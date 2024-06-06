Spicy Stir-Fried Tofu With Kale and Red Pepper Recipe (2024)

This recipe did not work out for me. Everything was nicely cooked except the kale was way too chewy and under-done. I don’t want my kale completely limp but neither do I like it to be a chewing exercise for my mouth. (I did blanch it first for one minute.). If I were trying again I would cook the kale first to my preferred texture; then remove from the wok. Then I would follow the recipe as written and add the kale back in at the end. But, as it was nothing special, I probably won’t try again.