Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recipe (2024)

This creamy, easy-to-make spinach and artichoke dip is loaded with cheese and topped off with breadcrumbs for the perfect appetizer. You will love this delicious dip, which is great to serve on any occasion.

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

Spinach and artichoke dip is a simple-to-prepare appetizer consisting of cheeses, fat, spinach, and artichokes baked until hot and creamy. It is commonly served with tortilla chips, crostini, crackers, or vegetables. It is a very common appetizer served on menus in restaurants across the United States.

This dip’s ingredients will be different depending on who is making it. I believe most of the flavor will come from the cheese, fat, and artichokes. You can enhance the taste of this dip with herbs, onions, or different cheeses. I used toasted breadcrumbs on top to add texture and flavor. You can get creative with this dip and customize it to your liking.

Ingredients and Substitutions

Cheese – I use a combination of cream cheese, mozzarella cheese, and grated parmesan.

– I use a combination of cream cheese, mozzarella cheese, and grated parmesan. Sour Cream – Use a full-fat sour cream for this dip.

– Use a full-fat sour cream for this dip. Mayonnaise – My homemade mayonnaise would be perfect in this, or you can use your favorite brand.

– My homemade would be perfect in this, or you can use your favorite brand. Spinach – I used fresh baby spinach. However, you can use frozen spinach and will have to ensure it is thawed and squeezed of as much liquid as possible.

– I used fresh baby spinach. However, you can use frozen spinach and will have to ensure it is thawed and squeezed of as much liquid as possible. Garlic – A few cloves of garlic will help enhance the flavor.

– A few cloves of garlic will help enhance the flavor. Artichokes – Use canned, drained artichokes. They can be already quartered or whole that needs to be quartered by hand. Fresh artichokes can be used, but they must be fully cooked and prepared.

– Use canned, drained artichokes. They can be already quartered or whole that needs to be quartered by hand. Fresh artichokes can be used, but they must be fully cooked and prepared. Breadcrumbs – I used panko breadcrumbs in this.

– I used panko breadcrumbs in this. Olive oil – This is used to sauté the garlic and spinach and to coat the breadcrumbs in to help add flavor and to assist in browning.

– This is used to sauté the garlic and spinach and to coat the breadcrumbs in to help add flavor and to assist in browning. Seasonings – Salt and pepper are all I used in this dip.

How to Make Spinach and artichoke Dip

Add some olive oil to a large pan and cook the garlic until fragrant, which takes about 30 seconds.

Pour in the chopped spinach and cook while constantly stirring until it’s wilted, which takes about 90 seconds.

Drain the spinach in a strainer to eliminate excess liquid and set aside.

Fold the sour cream, cream cheese, mayonnaise, mozzarella, parmesan cheese, artichokes, wilted spinach, salt, and pepper in a large bowl.

Transfer the mixture to an 8”x12” or 9”x13” casserole dish and smooth it out.

Evenly sprinkle on the remaining mozzarella cheese.

Next, mix the panko breadcrumbs and olive oil.

Evenly sprinkle the breadcrumbs over the top of the spinach and artichoke dip and bake at 375° for 30 to 35 minutes or until the breadcrumbs are lightly browned, and the dip is melted and creamy.

Cool slightly for 5 minutes at room temperature before serving.

Make-Ahead and Storage

Make-Ahead: You can make this recipe 2 days before without baking it. If you bake it, then it is meant to be eaten immediately.

How to Store: Cover the spinach and artichoke dip and place it in the refrigerator for 4 to 5 days. You can freeze this covered for up to 3 months. Thaw it in the refrigerator for 1 day before reheating it.

How to Reheat: Add the desired amount of dip to a small casserole dish, cover with aluminum foil, and bake it at 375° for 15-20 minutes or until hot and cheesy.

Chef Notes + Tips The breadcrumbs on top are optional.

on top are optional. You can also feel free to add ½ peeled and small diced yellow onion or ½ cup of thinly sliced green onions into the dip before baking.

also feel free to add ½ peeled and small diced yellow onion or ½ cup of thinly sliced green onions into the dip before baking. If the cream cheese is not softened, you must whip it in a stand mixer with the paddle attachment on high speed until creamy.

Video Save Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recipe Print 5 from 27 votes This creamy easy-to-make spinach and artichoke dip is loaded up with cheese and topped off with breadcrumbs for the perfect appetizer. Servings: 12 Prep Time: 15 minutes minutes Cook Time: 35 minutes minutes Ingredients 3 tablespoons olive oil

2 finely minced cloves of garlic

5 ounces roughly chopped fresh baby spinach

½ cup sour cream

4 ounces cream cheese

1 ½ cups mayonnaise

3 cups shredded mozzarella

½ cup parmesan cheese

2 14- ounce cans drained quartered artichoke hearts

½ cup panko breadcrumbs

sea salt and pepper to taste Instructions Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil to a large pan and cook the garlic over low to medium heat just until fragrant, which takes about 30 seconds.

Pour in the chopped spinach and cook while constantly stirring until it’s wilted, which takes about 90 seconds.

Drain the spinach in strainer to get rid of any excess liquid and set aside.

In a large bowl fold together the sour cream, cream cheese, mayonnaise, mozzarella, parmesan cheese, artichokes, wilted spinach-garlic mixture, salt, and pepper.

Transfer the mixture to an 8”x12” or 9”x13” casserole dish and smooth out using a rubber spatula.

Evenly sprinkle on the remaining mozzarella cheese.

Next, mix the panko breadcrumbs and olive oil in a small bowl until the breadcrumbs are saturated in the oil.

Evenly sprinkle the breadcrumbs over top of the spinach and artichoke dip and bake at 375° for 30 to 35 minutes or until the breadcrumbs are lightly browned and mix dip is melted and creamy.

Cool slightly for 5 minutes at room temperature before serving. Notes Make-Ahead: You can make this recipe 2 days before without baking it. If you bake it, then it is meant to be eaten immediately. How to Store: Cover the spinach and artichoke dip and place it in the refrigerator for 4 to 5 days. You can freeze this covered for up to 3 months. Thaw it in the refrigerator for 1 day before reheating it. How to Reheat: Add the desired amount of dip to a small casserole dish, cover with aluminum foil, and bake it at 375° for 15-20 minutes or until hot and cheesy. The breadcrumbs on top are optional. You can also feel free to add ½ peeled and small diced yellow onion or ½ cup of thinly sliced green onions into the dip before baking. If the cream cheese is not softened, you must whip it in a stand mixer with the paddle attachment on high speed until creamy. Nutrition Calories: 396kcalCarbohydrates: 6gProtein: 10gFat: 37gSaturated Fat: 11gPolyunsaturated Fat: 13gMonounsaturated Fat: 11gTrans Fat: 0.1gCholesterol: 52mgSodium: 620mgPotassium: 128mgFiber: 1gSugar: 2gVitamin A: 1534IUVitamin C: 4mgCalcium: 229mgIron: 1mg Course: Appetizer Cuisine: American Author: Chef Billy Parisi