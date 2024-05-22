Spicy Sichuan Noodles Recipe (2024)

Loved the idea of this but if I ever make again, I will just omit the salt entirely-it’s so not necessary if you use soy sauce, even low sodium soy sauce. I love Sichuan peppercorns song added lots. Oh, also, I cut the oil significantly

Delicious. Deep frying isn’t needed. Just sauté up the pork and keep going. Tahini gives this the ‘yum’. Now on rotation here.

Definitely look for Chinese noodles; not right with spaghetti

I used ground turkey (cooked on high to crisp), regular wheat pasta and red pepper flakes. It was super yummy. To all those who complain about the 12 oz vs 16 oz, just cook the whole pound and freeze what you don't need for the NYT recipe. I love having a stash of cooked pasta when I want a super speedy meal. Happy holidays and happy 2022!

One of the best!I love this easy and almost perfect dish. I did use peppercorns but used a pepper grinder and stir fried the ground peppercorns for about a minute then removed them It just seemed easier and it worked great. I followed the recipe as printed and WOW! Compliments all around. Chopped peanuts on top.

Delicious with dark meat ground turkey subbed for pork, and since I didn't have the Sichuan peppercorns, I used red pepper flakes as others had suggested, and fried them along with the turkey. It got lightly browned, but not very crispy, perhaps due to higher water content than pork?

Very good! I had a leftover eggplant in the fridge so I diced it and added it to the pork and it was delicious.

I added cabbage and broccoli for extra crunch and veg. Also whole lb pork, fried 1/2 at a time. Used extra garlic and ginger! Yum.

I took the advice of some others and reduced the amount of oil to 1/2 cup, and also just sauteed the peppercorns then discarded them before frying the pork. This recipe was as a lot of Chinese dishes, a little fussy but quite easy to put together if you have all the ingredients ready to go. I used chinese egg noodles and sesame paste, and the result was so delicious. I will make this again. I found this recipe serves more than 4 servings. I had plenty leftover to enjoy another time.

This was delicious! Everyone (including our kids, ages 5 and 9, who are not picky as a rule, but can be when it comes to noodles) loved it. The kids both asked for a splash of vinegar, which brightened up the dish but is very non traditional. I will do this again, but next time I will:- sautee the pork instead of doing the deep fry- serve it with cut up cucumbers and peppers on the side- add the chili oil directly to the dish once served

This recipe makes a flavorful sauce for noodles. I made it as written except used half dark soy and half regular soy, freshly ground natural peanut butter and half of the chicken broth. I sprinkled the top with shredded cucumber, cilantro and crispy garlic chips. I think coarsely chopped roasted peanuts would be a tasty addition. For my taste, it needs more heat and maybe a dusting of roasted Sichuan pepper. A squeeze of lime might also brighten the flavors.

Not bad! I didn't add any salt (the soy sauce gives you all you need), and I added baby bok choy give the dish some green. It came out good, but maybe a little gummy.

Regarding the salt, I think this recipe has been changed since originally published. The ingredients say, "salt to taste," but the directions seem to refer twice to a measured qty of salt: "1 teaspoon of the salt..." and "the remaining soy sauce and salt..." It sounds like it originally specified a quantity greater than a tsp (at least 1 person refers to 3 tsp), and that's what earlier comments referred to.

Delicious vegetarian version - we used Wegmans Don't Be Piggy meatless sausage crumbles and vegetable broth. Great flavor and very easy to make.

I did not add the salt and it was fine.

This was very good, despite some changes made to accommodate a vegetarian family member. I'm looking forward to making it the right way next time; I'm confident the carnivores will like it even more. Subbed rehydrated TVP for pork, vegetable broth for chicken stock. Also, I plowed ahead despite my (temporary) lack of Sichuan peppercorns; added a lot of black pepper and a tad more chili oil. One might argue that I didn't make the same dish, but it was delicious nonetheless.

Why deep-fry the pork ? It makes an unnecessary mess. You should be able to stir-fry the pork until crispy in a Tbsp or two of oil, although that WILL take a bit more attention.

I thought the recipe was very good but it was extremely salty for me and I love salt.

I buy Szechuan pepper oil at the Asian market. It’s very potent so I just drizzle a bit in and avoid the whole spice-grinding ordeal altogether.

The Sichuan peppercorns need to be ground very finely to prevent it from seeming like you've sprinkled sand on the noodles.

No way I'd use 3 tsp of salt. I used one. Substituted stir fried chicken breast instead of deep frying pork. Added baby bok choy, pea pods and broccoli. Garnished with beans sprouts and ground peanuts.

The peppercorns should be added in step 4. That's necessary for them to infuse the oil with their flavor and to soften them up a bit. They're not usually added at the end in a dish like this. See the Woks of Lif ewebsite for a more traditional variant.

Very tasty, used hot pepper flakes instead of Sichuan peppercorns because I didn't have any. Also added "rainbow slaw" at the end for crunchiness and a bit of fresh cilantro. Finally, used chopped chicken instead of pork and less oil, for health reasons. I would make it again but leave the scallions fresh for addition at the end.

We used a lb. of ground pork and sautéed it with 1T of peanut oil. And we added no salt to this dish. It turned out great.

The recipe doesn't say 3 tablespoons of salt. It says 3 tablespoons of soy sauce and "salt to taste." Gotta read carefully.

Another technique to avoid gritty Sichuan peppercorns if you can't grind them fine, is to fry the peppercorns in oil, drain the peppercorns and keep the oil, and use the peppercorn-infused oil to fry the meat.

FAQs

Szechuan style noodles with soy sauce, tangy rice vinegar, plenty of vegetables, and thick egg noodles…with the most addicting toasted sesame chili oil spooned over top. These quick and healthy vegetable-filled Chinese noodles can be made and ready in just about 30 minutes.

This sack is a kind of hot-spiced noodles or spicy peanut noodles.It is favored with a sauce containing dried shrimp, shredded preserved vegetables,crushed roasted peanuts, sesame seeds, chilli oil,soy sauce,vinegar and garlic.

A thick sauce made of Chinese sesame paste, chilli oil, ground Sichuan pepper, soy sauce, black rice vinegar, etc. It delivers a distinctive nutty, hot & numbing taste. Delicious toppings consisting of fried minced meat, preserved vegetables & fried peanuts/soybeans.

The three dominant flavors of Sichuan liangmian are 酸 (suān) sour, 甜 (tián) sweet and 辣 (là) spicy. Black vinegar contributes sourness, a little bit of white sugar brings out the base flavors, and homemade chili oil makes everything pleasantly spicy.

Boil noodles: Bring a large pot of water to a boil and cook your noodles according to the directions. Rinse under cold water and drain very well. Add sauce: Add as much of the Szechuan chili oil sauce according to your liking and spice level. Serve: Top with fresh cilantro, scallions, and a sprinkle of sesame seeds.

Schezwan sauce is a popular Indo-Chinese condiment made with red chilies, garlic, soya sauce, vinegar and Sichuan peppers. Also known as Schezwan Chutney, it gets the name from the use of Sichuan peppers in the preparation of this sauce.

Sichuan peppercorn has an intense, fragrant citrus-like flavour and produces a "tingly-numbing" (麻; má) sensation in the mouth. Other commonly used spices in Sichuan cuisine are garlic, chili peppers, ginger, and star anise.

Sichuan peppercorns are from the prickly ash bush and their flavor is sometimes compared to touching a battery to the tongue. That nice, zingy flavor that numbs the mouth slightly and gives a bit of a shocking feeling is the signature flavor of a lot of dishes from this cuisine.

Schezwan noodles are usually cooked with spicy schezwan sauce, whereas the Hakka noodle is usually made with soy sauce. The schezwan noodles are spicy and hot, whereas Hakka noodles have a much milder flavour, and it is not at all spicy or pungent.

Oyster sauce is commonly used in Chinese food and adds a savory, salty, umami flavor. Both can be found in most grocery stores. If you like, you can add grated or minced ginger or garlic. Serve your homemade brown sauce with a beef, chicken, or pork stir-fry or chow mein dish.

Chongqing noodle dishes are typically spicy and prepared using a variety of spices, seasonings and sauces. Sichuan pepper is often used in the dish's preparation. Myriad meats and vegetables are also used in its preparation. Various garnishes and condiments are also used, such as spring onions and chili oil.

FENG: The sauce is called Lu or Lu Shui. And basically every Chinese regional cuisine uses some variation of it. Usually it's made out of a base of salt, such as soy sauce, sugar and a mix of spices. And to Peter, the sauce is a living, breathing thing.

Szechuan is the phonetic spelling which was used in the West before the romanization of Chinese (called pinyin) was adopted in the 1980s. In pinyin, it is spelt Sichuan. In Chinese, 四川 四 (si - meaning four) and 川 (chuan - meaning river).

Dan Dan Noodles (担担面) are a spicy specialty that was born in Sichuan but has since taken the world by storm—and for a good reason. They're the flavor equivalent of a roller coaster.

Szechuan pepper has an intensely fragrant, citrus-like flavour and produces a "tingly-numbing" (Chinese: 麻) sensation in the mouth. Also common are garlic, chili, ginger, star anise and other spicy herbs, plants and spices. Broad bean chili paste (豆瓣酱) is also a staple seasoning in Sichuan cuisine.

The level of spiciness depends on the chef and also on personal preferences of the person eating the food. Because Sichuan cuisine is known for its spicy food, people tend to think of only spicy food when thinking of this cuisine, even though this is not the case.