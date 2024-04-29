Spinach and Feta Cheese Börek (Turkish Borek Recipe) - Foolproof Living (2024)

What is Borek?

Crisp and rich, borek is a savory Turkish pastry often served at breakfast and brunch. It’s made by layering ultra-thin dough, an egg mixture, and various fillings. Borek also comes in many shapes and sizes, ranging from cigarette-shaped rolls to large trays.

Traditionally, chefs prepare borek with Turkish yufka dough, an ultra-thin, unleavened dough made from flour, water, and salt. Yufka pastry leaves recipes—like borek—often use layers of a yogurt or milk mixture to keep the dough equally moist and flakey.

Although feta and spinach borek is a quintessential Turkish dish, you can find Turkish borek recipes across the former Ottoman Empire. The Balkans, Eastern Europe, and even Northern Africa are just a few places. Perhaps because of the pastry’s geographic range, its name has many alternate spellings. “Bourek,” “burek,” “börek,” and even “bòrek” are all popular variations.

Recipe Ingredients

Who knew authentic Turkish cuisine could be so easy to make? This spinach borek recipe only uses simple ingredients that you can find at your local grocery store.

Phyllo Dough: You’ll need one package of phyllo dough to make this recipe, which you can find in the grocery store’s frozen section. Though chefs traditionally make Turkish borek dough from layers of yufka, phyllo dough (this is the brand I used) is easier to find here in the U.S. so that’s what I am using. Be sure to thaw it in the fridge overnight.

Borek Filling: In this spinach burek recipe, your filling will consist of olive oil, chopped onion, baby spinach, kosher salt, black pepper, crumbled feta cheese, sesame seeds, and egg yolks. You may also add poppy seeds or Nigella seeds if desired.

Substitutions Cheese : Turkish feta cheese is a classic in this traditional börek recipe, but shredded mozzarella, cheddar cheese, and Monterey jack would also work.

: Turkish feta cheese is a classic in this traditional börek recipe, but shredded mozzarella, cheddar cheese, and Monterey jack would also work. Oil : If you’d rather not use olive oil, you can make this bourek recipe extra rich by using melted butter instead. Just make sure the butter is cool before using it.

: If you’d rather not use olive oil, you can make this bourek recipe extra rich by using melted butter instead. Just make sure the butter is cool before using it. Baby spinach: Swiss chard makes an excellent substitution for fresh spinach in this Turkish cheese pastry, as long as you sauté it first. You could also replace the baby spinach with potatoes for a heartier filling.

How to Make Borek with Spinach

Sheet pan borek is one of my recipe book’s tastiest and most effortless Turkish side dishes. You can learn how to make borek like an expert in just a few simple steps.

Cook the Vegetables & Make the Filling

Sauté the veggies: Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion to the pan and cook, frequently stirring, until translucent (4-5 minutes). Then, add the baby spinach, salt, and pepper to the pan. Toss the mixture every few minutes using kitchen tongs. Let it cook until the spinach loses most of its volume (approx. 5 minutes). Turn off the heat and let the veggies cool for 15-20 minutes.

PRO TIP: If your veggie filling has too much liquid, I recommend straining the juices using a colander. Straining will keep your borek from turning soggy when fully assembled. Prepare the yogurt milk mixture: While your vegetables cool, whisk your olive oil, milk, egg, whole-milk yogurt, salt, and black pepper in a measuring cup. Preheat the oven: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

Layer the Phyllo Dough

Layer the bottom borek sheets: Line your sheet pan with parchment paper. Then, layer sheets of phyllo dough onto the parchment paper until the whole pan is covered, using as many sheets as necessary. Let any excess dough hang over the sides. Brush the phyllo: Lay a second layer of phyllo on top of the first, covering every part of the sheet pan. Pour 3-4 tablespoons of the milk mixture over the sheets, and use a pastry brush to spread it evenly over the dough. Add layers: Add another two layers of phyllo sheets on top of the first. Brush the top layer again with yogurt wash. Then, place one more layer of phyllo dough on the washed layer. Don’t brush this top layer with the milk mixture. Layer the filling: Distribute your cooled sautéed veggies over the top sheet of phyllo in one even layer. Then, sprinkle the crumbled feta cheese evenly over the spinach.

Layer the top borek sheets: Place another two layers of phyllo dough over the spinach filling, covering it completely. Brush the top layer with the milk and yogurt wash. Then, place two more layers of phyllo dough on top of the washed layer. Brush the top of the assembled pastry with an even layer of the yogurt mixture. Fold excess dough: If any sheets are hanging over the side of the pan, fold them in toward the pastry’s center. Be sure to brush this extra dough with the milk mixture. At this point, your borek should look moist and tightly packed.

Cut the pastry: Cut your borek into 12 equal pieces using a knife. Add toppings: Mix the egg yolks in a bowl. Brush the top layer of the borek with a generous layer of egg wash. If desired, sprinkle the top with sesame seeds and nigella seeds. Bake: Bake the borek in the preheated oven for 30-35 minutes or until the top is golden brown. Serve: Remove the pastry from the oven and let it cool for 15-20 minutes on a wire rack. Then, slice it along the pre-cut lines, and serve while still warm.

What to Serve with Borek There’s a reason why so many people call it “borek bread.” This flaky and flavorful Turkish side makes a perfect pair with any dish you’d eat with bread, from light salads to meaty mains. Serve it with a simple salad : This cheese borek recipe will bring out your favorite salads’ crisp, garden-fresh flavors. I recommend serving the pastry alongside my Turkish White Bean Salad or Turkish Tabbouleh for a Turkish spread. Other tasty options include Spring Mix Salad , Mediterranean Quinoa Salad , or any of my other fan-favorite Quinoa Salads .

: This cheese borek recipe will bring out your favorite salads’ crisp, garden-fresh flavors. I recommend serving the pastry alongside my or for a Turkish spread. Other tasty options include , , or any of my other fan-favorite . Pair it with your favorite soup recipes : Warm, comforting, and gooey to boot, nothing pairs better with soup than freshly baked burek. If you’re craving something creamy, you’ll go head over heels for my Sweet Potato Soup and Creamy Zucchini Soup . You can also make Turkish Red Lentil Soup or Carrot and Ginger Soup for bold flavor.

: Warm, comforting, and gooey to boot, nothing pairs better with soup than freshly baked burek. If you’re craving something creamy, you’ll go head over heels for my and . You can also make or for bold flavor. Serve burek as a side dish for meat dishes : If you want to take your menu game to the next level, spinach and feta borek is a savory side no one can resist. This simple pastry will bring out the rich notes of your favorite main course, like Turkish Meatballs and Meat and Potatoes .

: If you want to take your menu game to the next level, spinach and feta borek is a savory side no one can resist. This simple pastry will bring out the rich notes of your favorite main course, like and . Make it a part of a Mediterranean mezze plate: Like Spanish tapas and Italian antipasti, the Middle Eastern mezze plate is a spread of small, appetizer-like dishes. Prepare the perfect mezze with spinach burek—served alongside Tzatziki , Turkish Eggplant Yogurt , and Turkish tea , of course!

How to Make Ahead, Store, and Freeze

Make meal prep stress a thing of the past with this Turkish cheese borek recipe. Whether you make this dish a day or an entire month in advance, these storage tips have you covered.

Make ahead : To make your pastry ahead of time, cook the burek spinach and onions one day in advance. Store the veggies in an airtight container in the fridge, removing it when you’re ready to assemble your borek. Another option is to assemble the entire pastry, cover it with plastic wrap, and store it in the fridge overnight. Then, cook your burek as usual when ready to eat.

: To make your pastry ahead of time, cook the burek spinach and onions one day in advance. Store the veggies in an airtight container in the fridge, removing it when you’re ready to assemble your borek. Another option is to assemble the entire pastry, cover it with plastic wrap, and store it in the fridge overnight. Then, cook your burek as usual when ready to eat. Store : Leftover borek will stay fresh for up to 3 days when stored in an airtight container. Just be sure to let it reach room temperature before storing.

: Leftover borek will stay fresh for up to 3 days when stored in an airtight container. Just be sure to let it reach room temperature before storing. Freeze : You can freeze your spinach burek recipe for up to one month before baking it. Just be sure to cover the pastry tightly with plastic wrap and cover it with aluminum foil to prevent freezer burn.

: You can freeze your spinach burek recipe for up to one month before baking it. Just be sure to cover the pastry tightly with plastic wrap and cover it with aluminum foil to prevent freezer burn. Thaw: Transfer your burek from the freezer to the fridge one full day before you plan to bake it. Then, bake the pastry according to the standard cooking directions (350 degrees F. for 30-35 minutes).

Filling Variations

The sky’s the limit when it comes to filling this Turkish cheese pastry. Whether you want a borek recipe with meat or a cheese burek for feta fans, these popular fillings are just what you need.

Meat borek : Make your pastry extra satisfying by adding a savory protein. Any meat will work, but ground beef borek, borek with minced meat, and ground lamb borek are some of my favorite savory fillings.

: Make your pastry extra satisfying by adding a savory protein. Any meat will work, but ground beef borek, borek with minced meat, and ground lamb borek are some of my favorite savory fillings. Cheese & herbs: Don’t want to add veggies? No problem! Borek with cheese and fresh herbs is a common filling you’ll adore. Simply fill your Turkish filo pastry with feta cheese and fresh parsley.

Don’t want to add veggies? No problem! Borek with cheese and fresh herbs is a common filling you’ll adore. Simply fill your Turkish filo pastry with feta cheese and fresh parsley. Try it with different vegetables: When you make burek, spinach is only one of the countless delicious veggies you can use. Roasted Shiitake Mushrooms and Baked Portobello Mushrooms are two of my favorite alternatives.

Expert Tips You don’t have to be a master chef to make international eats. With these foolproof tips, your cheese and spinach borek will come out flaky, gooey, and decadent every time. Don’t worry about torn phyllo dough : Phyllo dough is so delicate that it may tear while you work with it. Don’t worry! You can easily pinch phyllo dough back together, and a few tears won’t ruin the dish.

: Phyllo dough is so delicate that it may tear while you work with it. Don’t worry! You can easily pinch phyllo dough back together, and a few tears won’t ruin the dish. It’s OK if you miss a layer : Don’t stress if you miss a layer when assembling your borek. This dish is highly forgiving, and it’s always better to have too few layers than too many.

: Don’t stress if you miss a layer when assembling your borek. This dish is highly forgiving, and it’s always better to have too few layers than too many. Cover the filo sheets with a damp towel: As you are making this Turkish spinach borek recipe, be sure to cover the filo dough sheets with a damp towel to prevent them from drying.

As you are making this Turkish spinach borek recipe, be sure to cover the filo dough sheets with a damp towel to prevent them from drying. Don’t skimp on the yogurt wash : Be sure to spread the yogurt wash evenly over your Turkish pastry. Every layer should be adequately moist after brushing.

: Be sure to spread the yogurt wash evenly over your Turkish pastry. Every layer should be adequately moist after brushing. Slice before baking : Slicing the borek pastry before it goes into the oven will make cutting and serving much easier. Simply slice the dough into your ideal portion sizes when you finish layering your borek.

: Slicing the borek pastry before it goes into the oven will make cutting and serving much easier. Simply slice the dough into your ideal portion sizes when you finish layering your borek. Let the borek sit overnight : Though this step is optional, I highly recommend letting your borek recipe sit in the fridge overnight. Allowing your borek to rest will give your phyllo dough time to absorb the flavorful liquid, giving your pastry extra moisture and savoriness.

: Though this step is optional, I highly recommend letting your borek recipe sit in the fridge overnight. Allowing your borek to rest will give your phyllo dough time to absorb the flavorful liquid, giving your pastry extra moisture and savoriness. Strain your veggie mixture : If your sautéed veggie mixture has any liquid, I suggest straining it in a colander before adding it to your borek. Too much liquid will turn your pastry soggy.

: If your sautéed veggie mixture has any liquid, I suggest straining it in a colander before adding it to your borek. Too much liquid will turn your pastry soggy. Prewashed baby spinach: If you have a busy schedule or simply don’t want to spend hours in the kitchen, prewashed baby spinach will save you oodles of time.

If you have a busy schedule or simply don’t want to spend hours in the kitchen, prewashed baby spinach will save you oodles of time. Phyllo dough vs. puff pastry: Though phyllo dough and puff pastry can be found in the same section of the grocery store, they are not interchangeable. French puff pastry contains many layers of dough and butter, which rise and become airy in the oven. By contrast, phyllo pastry is paper-thin and bakes to a super fine, flaky texture.

FAQs

You don’t have to be Turkish to be a borek buff. This handy FAQ will answer all your questions about my recipe for Turkish borek, from the dish’s national origins to its nutritional content.

Is borek the same as spanakopita? Turkish borek and Greek spanakopita come from the same family of pastry. However, the two often differ in preparation and texture, with Greek spanakopita often having a flakier, puffier crust. Is it burek or borek? Both spellings of this pastry are technically correct, depending on the country. Turkish people tend to spell the name as “borek,” while “burek” is more common in the Balkans. What countries have burek? Many may think of borek as Turkish food. However, you can find this iconic dish in numerous countries across the former Ottoman Empire. This area includes countries in the Balkans, Middle East, and Northern Africa. Is spinach borek healthy? This recipe for burek with cheese isn’t the healthiest, with many calories coming from fats and carbs. However, borek can provide essential nutrients from its vitamin-rich spinach and calcium-rich feta when enjoyed in moderation. How do you eat borek? Traditionally, people have Turkish cheese borek for breakfast or brunch during family gatherings. However, you can eat borek alongside any meal in place of bread.

Spinach and Feta Cheese Börek – Turkish Borek Recipe By Aysegul Sanford Yields: 12 slices Prep Time: 30 minutes mins Cook Time: 35 minutes mins Total Time: 1 hour hr 5 minutes mins Learn how to make Spinach and Feta Cheese Borek – A classic Turkish Borek recipe made with stuffing phyllo sheets with spinach and feta. This authentic and simple recipe can be made ahead and baked right before serving for a warm and delicious breakfast or brunch recipe. 4.83 from 23 votes See Also Apple Slices Recipe {Chicago Bakery Style Apple Squares}Ina Garten Halibut Recipe - Easy Kitchen Guide20+ Lentil Recipes (easy meals) - The Plant Based SchoolCranberry Pecan Sweet Potato Wild Rice Pilaf - The Recipe Critic Print Recipe Ingredients For the Spinach and Feta filling: ▢ 1 tablespoon olive oil or any vegetable oil such as avocado oil

▢ 1 medium-size onion peeled and chopped

▢ 16 oz. baby spinach leaves washed and dried

▢ 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt*

▢ 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

▢ 8 oz. crumbled feta cheese For The Milk Yogurt Mixture: ▢ 3 tablespoon olive oil or any vegetable oil such as avocado oil

▢ ½ cup whole milk

▢ 1 large egg

▢ 2 tablespoons plain whole-milk yogurt

▢ 1/2 teaspoon salt

▢ 1/4 teaspoon black pepper For The Layers: ▢ 1 package of Phyllo Dough* thawed overnight in the fridge

▢ 2 egg yolks

▢ 2 tablespoons sesame seeds

▢ ½ teaspoon Nigella seeds optional Instructions Cook the filling: Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large pan at medium heat. Add the chopped onion and cook, stirring frequently, until translucent, 4-5 minutes. Add the spinach, salt, and pepper. Cook it, tossing it every few minutes using kitchen tongs, until the spinach loses most of its volume, around 5 minutes. Give it a stir and turn the heat off. Let it cool for 15 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

Make the yogurt milk mixture: Whisk olive oil, milk, egg, yogurt, salt, and black pepper in a bowl until combined.

To assemble: Line a baking sheet (mine is 12X17) with parchment paper. In a single layer, place sheets of phyllo dough onto the parchment paper. Use as many sheets as you need to make sure that the pan’s whole surface is covered. It is okay if some filo is overhanging on the sides.

Place another layer of phyllo on top of the first, again making sure that the bottom of the pan is covered. Pour 3-4 tablespoons of the milk mixture on the top layer of dough and brush it over the filo sheets, making sure that it is evenly spread.

Stack another two layers of phyllo dough on top of the first two. Again, brush the milk mixture over the top phyllo sheet. Then, cover the top sheet with one more layer of phyllo dough—not two. Do not brush the top sheet with the milk mixture again.

Spread the now-cooled spinach and crumbled feta cheese evenly over the top layer of phyllo sheets.

Place another two layers of phyllo sheets over the filling, covering it completely. Brush another 3-4 teaspoons of the milk mixture over the topmost sheet. Then, place two final layers of phyllo dough on top of the washed layer, and brush the top with the milk mixture. You should have 9 layers of dough in total.

If there are sheets overhanging on the side, fold them in towards the pastry’s center and make sure that they are brushed with the milk mixture. At this point, the borek should look nicely moist and tightly packed.

Using a sharp knife, pre-slice borek into 12 equal pieces (please refer to the video for a visual).

Mix egg yolks in a bowl.

Brush each slice with egg yolk and sprinkle with sesame seeds and nigella seeds if using.

Bake in the oven for 30-35 minutes or until it turns golden brown.

Let it cool for a few minutes, slice, and serve while it is still warm. Video Notes Prior to adding salt to the filling, it is good to taste your feta cheese and determine if you need more salt or not.

If you have time, I recommend letting your borek rest before baking it. Simply cover the baking sheet with plastic wrap and place it in the fridge. Let the pastry rest for a few hours or up to overnight. Then, bake as usual.

Depending on the size of the sheet pan you are using, you may not need to use the whole package of phyllo dough.

Strain your veggie mixture : If your sauteed veggie mixture has any liquid, I suggest straining it in a colander before using it as a filling. Too much liquid will turn your pastry soggy.

Don’t worry about torn phyllo dough : Phyllo dough is so delicate that it may tear while you work with it. Don’t worry! You can easily pinch phyllo dough back together, and a few tears won’t ruin the dish. Nutrition Calories: 174kcal | Carbohydrates: 6g | Protein: 7g | Fat: 14g | Saturated Fat: 8g | Cholesterol: 87mg | Sodium: 503mg | Potassium: 481mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 6851IU | Vitamin C: 21mg | Calcium: 219mg | Iron: 3mg Course: Appetizer, Breakfast Cuisine: Turkish Diet: Vegetarian Tried this Recipe? Tag me Today!Mention @FoolproofLiving or tag #foolproofeats!

This recipe was originally published in November 2013. It has been updated in June 2022 with new text, photos, and a how-to video with very minor edits (mostly for clarification) to the originally published recipe.

