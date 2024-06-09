Spring chicken and citrus stew | Chicken recipes | Jamie Oliver (2024)

- Healthy recipes
- Healthy snacks
- Healthy lunches
- Healthy chicken recipes
- Healthy fish recipes
- Healthy vegetarian recipes
- Main Ingredient
- Chicken
- Pasta
- Vegetables
- Fish
- Beef
- Eggs
- View more…
- Special Diets
- Vegan
- Vegetarian ideas
- Gluten-free
- Dairy-free
- Budget recipes
- One-pan recipes
- Meals for one
- Breakfast
- Desserts
- Quick fixes
- View more…
- Baking recipes
- Cakes
- Biscuit recipes
- Gluten-free bakes
- View more…
- Family recipes
- Money saving recipes
- Cooking with kids
- School night suppers
- Batch cooking
- View more…
- Special occasions
- Dinner party recipes
- Sunday roast recipes
- Dinner recipes for two
- View more…
- 5 Ingredients Mediterranean
- ONE
- Jamie’s Keep Cooking Family Favourites
- 7 Ways
- Veg
- View more…
- Nutrition
- Features
- Cheap eats
- Healthy meals
- Air-fryer recipes
- Family cooking
- Quick fixes
- View more
- How to’s
- How to cook with frozen veg
- How to make the most of your oven
- How to make meals veggie or vegan
- View more
- More Jamie Oliver
- YesChef x Jamie Oliver
- Cookbook Club
- Jamie Oliver Group website
- Jamie Oliver Cookery School
- Ministry of Food
- Vegepedia
Spring chicken & citrus stew
With fennel, asparagus & tarragon
With fennel, asparagus & tarragon
“This is a brilliant transitional dish. You’ve got the stew element, which is warming, comforting and exactly what you want during the colder months, but there are loads of fresh colours and flavours to remind you what’s around the corner at this time of year. The lemon and egg sauce you stir through at the end is something I first saw added to Greek stews. I know it might sound a bit unusual, but the results will make you sit up and smile. ”
Serves 4 to 6
Cooks In1 hour 35 minutes
DifficultyNot too tricky
Jamie MagazineChickenDinner PartySunday lunchMainsOne-pan recipes
Nutrition per serving
-
Calories 724 36%
-
Fat 54.4g 78%
-
Saturates 12.1g 61%
-
Sugars 4.1g 5%
-
Protein 47g 94%
-
Carbs 11.7g 5%
Of an adult's reference intake
Recipe From
Jamie Magazine
By Jamie Oliver
Tap For Method
Ingredients
- 1 large free-range chicken
- olive oil
- 6 cloves of garlic
- 1 large onion
- 1 bulb of fennel
- 1 leek
- 1 handful of asparagus spears
- 1 handful of fresh peas
- 1 handful of broad beans
- ½ a bunch of fresh flat-leaf parsley
- ½ a bunch of fresh dill
- a few sprigs of fresh tarragon
- 600 ml organic chicken stock
- 1 large handful of green olives
- 1 handful of tinned cannellini beans
- 2 lemons
- 2 large free-range eggs
- 2 tablespoons natural yoghurt
- extra virgin olive oil
- Parmesan cheese
Tap For Method
The cost per serving below is generated by Whisk.com and is based on costs in individual supermarkets. For more information about how we calculate costs per serving read our FAQS
Recipe From
Jamie Magazine
By Jamie Oliver
Tap For Ingredients
Method
- Joint the chicken into legs, thighs, breasts and wings.
- Put a large casserole pan over a medium heat and add 3 tablespoons of olive oil. Season the chicken portions and place in the pan. Cook for 10 minutes, until browned on all sides, turning regularly, then remove to a plate.
- Meanwhile, prep your veg. Peel and finely chop the garlic and onion. Trim and finely chop the fennel, trim and finely slice the leek and snap the woody ends off the asparagus. Pod the peas and broad beans, then pick the herb leaves and finely chop the stalks.
- There should be a few tablespoons of fat left in the pan; if you have more, get rid of most of it. Add the garlic, onion, leek, fennel and herb stalks and cook until softened, stirring occasionally.
- Place the chicken back in the pan, pour in the stock and season with black pepper. Cover with a lid, then cook over medium-low for around 45 minutes, or until the chicken is tender and falling off the bone.
- Bring the mixture back up to a boil, destone and stir in the olives, peas, broad beans and cannellini beans. When the vegetables are done, add most of the herb leaves, reserving some for garnish.
- Remove the chicken from the stew and use 2 forks to pull the meat off the bones. Discard the bones, return the meat to the pan, then season to perfection and remove from the heat.
- At this point, the stew will be delicious, but it’s the next step that makes it amazing. Beat the juice of 2 lemons and the eggs together well, then pour slowly into the stew – don’t let it boil or the egg mixture with scramble – it should just add a gorgeous shine.
- Stir in the yoghurt before ladling the stew into bowls. Drizzle a little extra virgin olive oil over each bowl, grate over a little Parmesan and serve sprinkled with the reserved herbs.
Related features
52 Festive alternatives to Turkey
Budget-friendly chicken recipes
12 French-inspired recipes for your table
Recipe From
Jamie Magazine
By Jamie Oliver
Related video
© 2024 Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited
- Terms of Use
- Privacy Policy
- Cookies
- Jamie Oliver Group
- Contact
- Sitemap
© 2024 Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited