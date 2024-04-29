Spinach and Feta Cheese Börek (Turkish Borek Recipe) - Foolproof Living (2024)

Home / Recipes / International Recipes / Turkish Cuisine / Spinach and Feta Cheese Börek
Published on June 14, 2022 · · By Aysegul Sanford
This Turkish Borek Recipe explodes with sumptuous Middle Eastern/Mediterranean flavor. Flaky, creamy, and filling, this cheese borek combines crisp phyllo dough with tangy feta cheese and tender spinach for one of my most pairable Turkish recipes.
Serve this savory pastry as a mouthwatering side for any dish that goes with bread, from Piyaz to Turkish Meatballs. You can even enjoy it alongside my Turkish Coffee recipe and Simit for a five-star Mediterranean breakfast.
Yields: 12 slices
Prep Time: 30 minutes mins
Cook Time: 35 minutes mins
Total: 1 hour hr 5 minutes mins
Jump to RecipeJump to Video
What is Borek?
Crisp and rich, borek is a savory Turkish pastry often served at breakfast and brunch. It’s made by layering ultra-thin dough, an egg mixture, and various fillings. Borek also comes in many shapes and sizes, ranging from cigarette-shaped rolls to large trays.
Traditionally, chefs prepare borek with Turkish yufka dough, an ultra-thin, unleavened dough made from flour, water, and salt. Yufka pastry leaves recipes—like borek—often use layers of a yogurt or milk mixture to keep the dough equally moist and flakey.
Although feta and spinach borek is a quintessential Turkish dish, you can find Turkish borek recipes across the former Ottoman Empire. The Balkans, Eastern Europe, and even Northern Africa are just a few places. Perhaps because of the pastry’s geographic range, its name has many alternate spellings. “Bourek,” “burek,” “börek,” and even “bòrek” are all popular variations.
Table of Contents show
Recipe Ingredients
Who knew authentic Turkish cuisine could be so easy to make? This spinach borek recipe only uses simple ingredients that you can find at your local grocery store.
- Phyllo Dough: You’ll need one package of phyllo dough to make this recipe, which you can find in the grocery store’s frozen section. Though chefs traditionally make Turkish borek dough from layers of yufka, phyllo dough (this is the brand I used) is easier to find here in the U.S. so that’s what I am using. Be sure to thaw it in the fridge overnight.
- Yogurt Wash to Keep Layers Moist: For the yogurt wash, gather olive oil, whole milk, egg, plain unsweetened yogurt, salt, and black pepper.
- Borek Filling: In this spinach burek recipe, your filling will consist of olive oil, chopped onion, baby spinach, kosher salt, black pepper, crumbled feta cheese, sesame seeds, and egg yolks. You may also add poppy seeds or Nigella seeds if desired.
Substitutions
- Cheese: Turkish feta cheese is a classic in this traditional börek recipe, but shredded mozzarella, cheddar cheese, and Monterey jack would also work.
- Oil: If you’d rather not use olive oil, you can make this bourek recipe extra rich by using melted butter instead. Just make sure the butter is cool before using it.
- Baby spinach: Swiss chard makes an excellent substitution for fresh spinach in this Turkish cheese pastry, as long as you sauté it first. You could also replace the baby spinach with potatoes for a heartier filling.
How to Make Borek with Spinach
Sheet pan borek is one of my recipe book’s tastiest and most effortless Turkish side dishes. You can learn how to make borek like an expert in just a few simple steps.
Cook the Vegetables & Make the Filling
- Sauté the veggies: Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion to the pan and cook, frequently stirring, until translucent (4-5 minutes). Then, add the baby spinach, salt, and pepper to the pan. Toss the mixture every few minutes using kitchen tongs. Let it cook until the spinach loses most of its volume (approx. 5 minutes). Turn off the heat and let the veggies cool for 15-20 minutes.
PRO TIP: If your veggie filling has too much liquid, I recommend straining the juices using a colander. Straining will keep your borek from turning soggy when fully assembled.
- Prepare the yogurt milk mixture: While your vegetables cool, whisk your olive oil, milk, egg, whole-milk yogurt, salt, and black pepper in a measuring cup.
- Preheat the oven: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
Layer the Phyllo Dough
- Layer the bottom borek sheets: Line your sheet pan with parchment paper. Then, layer sheets of phyllo dough onto the parchment paper until the whole pan is covered, using as many sheets as necessary. Let any excess dough hang over the sides.
- Brush the phyllo: Lay a second layer of phyllo on top of the first, covering every part of the sheet pan. Pour 3-4 tablespoons of the milk mixture over the sheets, and use a pastry brush to spread it evenly over the dough.
- Add layers: Add another two layers of phyllo sheets on top of the first. Brush the top layer again with yogurt wash. Then, place one more layer of phyllo dough on the washed layer. Don’t brush this top layer with the milk mixture.
- Layer the filling: Distribute your cooled sautéed veggies over the top sheet of phyllo in one even layer. Then, sprinkle the crumbled feta cheese evenly over the spinach.
- Layer the top borek sheets: Place another two layers of phyllo dough over the spinach filling, covering it completely. Brush the top layer with the milk and yogurt wash. Then, place two more layers of phyllo dough on top of the washed layer. Brush the top of the assembled pastry with an even layer of the yogurt mixture.
- Fold excess dough: If any sheets are hanging over the side of the pan, fold them in toward the pastry’s center. Be sure to brush this extra dough with the milk mixture. At this point, your borek should look moist and tightly packed.
- Cut the pastry: Cut your borek into 12 equal pieces using a knife.
- Add toppings: Mix the egg yolks in a bowl. Brush the top layer of the borek with a generous layer of egg wash. If desired, sprinkle the top with sesame seeds and nigella seeds.
- Bake: Bake the borek in the preheated oven for 30-35 minutes or until the top is golden brown.
- Serve: Remove the pastry from the oven and let it cool for 15-20 minutes on a wire rack. Then, slice it along the pre-cut lines, and serve while still warm.
What to Serve with Borek
There’s a reason why so many people call it “borek bread.” This flaky and flavorful Turkish side makes a perfect pair with any dish you’d eat with bread, from light salads to meaty mains.
- Serve it with a simple salad: This cheese borek recipe will bring out your favorite salads’ crisp, garden-fresh flavors. I recommend serving the pastry alongside my Turkish White Bean Salad or Turkish Tabbouleh for a Turkish spread. Other tasty options include Spring Mix Salad, Mediterranean Quinoa Salad, or any of my other fan-favorite Quinoa Salads.
- Pair it with your favorite soup recipes: Warm, comforting, and gooey to boot, nothing pairs better with soup than freshly baked burek. If you’re craving something creamy, you’ll go head over heels for my Sweet Potato Soup and Creamy Zucchini Soup. You can also make Turkish Red Lentil Soup or Carrot and Ginger Soup for bold flavor.
- Serve burek as a side dish for meat dishes: If you want to take your menu game to the next level, spinach and feta borek is a savory side no one can resist. This simple pastry will bring out the rich notes of your favorite main course, like Turkish Meatballs and Meat and Potatoes.
- Make it a part of a Mediterranean mezze plate: Like Spanish tapas and Italian antipasti, the Middle Eastern mezze plate is a spread of small, appetizer-like dishes. Prepare the perfect mezze with spinach burek—served alongside Tzatziki, Turkish Eggplant Yogurt, and Turkish tea, of course!
How to Make Ahead, Store, and Freeze
Make meal prep stress a thing of the past with this Turkish cheese borek recipe. Whether you make this dish a day or an entire month in advance, these storage tips have you covered.
- Make ahead: To make your pastry ahead of time, cook the burek spinach and onions one day in advance. Store the veggies in an airtight container in the fridge, removing it when you’re ready to assemble your borek. Another option is to assemble the entire pastry, cover it with plastic wrap, and store it in the fridge overnight. Then, cook your burek as usual when ready to eat.
- Store: Leftover borek will stay fresh for up to 3 days when stored in an airtight container. Just be sure to let it reach room temperature before storing.
- Freeze: You can freeze your spinach burek recipe for up to one month before baking it. Just be sure to cover the pastry tightly with plastic wrap and cover it with aluminum foil to prevent freezer burn.
- Thaw: Transfer your burek from the freezer to the fridge one full day before you plan to bake it. Then, bake the pastry according to the standard cooking directions (350 degrees F. for 30-35 minutes).
Filling Variations
The sky’s the limit when it comes to filling this Turkish cheese pastry. Whether you want a borek recipe with meat or a cheese burek for feta fans, these popular fillings are just what you need.
- Meat borek: Make your pastry extra satisfying by adding a savory protein. Any meat will work, but ground beef borek, borek with minced meat, and ground lamb borek are some of my favorite savory fillings.
- Cheese & herbs: Don’t want to add veggies? No problem! Borek with cheese and fresh herbs is a common filling you’ll adore. Simply fill your Turkish filo pastry with feta cheese and fresh parsley.
- Try it with different vegetables: When you make burek, spinach is only one of the countless delicious veggies you can use. Roasted Shiitake Mushrooms and Baked Portobello Mushrooms are two of my favorite alternatives.
Expert Tips
You don’t have to be a master chef to make international eats. With these foolproof tips, your cheese and spinach borek will come out flaky, gooey, and decadent every time.
- Don’t worry about torn phyllo dough: Phyllo dough is so delicate that it may tear while you work with it. Don’t worry! You can easily pinch phyllo dough back together, and a few tears won’t ruin the dish.
- It’s OK if you miss a layer: Don’t stress if you miss a layer when assembling your borek. This dish is highly forgiving, and it’s always better to have too few layers than too many.
- Cover the filo sheets with a damp towel: As you are making this Turkish spinach borek recipe, be sure to cover the filo dough sheets with a damp towel to prevent them from drying.
- Don’t skimp on the yogurt wash: Be sure to spread the yogurt wash evenly over your Turkish pastry. Every layer should be adequately moist after brushing.
- Slice before baking: Slicing the borek pastry before it goes into the oven will make cutting and serving much easier. Simply slice the dough into your ideal portion sizes when you finish layering your borek.
- Let the borek sit overnight: Though this step is optional, I highly recommend letting your borek recipe sit in the fridge overnight. Allowing your borek to rest will give your phyllo dough time to absorb the flavorful liquid, giving your pastry extra moisture and savoriness.
- Strain your veggie mixture: If your sautéed veggie mixture has any liquid, I suggest straining it in a colander before adding it to your borek. Too much liquid will turn your pastry soggy.
- Prewashed baby spinach: If you have a busy schedule or simply don’t want to spend hours in the kitchen, prewashed baby spinach will save you oodles of time.
- Phyllo dough vs. puff pastry: Though phyllo dough and puff pastry can be found in the same section of the grocery store, they are not interchangeable. French puff pastry contains many layers of dough and butter, which rise and become airy in the oven. By contrast, phyllo pastry is paper-thin and bakes to a super fine, flaky texture.
FAQs
You don’t have to be Turkish to be a borek buff. This handy FAQ will answer all your questions about my recipe for Turkish borek, from the dish’s national origins to its nutritional content.
Is borek the same as spanakopita?
Turkish borek and Greek spanakopita come from the same family of pastry. However, the two often differ in preparation and texture, with Greek spanakopita often having a flakier, puffier crust.
Is it burek or borek?
Both spellings of this pastry are technically correct, depending on the country. Turkish people tend to spell the name as “borek,” while “burek” is more common in the Balkans.
What countries have burek?
Many may think of borek as Turkish food. However, you can find this iconic dish in numerous countries across the former Ottoman Empire. This area includes countries in the Balkans, Middle East, and Northern Africa.
Is spinach borek healthy?
This recipe for burek with cheese isn’t the healthiest, with many calories coming from fats and carbs. However, borek can provide essential nutrients from its vitamin-rich spinach and calcium-rich feta when enjoyed in moderation.
How do you eat borek?
Traditionally, people have Turkish cheese borek for breakfast or brunch during family gatherings. However, you can eat borek alongside any meal in place of bread.
Other Turkish Recipes You Might Like:
- Cheesy Parsley Phyllo Dough Rolls
- Bulgur Pilaf
- Karniyarik
- Tahini Yoghurt Dressing
- Mediterranean Green Beans
- Mediterranean Hummus Dip
- Want to see more? Check out all our Turkish recipes on the site
If you try this Turkish Borek recipe or any other recipe on Foolproof Living, please take a minute torate the recipeand leave a comment below. It is a great help to others who are thinking of making the recipe. And if you took some pictures, be sure to share them onInstagramusing #foolproofeats so I can share them on my stories.
Spinach and Feta Cheese Börek – Turkish Borek Recipe
By Aysegul Sanford
Yields: 12 slices
Prep Time: 30 minutes mins
Cook Time: 35 minutes mins
Total Time: 1 hour hr 5 minutes mins
Learn how to make Spinach and Feta Cheese Borek – A classic Turkish Borek recipe made with stuffing phyllo sheets with spinach and feta. This authentic and simple recipe can be made ahead and baked right before serving for a warm and delicious breakfast or brunch recipe.
4.83 from 23 votes
Print Recipe
Ingredients
For the Spinach and Feta filling:
- 1 tablespoon olive oil or any vegetable oil such as avocado oil
- 1 medium-size onion peeled and chopped
- 16 oz. baby spinach leaves washed and dried
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt*
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 8 oz. crumbled feta cheese
For The Milk Yogurt Mixture:
- 3 tablespoon olive oil or any vegetable oil such as avocado oil
- ½ cup whole milk
- 1 large egg
- 2 tablespoons plain whole-milk yogurt
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
For The Layers:
- 1 package of Phyllo Dough* thawed overnight in the fridge
- 2 egg yolks
- 2 tablespoons sesame seeds
- ½ teaspoon Nigella seeds optional
Instructions
Cook the filling: Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large pan at medium heat. Add the chopped onion and cook, stirring frequently, until translucent, 4-5 minutes. Add the spinach, salt, and pepper. Cook it, tossing it every few minutes using kitchen tongs, until the spinach loses most of its volume, around 5 minutes. Give it a stir and turn the heat off. Let it cool for 15 minutes.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
Make the yogurt milk mixture: Whisk olive oil, milk, egg, yogurt, salt, and black pepper in a bowl until combined.
To assemble: Line a baking sheet (mine is 12X17) with parchment paper. In a single layer, place sheets of phyllo dough onto the parchment paper. Use as many sheets as you need to make sure that the pan’s whole surface is covered. It is okay if some filo is overhanging on the sides.
Place another layer of phyllo on top of the first, again making sure that the bottom of the pan is covered. Pour 3-4 tablespoons of the milk mixture on the top layer of dough and brush it over the filo sheets, making sure that it is evenly spread.
Stack another two layers of phyllo dough on top of the first two. Again, brush the milk mixture over the top phyllo sheet. Then, cover the top sheet with one more layer of phyllo dough—not two. Do not brush the top sheet with the milk mixture again.
Spread the now-cooled spinach and crumbled feta cheese evenly over the top layer of phyllo sheets.
Place another two layers of phyllo sheets over the filling, covering it completely. Brush another 3-4 teaspoons of the milk mixture over the topmost sheet. Then, place two final layers of phyllo dough on top of the washed layer, and brush the top with the milk mixture. You should have 9 layers of dough in total.
If there are sheets overhanging on the side, fold them in towards the pastry’s center and make sure that they are brushed with the milk mixture. At this point, the borek should look nicely moist and tightly packed.
Using a sharp knife, pre-slice borek into 12 equal pieces (please refer to the video for a visual).
Mix egg yolks in a bowl.
Brush each slice with egg yolk and sprinkle with sesame seeds and nigella seeds if using.
Bake in the oven for 30-35 minutes or until it turns golden brown.
Let it cool for a few minutes, slice, and serve while it is still warm.
Video
Notes
- Prior to adding salt to the filling, it is good to taste your feta cheese and determine if you need more salt or not.
- If you have time, I recommend letting your borek rest before baking it. Simply cover the baking sheet with plastic wrap and place it in the fridge. Let the pastry rest for a few hours or up to overnight. Then, bake as usual.
- Depending on the size of the sheet pan you are using, you may not need to use the whole package of phyllo dough.
- Strain your veggie mixture: If your sauteed veggie mixture has any liquid, I suggest straining it in a colander before using it as a filling. Too much liquid will turn your pastry soggy.
- Don’t worry about torn phyllo dough: Phyllo dough is so delicate that it may tear while you work with it. Don’t worry! You can easily pinch phyllo dough back together, and a few tears won’t ruin the dish.
Nutrition
Calories: 174kcal | Carbohydrates: 6g | Protein: 7g | Fat: 14g | Saturated Fat: 8g | Cholesterol: 87mg | Sodium: 503mg | Potassium: 481mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 6851IU | Vitamin C: 21mg | Calcium: 219mg | Iron: 3mg
Course: Appetizer, Breakfast
Cuisine: Turkish
Diet: Vegetarian
Tried this Recipe? Tag me Today!Mention @FoolproofLiving or tag #foolproofeats!
This recipe was originally published in November 2013. It has been updated in June 2022 with new text, photos, and a how-to video with very minor edits (mostly for clarification) to the originally published recipe.
Like this recipe? Consider sharing:
You might also like:
Turkish Meatballs {VIDEO}
Cheesy Parsley Phyllo Rolls {VIDEO}
How to Make Turkish Coffee
About Aysegul Sanford
Hello Friend! I’m Aysegul but you can call me “Ice.” I’m the cook/recipe-tester/photographer behind this site.
If you’re looking for approachable yet creative recipes made with everyday ingredients, you’ve come to the right place. Here, we’re all about recipes that have been meticulously tested to provide you with a truly foolproof cooking experience regardless of your level of cooking.
Check out my about page to learn more about me.
Did you make a recipe? Be sure to tag @foolproofliving on Instagram so that I can see.
CLAIM YOUR
FREE E-BOOK
Sign up to get your free 50-page e-book of wholesome vegetarian salad recipes and receive weekly updates and goodies from me.
Reader Interactions
Jaybee
This recipe went well and is good if you make an educated guess. I riffed on the filling but the method created a lovely pan of pastries. I would suggest some proofreading. There is no point where you’re told to add feta to the spinach and onion mixture and the amount of wash changes from tablespoons to teaspoons – both I think are overnights. Otherwise thank you so much, variations of this will likely be in my rotation for a long time to come!
ReplySee Also10 Best Diabetic Chicken Recipes
Kimberly
Hello Aysegul,
This recipe sounds similar to my mother-in-law’s who sadly passed before I thought to have her write it down. I believe she used a 9×13” baking dish – would this also work? I will make sure to report back my results either way. Thank you again for sharing.
Reply
Aysegul Sanford
Hi Kimberly,
I am sorry to hear about your mom’s passing.
I think this recipe would work in a 9X13 dish. However, you might have to use less number of phyllo sheets. I would still layer in the same way that I did, but use just enough to cover your baking dish. I hope this helps.
Please let me know if I can help in any other way.
Reply
Linn
love Turkish food and would like to make this for a picnic – can it be eaten cold?
Reply
Aysegul Sanford
You sure can.
Reply
Nadia Othman
I did this recipe for the first time last night. Everyone liked it a lot. The only thing is that the top wasn’t crunchy as it’s supposed to be.. We ate it 2 hours after I got it out of oven.
Thanks
Nadia
Reply
Aysegul Sanford
Thanks for your honest review Nadia. Next time I would recommend broiling it for a minute or so.
Hope this helps.
Reply
Samiha
Hi,
I love this recipe and just about to make it again. I can’t find Phyllo pastry anywhere in the shops – could I use spring roll pastry and still do the layering and make squares as you have?
Reply
Aysegul Sanford
Hi Samiha,
I do too 🙂
Sadly, I have never tried it with spring roll pastry. Though I did a quick search when I received your question and found out that you can use spring roll pastry similarly. You can use the same filling. I am not sure if it turn out exactly the same but I think it would still be good. Please let me know if you end up trying.
Reply
Akiko
Everyone liked this, I served as iftar yesterday. Even my picky daughter of 9 years old had 4 pieces of this borek. Thanks so much
Reply
Aysegul Sanford
So happy to hear that Akiko. Thanks for coming by!
Reply
Massiel
Can the skim milk be replaced with a non dairy?
Reply
Aysegul Sanford
Honestly, I have never tried making it with a non-dairy milk so it is hard to say. Though I feel like in terms of the look and moisture level it should be okay. I am not so sure about the taste though. I just don’t think that it would taste very good. Again, I have not tried this but I think an equal amount of water would be a better option.
Hope this helps.
Reply
Tammy
This is delicious! I omitted the 2hr rest, seeds and egg wash and it still turned out amazing. Thank you for the recipe! This is the best börek recipe I’ve tried to yet.
Reply
Aysegul Sanford
This is music to my ears. Thank you Tammy.
Reply
Nim
I’ve made this a few times and i love it ???? just wondering if I can replace feta cheese with labneh?
Reply
Aysegul Sanford
Hi Nim,
So happy to hear that you like it.
I would assume you can replace it with labneh but I personally don’t care for labneh in this recipe as it doesn’t hold well after it is heated.
I usually go for shredded mozzarella if I am not using feta.
I hope this helps.
Cheers!
Reply
stefano
Hello Ice
my name is stefano. I came across your great looking website searching for borek. I have a couple of questions, If I may: what is the purpose of the rest? and : what could I use instead of baby spinach, which are pretty tasteless here… savoy cabbage, leeks (previously cooked)? I suspect any greens, but I fist wanted to ask “the experts”. thanks, ciao, stefano
Reply
Aysegul Sanford
Hello Stefano,
It is nice to meet you. I am glad that you found me. Below are the answers to your questions:
1. what is the purpose of the rest?
Resting allows the egg mixture to infuse into the phyllo dough making it more moist. The additional fat content in the liquid mixture makes the borek even more delicious.
2. what could I use instead of baby spinach, which are pretty tasteless here… savoy cabbage, leeks (previously cooked)? I suspect any greens, but I fist wanted to ask “the experts”.
I am no expert, but you are right. You can use any green you want. The flavor profile might change but I don’t see it being an issue. I think the important thing is to make sure to get rid of the excess liquid that the greens release during the cooking process (if there are any).
I hope I answered your questions. If you have any more questions feel free to let me know. I am here to help in any way I can.
Thanks. Ciao!
Ice
Reply
Manal
Hello,I’m planning to make this recipe soon and the thing instead of layering fillo dough rectangularly, could I put the filling and roll the phyllo inwards and make a circular shape.If yes how many sheets should I layer before put the filling and how many after for one circular borek roll.
Reply
Aysegul Sanford
Hi Manal,
I know what you mean. I think you can. My mom used to make borek that way. The only (and big) difference was that she would use yufka instead of phyllo dough. Yufka is a tiny bit thicker than pyhllo dough.
I still think that if you are very gentle with the phyllo dough and carefully roll it, it would still work. I am not sure if I can get my hands on it in our local store right now, but if I can I will be sure to try myself.
Let me know how it works for you. Cheers!
Reply
Angela
Whay kind of filo dough would you suggest for this and the cheese roll one? I live in Athens and can use a very thin one, a more traditional thicker one, etc. for each boerek. Also, rather than use a vegetable oil, does a mix of olive oil and butter work eell?
Thank you for your suggestions and help.
Angela
Reply
Aysegul Sanford
Hi Angela,
Himmm. I am not sure what kind of filo dough you have access to in Athens mostly because here in the US we have only one kind. With that being said, back home in Turkey, they sell homemade filo dough (called “yufka”). Yufka is a little thicker than filo dough, but this recipe would work with that as well.
For the other cheese roll recipe, I recommend using the thinner filo, but I think they would both work.
In terms of oil, yes you can use a combination of olive oil and butter. Though I recommend melted and cooled butter.
I hope I answered your question. Please let me know if you need more clarification. Best of luck!
Cheers from Vermont!
Reply
Zineb
Can I use rolled pastry instead of Phyllo pastry
Reply
Shakura
At the moment I’m living and working in New Zealand for a year and all of the sudden I craved this and decided to check out the recipe. Turns out it’s not that difficult to make(mine did turn out a little bit ugly ofcourse but), it was DELICIOUS and tasted just like in (Eastern Europe or) Turkey! Really recommend this recipe and will definitely make it more often! Thank you!
Reply
Aysegul Sanford
I doubt that it was ugly. 🙂 I am so happy to hear that you liked it Shakura. Thanks so much for coming by and letting me know.
Sending warmest hugs to New Zealand from the snowy mountains of Vermont.
Reply
Sissy
Hi Aysegul,
does it work if we cook borek in a fryingpan? (we’re a student stayed in a little apartment with no oven)
cheers! : )
Reply
Aysegul Sanford
Hi Sissy,
Himm.. You know I have never tried that, but I have seen versions of this being done in frying pan. Here is what I suggest: Do the layering as directed, but for the size of your frying pan. You might have to change the amount of phyllo sheets you use. I would use much less. And then cook it in medium-heat setting with a lid while keeping a close eye on it.
Please let me know how it turns out. 🙂 Good luck.
Reply
Leave a Reply
« Older Comments