used one-third of the chili flakes because my wife can't tolerate heat like I can. I do have some leftovers so maybe I'll doctor those up later.
LM
I found it very one dimensional. And so oily. I’ll just use good store bought chili oil next time (which is made with Thai chilis). Didn’t feel the orange added anything. Could use one or more of garlic, ginger, lime juice, fresh herbs, etc.
MauraJS
This dish was yummy, quick and easy! I did add, as others recommended, 1 TBS each of minced ginger and garlic to chicken as it cooked and 1 TBS smooth peanut butter to the red pepper mixture after I stirred in the hot peanuts in oil. I did decrease the amount of red pepper flakes to 1/2 TBS which was perfect to achieve a mild heat, which I prefer. At serving, I topped with additional roasted, salted, chopped peanuts and some chopped green onion. This dish reheats very well in the microwave.
Steven
Added five quartered baby bok choy, parcooked for a minute before cooking the noodles. I'd use more next time and some reconstituted and sliced dried shiitake mushrooms. Garlic and ginger might be nice additions. It'd be easier to toss the noodles in a wok. Using some juice from the orange might also be good. Re: the quantity of oil: there's enough for 1.5 or 2x this recipe, depending upon how you feel about the heat.
virginia
I used Forbidden Rice black Thai rice noodles and enjoyed the chewiness and the color contrast.
bizzy
For our tastes: Less oil and meat, add ginger garlic, more green onions
DG
I made these noodles for dinner and went into labor later that night!
Gail
Used Ramen and left over rotisserie chicken breast. Added ginger and garlic. Cut red pepper flakes to 1 TSP but used all of the oil. It was pretty tasty. But next time I am going to add some vegetables such as Brocolli, red and yellow peppers and whatever I have left over in the refrigerator.
Private notes are only visible to you.