Sticky Sesame Pork Belly Recipe - Tasting With Tina (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Sticky sesame pork belly is a delicious treat for the whole family! With everything done in under an hour, this dish is perfect for a weeknight or a hit for serving a crowd.

I always order pork belly at restaurants, but I had never tried making at home. Now that I have, I'm hooked, and you should be too!

I buy my pork belly at Costco - they always have it in stock and they have great prices on it.

How to Make Sticky Sesame Pork Belly

Pork belly may seem intimidating to cook, but I promise it's easier than you think. You'll start by cutting your pork belly in 1 inch pieces.

Then, you'll boil in chicken stock with ginger, garlic, salt and pepper for 30 minutes, or until the pork belly is cooked.

Boiling the pork belly helps render the fat and will allow you to more easily crisp the pork belly once you cook it with the glaze.

After the pork belly is boiled, you'll let it cool, and then add to a nonstick skillet. You shouldn't need any oil for this step, as the fat from the pork belly will start to render.

Cook the pork belly for about 10 minutes, or until it's golden brown.

Once it starts to crisp, add in the glaze and cook over low heat. The glaze will adhere to the pork belly and help it crisp up for the last few minutes of cooking.

This sesame pork belly is best topped with sesame seeds and scallions.

FAQ

Here are some frequently asked questions and answers about pork belly:

What's the difference between pork belly and bacon? Pork belly is uncured bacon. It is not processed, so it offers more freedom for flavoring and has a better fat to meat ratio than bacon does. See Also Vegan Scallops Recipe13 Candida Diet Recipes That Boost Immunity and Gut Health11 Traditional Welsh Recipes You'll Want to Cook Tonight - My Life In WalesTraditional Scottish Shortbread Cookie Recipe Where can you buy pork belly? Many grocery stores carry pork belly. It's always a good idea to call the meat department of your local grocery store and see if they have it in stock or can order some for you. What goes well with pork belly? You can eat pork belly with anything! A few ideas include serving it over rice, in tacos, or in a salad.

What to serve with this dish

Sticky sesame pork belly has so many incredible possibilities! Here are a few of my favorite ways to serve:

Serve pork belly over a big bed of warm, short grain white rice Put in tacos and top with microgreens Tossed in a big leafy salad with a sesame oil based dressing Add to chili oil noodles

A final option - just serve on a plate as an appetizer. No matter how you serve, this dish is so delicious!

Kitchen supplies for this recipe

Here are some kitchen staples I recommend for cooking this recipe:

Nonstick Skillet - A good non-stick skillet is a must for this recipe. Although you can crisp the pork belly in a regular pan, I recommend a non-stick skillet to significantly reduce your clean up time! Check out this one on a Amazon.

Sesame Seeds - Sesame seeds are the perfect topping to this dish. If you can't find them at your local grocery store, check out these that you can buy on Amazon!

Sesame Oil - If you can't find sesame seeds at your local Asian grocery store, you can grab it on Amazon. It gives this dish it's delicious sesame flavor! I've used this brand before and it's great!

More Easy Recipes

Looking for more easy dinner recipes? Check out these for weeknight dinner inspiration!

Salmon and Crispy Rice with Cilantro Lime Salsa - I love this recipe. It's easy, flavorful, and perfect for a fresh and healthy meal on a weeknight!

Lemon Ricotta Pasta - This super simple pasta recipe is a great flavor base for grilled shrimp, chicken, or vegetables. It's a great easy dinner any night of the week!

Pan Seared Salmon with Chimichurri Sauce - This easy salmon recipe is a weeknight winner! Ready in 15 minutes, your family will love this restaurant quality dish.

Sticky Sesame Pork Belly Ingredients:

Pork Ingredients 2 lb pork belly, sliced in 1in pieces 4 cups chicken broth/stock 2 in piece ginger, diced 3 cloves garlic, minced salt and pepper, to taste



Glaze Ingredients 2 tbsp brown sugar 2 tbsp soy sauce 2 tbsp sesame oil 2 cloves garlic sesame seeds and scallions, for topping



Directions:

Add pork belly, stock, ginger, garlic, salt, and pepper to a pot over medium heat and bring to a boil. Once boiling, bring heat low and simmer for 30 minutes, or until pork is cooked through. Remove cooked pork belly from pot and cool on a plate. Stir brown sugar, soy sauce, sesame oil, and garlic together and set aside. Heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat. Add cooked pork belly and cook for 10 minutes, or until the pork belly starts to turn golden brown. Add glaze over pork belly and stir well. Cook for 5 minutes on low, then top with sesame seeds and scallions.