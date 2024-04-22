Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recipe (2024)

Published December 30, 2022.This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my disclosure policy.
This creamy, easy-to-make spinach and artichoke dip is loaded with cheese and topped off with breadcrumbs for the perfect appetizer. You will love this delicious dip, which is great to serve on any occasion.
One of my favorite parts of any meal is the delicious appetizers. It’s even better at a party with a wide array of options. If you’re similar, you must try my Corn Fritters and my Honey-Garlic Chicken Wings.
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Spinach and artichoke dip is a simple-to-prepare appetizer consisting of cheeses, fat, spinach, and artichokes baked until hot and creamy. It is commonly served with tortilla chips, crostini, crackers, or vegetables. It is a very common appetizer served on menus in restaurants across the United States.
This dip’s ingredients will be different depending on who is making it. I believe most of the flavor will come from the cheese, fat, and artichokes. You can enhance the taste of this dip with herbs, onions, or different cheeses. I used toasted breadcrumbs on top to add texture and flavor. You can get creative with this dip and customize it to your liking.
Ingredients and Substitutions
- Cheese – I use a combination of cream cheese, mozzarella cheese, and grated parmesan.
- Sour Cream – Use a full-fat sour cream for this dip.
- Mayonnaise – My homemade mayonnaise would be perfect in this, or you can use your favorite brand.
- Spinach – I used fresh baby spinach. However, you can use frozen spinach and will have to ensure it is thawed and squeezed of as much liquid as possible.
- Garlic – A few cloves of garlic will help enhance the flavor.
- Artichokes – Use canned, drained artichokes. They can be already quartered or whole that needs to be quartered by hand. Fresh artichokes can be used, but they must be fully cooked and prepared.
- Breadcrumbs – I used panko breadcrumbs in this.
- Olive oil – This is used to sauté the garlic and spinach and to coat the breadcrumbs in to help add flavor and to assist in browning.
- Seasonings – Salt and pepper are all I used in this dip.
How to Make Spinach and artichoke Dip
Add some olive oil to a large pan and cook the garlic until fragrant, which takes about 30 seconds.
Pour in the chopped spinach and cook while constantly stirring until it’s wilted, which takes about 90 seconds.
Drain the spinach in a strainer to eliminate excess liquid and set aside.
Fold the sour cream, cream cheese, mayonnaise, mozzarella, parmesan cheese, artichokes, wilted spinach, salt, and pepper in a large bowl.
Transfer the mixture to an 8”x12” or 9”x13” casserole dish and smooth it out.
Evenly sprinkle on the remaining mozzarella cheese.
Next, mix the panko breadcrumbs and olive oil.
Evenly sprinkle the breadcrumbs over the top of the spinach and artichoke dip and bake at 375° for 30 to 35 minutes or until the breadcrumbs are lightly browned, and the dip is melted and creamy.
Cool slightly for 5 minutes at room temperature before serving.
Make-Ahead and Storage
Make-Ahead: You can make this recipe 2 days before without baking it. If you bake it, then it is meant to be eaten immediately.
How to Store: Cover the spinach and artichoke dip and place it in the refrigerator for 4 to 5 days. You can freeze this covered for up to 3 months. Thaw it in the refrigerator for 1 day before reheating it.
How to Reheat: Add the desired amount of dip to a small casserole dish, cover with aluminum foil, and bake it at 375° for 15-20 minutes or until hot and cheesy.
Chef Notes + Tips
- The breadcrumbs on top are optional.
- You can also feel free to add ½ peeled and small diced yellow onion or ½ cup of thinly sliced green onions into the dip before baking.
- If the cream cheese is not softened, you must whip it in a stand mixer with the paddle attachment on high speed until creamy.
Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recipe
Servings: 12
Prep Time: 15 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 35 minutes minutes
Ingredients
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 finely minced cloves of garlic
- 5 ounces roughly chopped fresh baby spinach
- ½ cup sour cream
- 4 ounces cream cheese
- 1 ½ cups mayonnaise
- 3 cups shredded mozzarella
- ½ cup parmesan cheese
- 2 14- ounce cans drained quartered artichoke hearts
- ½ cup panko breadcrumbs
- sea salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil to a large pan and cook the garlic over low to medium heat just until fragrant, which takes about 30 seconds.
Pour in the chopped spinach and cook while constantly stirring until it’s wilted, which takes about 90 seconds.
Drain the spinach in strainer to get rid of any excess liquid and set aside.
In a large bowl fold together the sour cream, cream cheese, mayonnaise, mozzarella, parmesan cheese, artichokes, wilted spinach-garlic mixture, salt, and pepper.
Transfer the mixture to an 8”x12” or 9”x13” casserole dish and smooth out using a rubber spatula.
Evenly sprinkle on the remaining mozzarella cheese.
Next, mix the panko breadcrumbs and olive oil in a small bowl until the breadcrumbs are saturated in the oil.
Evenly sprinkle the breadcrumbs over top of the spinach and artichoke dip and bake at 375° for 30 to 35 minutes or until the breadcrumbs are lightly browned and mix dip is melted and creamy.
Cool slightly for 5 minutes at room temperature before serving.
Notes
Nutrition
Calories: 396kcalCarbohydrates: 6gProtein: 10gFat: 37gSaturated Fat: 11gPolyunsaturated Fat: 13gMonounsaturated Fat: 11gTrans Fat: 0.1gCholesterol: 52mgSodium: 620mgPotassium: 128mgFiber: 1gSugar: 2gVitamin A: 1534IUVitamin C: 4mgCalcium: 229mgIron: 1mg
Course: Appetizer
Cuisine: American
Author: Chef Billy Parisi
42 comments
- Dana Bunch
Loved this recipe. I will definitely make again!
- Reply
- sue
Thank you tasty 😋 dipp 😁😋sour cherry jam thank you ChefBilly 😊
- sue
😋yummy thank you ChefBilly 😁👏
- Reply
- Jeni Lack
Best Spinach and Artichoke Dip ever. Made and served this at a party and it was gone in 1/2 hour.
Used a hollowed out Hawaiian Bread with dip inside. Delicious!
- Reply
many thanks!
- Reply
- carrie
Love this recipe !! I have even spread leftover dip on pre baked pizza shells as a sauce for white pizza .
- Reply
- Jacqueline Slana
The girls at book club gobbled this up! It smells amazing and tastes even better. Perfect recipe!
- Reply
- Naomi
Love love this dip. It’s so good. Have made it twice.
- Reply
- Jeanine Williams
Took this as an appetizer to my Bunco group. Everyone loved it. Thanks for sharing the recipe ❤️
- Reply
- Donna Barkell
Love that recipe. I added pepper jack cheese
- Reply
- sue 😁
Yummy ChefBilly thank you 🤩 😋😁
- Reply
- Margie
Sooo good! Made this for Thanksgiving and it was a huge hit- had a guest that went to culinary school ask for the recipe!! Thanks Chef – so easy to make with fantastic results!!
- Reply
- Nikki Wheat Christensen
This was my first time making one of your recipes, and I made it for a Thanksgiving appetizer. I didn’t use the panko, and I used Fustini’s garlic infused olive oil. I don’t think my sister-in-law has ever asked for anything to take home after a meal, but she asked for this! Everyone loved it!
- Reply
- sue 👋
Thank you Chef Billy tasty 😋 recipe 🤩😋👋
- Reply
- Chef Billy Parisi
Appreciate you trying this!
- Reply
- Evelyn DeMartini
I haven’t made it but I definitely will be; they all looked amazing!!! My husband and I always stay home on New Year’s Eve. I make a variety of appetizers for out dinner and a bottle of Prosecco. These are definitely going to be served on New Years Eve. Thank you Billy!!
- Reply
- Chef Billy Parisi
My pleasure, thank you for trying this!
- Reply
- sue Macleod
Love these recipes yum thank you Chief Billy 😁😋😊👋🤩
- Reply
- Chef Billy Parisi
Thanks so much!
- Reply
- sue Macleod
Yes thank you fabulous tasty recipes from Chief Billy now I’m hungry 😁🤣😋👋🤩
- Reply
- Chef Billy Parisi
thanks!
- Reply
- Teresa Hixson
As usual, your recipe topped my old one by a mile. Now, every function I go to they request me to bring this dip. Thank you, Chef. 😃
- Reply
- Beth
I made this recipe and it was a huge hit at my Daughter’s birthday party. I am gluten free so I subbed the panko for rice chex (I even just used Aldi brand) Turned out perfectly!
- Reply
fantastic
- Reply
- Amanda
BOMB! I’ve made this so many times already. It’s requested at every work function
- Reply
Appreciate it.
- Reply
- elisabeth williams
Great recipe!
- Reply
thank you so kindly!!
- Reply
- Sara Zahlen
Made for work event and was amazing!!!!
- Reply
perfect
- Reply
- Mari
It was super easy to make and absolutely delicious
- Reply
excellent!
- Reply
- Jill
This recipe was so delicious and easy to follow. His directions and recipes are so easy to follow and they have a video too. It’s like having your own personal chef/teacher right beside you in the kitchen!
- Reply
Amazing!
- Reply
- Lindy Felix Felix
Definite hit with the family and friends. Throwing out my old recipe and replacing it with yours. Thank you!
- Reply
That’s a heck of a compliment. Thank you.
- Reply
- Jean Moore
Wonderful appetizer. Even my very picky guest liked it.
- Reply
Excellent!
- Reply
- Vanessa G
I made this for a Super Bowl party and there wasn’t a drop left. So delicious.looking forward to making this again.
- Reply
- Linda
Big hit! Even my husband who is not a big fan of this dip said it was really good!! I did not do the panko but will try it next time
- Reply
- Joan Capps
I will make it ! Have to buy ingredients
Thank You.
- Reply
- Loretta Nash
Awesome easy and fun
- Reply