Spinach Feta Cheese Quiche Recipe (2024)

This Spinach Feta Cheese Quiche Recipe is a perfect brunch or lunch recipe for the season. Made with eggs, fresh spinach two kinds of cheese, and a buttery crust. It makes a great meal idea.

The spinach quiche with feta adds a flavorful flair to the eggs, making it a great recipe for brunch or even as a dinner - perfectly tasty any time of day.

Ingredients for Spinach Feta Quiche

You only need a few ingredients to put it together - it is super easy!

Eggs - Preferably at room temperature

Cheese - I used cheddar, but you can use a combination of cheddar and parmesan cheese.

Pie Crust - I like to use a frozen pie crust but you can use a refrigerated pie crust or make your own,

Spinach - I prefer fresh spinach.

Onion - Adds a nice flavor to the quiche.

I love making this easy quiche recipe on the weekends and if there are leftovers, it makes for an easy breakfast that I can just reheat in the microwave. The problem is that there are usually not much leftover.

Hello Friends! We are just about ready to go into another month and the warmer weather is making it tempting to have more brunches!

This simple quiche recipe does not take a lot of time to make and you likely have most of the ingredients on hand already. What a wonderful day to celebrate a morning or afternoon with friends. It is also perfect as a tea party food idea.

I like to change up a spinach quiche with feta cheese because the feta compliments the spinach very nicely. This quiche recipe does not contain heavy cream, keeping it on the lighter side.

When you see how simple it is, I think you will want to make it often. All you do is add onions to a pie crust,

Then add freshly chopped spinach mixture,

Then the first layer of cheese goodness with some shredded cheddar cheese,

Topped with some Feta cheese crumbles,

And then add the eggs and top with some thin butter slices before baking.

The baked quiche will be fabulous and beautiful!

The cheese and spinach complement each other perfectly and the light crisp crust just brings it all together for a delicious quiche.

Spinach Feta Cheese Quiche Recipe

Be sure to check out the time-saving tips below.

You can save some time using bagged spinach that has been pre-washed, so that all you have to do is chop it up.

You can use pre-shredded cheddar cheese in this recipe.

I always use a frozen pie crust because I find it is just as good as making my own and so much easier.

To make the spinach quiche crustless, just bake a bit longer until eggs are fully cooked - about 40-45 minutes in the oven

This is a great make ahead meal. You can make this recipe the day before, it tastes great reheated the next day.

You can make mini quiches by using a muffin tin and a refrigerated pie crust.

Store in an airtight container or cover with plastic wrap and store in the refrigerator.

📖 Recipe

Spinach Feta Quiche Recipe Easy Raquel Pineira This delicious Spinach and Feta Quiche recipe is perfect for brunch, breakfasts and bridal and baby showers. 4.94 from 74 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 15 minutes mins Cook Time 30 minutes mins Crust Preparation 15 minutes mins Course Breakfast, Brunch Cuisine American Servings 6 Calories 232 kcal Ingredients 6 eggs

1 pie crust

2 tablespoons chopped onions

½ bunch fresh spinach chopped (about 1 cup chopped)

½ cup cheddar cheese shredded

¼ cup feta cheese crumbles

1 tablespoon butter

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper Instructions If pie crust is frozen, thaw out.

Poke holes in the bottom of the pie crust with a fork and pre-bake for 10 minutes at 350.

In a large bowl, whisk eggs, salt and pepper and set aside.

Place onions in pre-baked pie crust.

Add chopped spinach to pie crust.

Sprinkle cheddar cheese over spinach.

Sprinkle feta crumbles over cheddar cheese.

Slowly add egg mixture.

Set pie on cookie sheet.

Top with small pieces of the butter.

Bake at 350 ° for 24-30 minutes until completely set.

Let cool 5 minutes before serving. Nutrition Calories: 232kcalCarbohydrates: 14gProtein: 10gFat: 15gSaturated Fat: 6gPolyunsaturated Fat: 2gMonounsaturated Fat: 6gTrans Fat: 1gCholesterol: 174mgSodium: 433mgPotassium: 102mgFiber: 1gSugar: 1gVitamin A: 337IUCalcium: 101mgIron: 2mg Tried this recipe?Let us know how it was!

