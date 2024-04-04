Starting a Lectin Free Diet? A Collection of Recipes to Get You Started (2024)

Disclaimer: This content contains affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. For more information, please see my disclosure.

Inside: A huge list of lectin free recipes for anyone starting a Plant Paradox Diet.

When I first started my journey towards a lectin free diet, as proposed in Dr. Gundry’s Plant Paradox, I was excited that I had found a way to keep my autoimmune issues in check, but totally overwhelmed by what I should and should not be eating. I faithfully followed the recipes and suggestions as outlined in his book, and as I grew more confident in identifying which foods were best suited for my body, I started creating and collecting lectin free recipes to expand the foods I was able to eat.

Because phase 1 of the diet is only 3 days and outlined very well in the book as well as online, the recipes I’m sharing today are phase 2 compliant, with any phase 3 items clearly noted. I’m hoping that by sharing this collection of lectin free recipes to get you started, you’ll be able to have a great foundation to start experimenting with recipes of your own. Have any great recipes to share? Leave a comment and let me know!

Lectin Free Breakfast Ideas

Eggs are a pretty easy lectin free breakfast option, especially if you scramble them with some veggies.

If you’re looking for some eggless lectin free breakfast ideas, check out this list of five fun options!

Breakfast muffins – Dr. Gundry shares this awesome recipe for his orange cranberry breakfast muffins. These are SO good!

If you don’t want to make an entire batch, try one of these “muffin in a mug“ recipes!

A great savory breakfast option to try would be Dr. Gundry’s “egg sausage“ muffins.

Lectin Free Pasta and Noodles

Lectin free pasta and noodles were one of the first things I wanted to master.

I knew how much I loved pasta and wanted to make sure I could make some great lectin free noodles and lectin free pasta substitutes for all of our favorite family dishes.

Lectin Free Noodles – For Asian style noodle dishes, stir-fries, or ramen-style soups, I really like using Miracle Noodles.

These are shirataki noodles made with konjac root. In my experience, the thinner the noodle, the better they taste. My favorite style is the angel hair variety. Check out our family favorite noodle dish – chicken and veggie lomein

Lectin Free Pasta – This one is my absolute favorite. It tastes just like the REAL THING. Perfect for an alfredo sauce with shrimp or even tossed with butter and topped with parmigiano-reggiano cheese. I also love to use these noodles to make my paleo Swedish meatballs!

Another great option if you would rather BUY lectin free pasta vs. trying to make your own isthisbrand. They also have LASAGNA noodles! (Fair warning, they are EXPENSIVE)

If you clicked on the noodles and got sticker shock, not to worry. Next up is my list of budget friendly lectin free meal ideas!

Budget Friendly Lectin Free Meal Ideas

Many of the ingredients listed in lectin free recipes can be very expensive. Almond flour, monkfruit sweetener, and good quality olive oils are much more expensive than their less healthy counterparts. Eating a Plant Paradox based lectin free diet can take a toll on anyone’s budget!

I wanted to put together some meal ideas that are a little easier on your wallet.

Omelets aren’t just for breakfast! Eggs are hearty, nutritious and easy on the budget. With endless filling ideas, you can switch it up and eat them regularly without getting bored. I love to serve omelets for dinner with a nice side of dressed greens. One of our favorite omelets is this spanakopita omelet!

Egg Roll in a Bowl – this easy and tasty recipe straight from Dr. Gundry is both delicious AND affordable! All the flavor of a traditional egg roll and none of the garbage. Sign me up!

Sheet Pan Roasted Veggies – I love tossing seasonal vegetables in some olive oil, salt, and fresh herbs and roasting them to perfection in a sheet pan. These are great on their own, or topped with some runny eggs or leftover chicken or beef. Here’s a great recipe to get you started.

Sweet Potato Noodles – You can find sweet potato noodles at local Asian markets for pretty cheap. Sometimes referred to as “glass noodles,” these are a great alternative to more expensive almond flour or shirataki noodle options.

Curried Vegetable Soup – This is another easy recipe that makes a big batch that you can eat during the week. Just take your favorite veggies (cauliflower and sweet potato are my favorites for this), cut into chunks, saute in a bit of olive oil, and then simmer with a can of coconut milk and some curry seasoning.Thin with some broth or water if needed.

Lectin Free Bread Recipes

One thing many people search for is a good quality lectin free bread alternative. Here are some of my favorite lectin free recipes to try:

This lectin free walnut bread tastes just like a whole wheat bread to me. It’s our family favorite!

If you’re looking for a sandwich bread alternative, try this easy 5 ingredient almond flour bread.

We also love a good lectin free biscuit, and this is a great recipe to try!

And did you know you can even have a lectin free bagel? Yes, lectin free bagels exist and I’m so excited to share this recipe with you!

Firing up the grill and in search of a nice hamburger bun? Then check out this recipe for lectin free hamburger buns! (Please note this recipe does include a small amount of applesauce, so better suited as an occasional treat until you’re in Phase 3)

Lectin Free Snack Recipes

These are some of my favorite sweet and salty lectin free snack recipes. My cravings run on the savory and salty side, and my husband’s on the sweet side, so I’m including both!

Spicy baked sweet potato fries are a great snack or side dish!

These Brussels sprouts are delicious and super easy to make!

I also love these 3 ingredient lectin free crackers – easy to whip up and SO good they never last long in my house.

Another great lectin free recipe to try with very simple ingredients – sea salt and lime spinach chips.

If you love avocado as much as my family, you’ll want to sample these delicious avocado chips!(To keep this recipe Plant Paradox compliant, just make sure you’re using a good quality parmigiano-reggiano cheese instead of the parmesan called for in the recipe.

If you’re a fan of Mexican food and want some delicious guacamole, check out Dr. Gundry’s awesome guacamole in lettuce boats!

My family also loves to snack on these yummy vegan buffalo “wings” – perfect when you’re watching the big game!

If you’re looking for some sweet lectin free snacks, check out this list!

If you’re short on time, please know you can also buy some lectin free snacks.

Ready To Eat Lectin Free Snacks – No Cooking Required

Mission Meats Snack Meat Sticks– No filler, gluten, sugar, or junk. Great to take on the road

Simple Mills Almond Flour Crackers – If you don’t have time to bake your own – these are great to have on hand!

Cassava Strips – These are a great chip alternative. Great for dipping into your favorite lectin free dips.

Plaintain Chips – Another great chip option!

And of course, I wanted to share some great lectin free dessert recipes! Once you get familiar with baking with compliant grain-free flours, you’ll have fun experimenting and creating your own treats, but here are some great recipes to get you started!

Lectin Free Dessert Recipes

I love these chocolate chip almond flour cookies!

Dr. Gundry’s Lectin free chocolate cake recipe

Dr. Gundry’s homemade ice cream recipe

Lectin Free Mama’s strawberry shortcake recipe

Extra Dark Avocado Hazelnut Brownies

I hope you enjoyed this list of lectin free recipes to get you started on your Plant Paradox journey.

If you have a great recipe for me to add to this list, leave a comment and let me know. Here’s to your health!

