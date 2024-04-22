Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recipe (2024)

This creamy, easy-to-make spinach and artichoke dip is loaded with cheese and topped off with breadcrumbs for the perfect appetizer. You will love this delicious dip, which is great to serve on any occasion.

One of my favorite parts of any meal is the delicious appetizers. It’s even better at a party with a wide array of options. If you’re similar, you must try my Corn Fritters and my Honey-Garlic Chicken Wings.

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

Spinach and artichoke dip is a simple-to-prepare appetizer consisting of cheeses, fat, spinach, and artichokes baked until hot and creamy. It is commonly served with tortilla chips, crostini, crackers, or vegetables. It is a very common appetizer served on menus in restaurants across the United States.

This dip’s ingredients will be different depending on who is making it. I believe most of the flavor will come from the cheese, fat, and artichokes. You can enhance the taste of this dip with herbs, onions, or different cheeses. I used toasted breadcrumbs on top to add texture and flavor. You can get creative with this dip and customize it to your liking.

Ingredients and Substitutions

  • Cheese – I use a combination of cream cheese, mozzarella cheese, and grated parmesan.
  • Sour Cream – Use a full-fat sour cream for this dip.
  • Mayonnaise – My homemade mayonnaise would be perfect in this, or you can use your favorite brand.
  • Spinach – I used fresh baby spinach. However, you can use frozen spinach and will have to ensure it is thawed and squeezed of as much liquid as possible.
  • Garlic – A few cloves of garlic will help enhance the flavor.
  • Artichokes – Use canned, drained artichokes. They can be already quartered or whole that needs to be quartered by hand. Fresh artichokes can be used, but they must be fully cooked and prepared.
  • Breadcrumbs – I used panko breadcrumbs in this.
  • Olive oil – This is used to sauté the garlic and spinach and to coat the breadcrumbs in to help add flavor and to assist in browning.
  • Seasonings – Salt and pepper are all I used in this dip.

How to Make Spinach and artichoke Dip

Add some olive oil to a large pan and cook the garlic until fragrant, which takes about 30 seconds.

Pour in the chopped spinach and cook while constantly stirring until it’s wilted, which takes about 90 seconds.

Drain the spinach in a strainer to eliminate excess liquid and set aside.

Fold the sour cream, cream cheese, mayonnaise, mozzarella, parmesan cheese, artichokes, wilted spinach, salt, and pepper in a large bowl.

Transfer the mixture to an 8”x12” or 9”x13” casserole dish and smooth it out.

Evenly sprinkle on the remaining mozzarella cheese.

Next, mix the panko breadcrumbs and olive oil.

Evenly sprinkle the breadcrumbs over the top of the spinach and artichoke dip and bake at 375° for 30 to 35 minutes or until the breadcrumbs are lightly browned, and the dip is melted and creamy.

Cool slightly for 5 minutes at room temperature before serving.

Make-Ahead and Storage

Make-Ahead: You can make this recipe 2 days before without baking it. If you bake it, then it is meant to be eaten immediately.

How to Store: Cover the spinach and artichoke dip and place it in the refrigerator for 4 to 5 days. You can freeze this covered for up to 3 months. Thaw it in the refrigerator for 1 day before reheating it.

How to Reheat: Add the desired amount of dip to a small casserole dish, cover with aluminum foil, and bake it at 375° for 15-20 minutes or until hot and cheesy.

Chef Notes + Tips

  • The breadcrumbs on top are optional.
  • You can also feel free to add ½ peeled and small diced yellow onion or ½ cup of thinly sliced green onions into the dip before baking.
  • If the cream cheese is not softened, you must whip it in a stand mixer with the paddle attachment on high speed until creamy.

Video

Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recipe

5 from 27 votes

This creamy easy-to-make spinach and artichoke dip is loaded up with cheese and topped off with breadcrumbs for the perfect appetizer.

Servings: 12

Prep Time: 15 minutes minutes

Cook Time: 35 minutes minutes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 finely minced cloves of garlic
  • 5 ounces roughly chopped fresh baby spinach
  • ½ cup sour cream
  • 4 ounces cream cheese
  • 1 ½ cups mayonnaise
  • 3 cups shredded mozzarella
  • ½ cup parmesan cheese
  • 2 14- ounce cans drained quartered artichoke hearts
  • ½ cup panko breadcrumbs
  • sea salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

  • Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil to a large pan and cook the garlic over low to medium heat just until fragrant, which takes about 30 seconds.

  • Pour in the chopped spinach and cook while constantly stirring until it’s wilted, which takes about 90 seconds.

  • Drain the spinach in strainer to get rid of any excess liquid and set aside.

  • In a large bowl fold together the sour cream, cream cheese, mayonnaise, mozzarella, parmesan cheese, artichokes, wilted spinach-garlic mixture, salt, and pepper.

  • Transfer the mixture to an 8”x12” or 9”x13” casserole dish and smooth out using a rubber spatula.

  • Evenly sprinkle on the remaining mozzarella cheese.

  • Next, mix the panko breadcrumbs and olive oil in a small bowl until the breadcrumbs are saturated in the oil.

  • Evenly sprinkle the breadcrumbs over top of the spinach and artichoke dip and bake at 375° for 30 to 35 minutes or until the breadcrumbs are lightly browned and mix dip is melted and creamy.

  • Cool slightly for 5 minutes at room temperature before serving.

Notes

Make-Ahead: You can make this recipe 2 days before without baking it. If you bake it, then it is meant to be eaten immediately.

How to Store: Cover the spinach and artichoke dip and place it in the refrigerator for 4 to 5 days. You can freeze this covered for up to 3 months. Thaw it in the refrigerator for 1 day before reheating it.

How to Reheat: Add the desired amount of dip to a small casserole dish, cover with aluminum foil, and bake it at 375° for 15-20 minutes or until hot and cheesy.

The breadcrumbs on top are optional.

You can also feel free to add ½ peeled and small diced yellow onion or ½ cup of thinly sliced green onions into the dip before baking.

If the cream cheese is not softened, you must whip it in a stand mixer with the paddle attachment on high speed until creamy.

Nutrition

Calories: 396kcalCarbohydrates: 6gProtein: 10gFat: 37gSaturated Fat: 11gPolyunsaturated Fat: 13gMonounsaturated Fat: 11gTrans Fat: 0.1gCholesterol: 52mgSodium: 620mgPotassium: 128mgFiber: 1gSugar: 2gVitamin A: 1534IUVitamin C: 4mgCalcium: 229mgIron: 1mg

Course: Appetizer

Cuisine: American

Author: Chef Billy Parisi

42 comments

    • Dana Bunch
    • Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recipe (15)

    Loved this recipe. I will definitely make again!

    • Reply
    • sue
    • Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recipe (17)

    😋yummy thank you ChefBilly 😁👏

    • Reply
    • Jeni Lack
    • Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recipe (18)

    Best Spinach and Artichoke Dip ever. Made and served this at a party and it was gone in 1/2 hour.
    Used a hollowed out Hawaiian Bread with dip inside. Delicious!

    • Reply

    • Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recipe (19)

        many thanks!

        • Reply
      • carrie
      • Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recipe (20)

      Love this recipe !! I have even spread leftover dip on pre baked pizza shells as a sauce for white pizza .

      • Reply
      • Jacqueline Slana
      • Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recipe (21)

      The girls at book club gobbled this up! It smells amazing and tastes even better. Perfect recipe!

      • Reply
      • Naomi
      • Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recipe (22)

      Love love this dip. It’s so good. Have made it twice.

      • Reply
      • Jeanine Williams
      • Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recipe (23)

      Took this as an appetizer to my Bunco group. Everyone loved it. Thanks for sharing the recipe ❤️

      • Reply
      • Donna Barkell
      • Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recipe (24)

      Love that recipe. I added pepper jack cheese

      • Reply
      • sue 😁
      • Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recipe (25)

      Yummy ChefBilly thank you 🤩 😋😁

      • Reply
      • Margie
      • Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recipe (26)

      Sooo good! Made this for Thanksgiving and it was a huge hit- had a guest that went to culinary school ask for the recipe!! Thanks Chef – so easy to make with fantastic results!!

      • Reply
      • Nikki Wheat Christensen
      • Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recipe (27)

      This was my first time making one of your recipes, and I made it for a Thanksgiving appetizer. I didn’t use the panko, and I used Fustini’s garlic infused olive oil. I don’t think my sister-in-law has ever asked for anything to take home after a meal, but she asked for this! Everyone loved it!

      • Reply
      • sue 👋
      • Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recipe (28)

      Thank you Chef Billy tasty 😋 recipe 🤩😋👋

      • Reply
        • Chef Billy Parisi

        Appreciate you trying this!

        • Reply
        • Chef Billy Parisi

        My pleasure, thank you for trying this!

        • Reply
      • sue Macleod
      • Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recipe (29)

      Love these recipes yum thank you Chief Billy 😁😋😊👋🤩

      • Reply
        • Chef Billy Parisi

        Thanks so much!

        • Reply
      • sue Macleod
      • Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recipe (30)

      Yes thank you fabulous tasty recipes from Chief Billy now I’m hungry 😁🤣😋👋🤩

      • Reply
        • Chef Billy Parisi

        thanks!

        • Reply
      • Teresa Hixson
      • Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recipe (31)

      As usual, your recipe topped my old one by a mile. Now, every function I go to they request me to bring this dip. Thank you, Chef. 😃

      • Reply
      • Beth
      • Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recipe (32)

      I made this recipe and it was a huge hit at my Daughter’s birthday party. I am gluten free so I subbed the panko for rice chex (I even just used Aldi brand) Turned out perfectly!

      • Reply

      • Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recipe (33)

          fantastic

          • Reply
        • Amanda
        • Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recipe (34)

        BOMB! I’ve made this so many times already. It’s requested at every work function

        • Reply

        • Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recipe (35)

            Appreciate it.

            • Reply
          • elisabeth williams
          • Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recipe (36)

          Great recipe!

          • Reply

          • Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recipe (37)

              thank you so kindly!!

              • Reply
            • Sara Zahlen
            • Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recipe (38)

            Made for work event and was amazing!!!!

            • Reply

            • Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recipe (39)

                perfect

                • Reply
              • Mari
              • Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recipe (40)

              It was super easy to make and absolutely delicious

              • Reply

              • Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recipe (41)

                  excellent!

                  • Reply
                • Jill
                • Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recipe (42)

                This recipe was so delicious and easy to follow. His directions and recipes are so easy to follow and they have a video too. It’s like having your own personal chef/teacher right beside you in the kitchen!

                • Reply

                • Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recipe (43)

                    Amazing!

                    • Reply
                  • Lindy Felix Felix
                  • Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recipe (44)

                  Definite hit with the family and friends. Throwing out my old recipe and replacing it with yours. Thank you!

                  • Reply

                  • Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recipe (45)

                      That’s a heck of a compliment. Thank you.

                      • Reply
                    • Jean Moore
                    • Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recipe (46)

                    Wonderful appetizer. Even my very picky guest liked it.

                    • Reply

                    • Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recipe (47)

                        Excellent!

                        • Reply
                      • Vanessa G
                      • Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recipe (48)

                      I made this for a Super Bowl party and there wasn’t a drop left. So delicious.looking forward to making this again.

                      • Reply
                      • Linda
                      • Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recipe (49)

                      Big hit! Even my husband who is not a big fan of this dip said it was really good!! I did not do the panko but will try it next time

                      • Reply
                      • Joan Capps
                      • Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recipe (50)

                      I will make it ! Have to buy ingredients
                      Thank You.

                      • Reply
                      • Loretta Nash

                      Awesome easy and fun

                      • Reply
