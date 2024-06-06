Spicy Stir-Fried Tofu With Kale and Red Pepper Recipe (2024)

Ratings
Cooking Notes
Danielle
I love this recipe--- I never bother to blanch the kale and it turns out fine!
JoanC
Delicious and well worth making. Followed the recipe as written. Note, though, that unless you're particularly speedy in the kitchen or have someone to do your mis-en-place for you (or manage to buy organic kale that doesn't come with a healthy dose of dirt, necessitating a thorough washing), this takes more like 40 minutes than 20. Still well worth it.
Chappell Stewart
Very tasty! Doesn't make enough for four dinner sized servings - really only two. I substituted the sugar with a bit of honey in the soy sauce mixture to cut out the added sugar. Turned out great!
Judy H-M
I use a whole container of tofu for extra protein.
Ms D
Of course you know that honey is a sugar - so you're not cutting sugar. Now there may be important differences to you in sugars, but that's not what you wrote. Honey is sugar.
Becky
I’m still new to stir frying tofu, but this recipe worked very well and tasted great. I served it with wide egg noodles.
TEH
Delicious!!!!
Meridith
A lot of prep, yes, but that’s how stir-fries are. It’s tasty. Made this with what I had on hand: extra firm tofu, carrots cut into matchsticks for the bell pepper, dry white wine subbed for the rice wine, half of a Thai chili (seeds removed) for the Serrano (Thai chilies are VERY spicy). I would like it to be saucier, so perhaps I will double the liquids next time. Served it over rice noodles.
Doris
This is good and easy. I used a bit more garlic and ginger, as I usually do with recipes like this. We like more sauce, so I proportionately increased the soy, wine, broth mixture by half.
LIz
The combination of kale, red peppers and tofu is a good one. But the sauce lacks an authentic Asian flavor. I agree with the comment that it actually takes closer to 40 minutes to prepare because of all the preparation prior to putting things into the wok.
cat
We doubled the ginger and garlic to 2 tbsp each and subbed sherry with mirin. Used random veggies and didn’t blanch them. We omitted chilies bc of our toddler. It was a big hit with her. We will definitely make it again.
PaTar
This recipe did not work out for me. Everything was nicely cooked except the kale was way too chewy and under-done. I don’t want my kale completely limp but neither do I like it to be a chewing exercise for my mouth. (I did blanch it first for one minute.). If I were trying again I would cook the kale first to my preferred texture; then remove from the wok. Then I would follow the recipe as written and add the kale back in at the end. But, as it was nothing special, I probably won’t try again.
Christine
I did not find that the kale was sufficiently cooked; I certainly followed the times and temperatures to the letter.
Dinnertimegal
Made some adjustments based on what was on hand: two blocks of defrosted frozen spinach for the kale, few shakes of crushed red pepper for the Serrano, threw in an extra red pepper. A nice variation from my standard stir fries.
Kathryn
Never been a fan of tofu, but this recipe helped to change that. Some notes:-Omitted the salt and sugar.-Added some lime juice to the soy sauce mixture. -Seasoned the blanched kale with pepper.-Served on a bed of roasted broccoli.
JodeeJ
This was kind of “meh”. Not as much flavor as I would have expected. Also, if you add the red bell peppers and stir fry for one minute, they aren’t even warm much less cooked.
Charles
I think I would add some punch to the sauce with a bit rice vinegar added to the sauce mixture. The longest part of this dish is the preparation, and it’s a bit tedious. Otherwise, a great meal.
rahul
Excellent dish. You will not have a lot of Cooking time and it’s all about timing and prep. Served it with egg fried rice instead of sticky rice and it worked well.
fermata
I just made this for breakfast! I might cook the kale longer next time. Also, I skipped the serrano and went with red pepper flakes.
Alex
Delicious. I added slivered almonds on top (once served in my bowl) for extra crunch. As others have pointed out, this definitely takes longer than 20 minutes, but it's worth it.
